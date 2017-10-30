Pattern Energy Is A Buy

Attractive dividend yield of 7.3%, one of the highest amongst its peer group.

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) offers an attractive 7.3% dividend yield, one of the higher in the sector, backed by a cash flow generative portfolio and simple financing structure.

We expect PEGI to continue growing its CAFD through attractively priced acquisitions from Pattern Development 2.0, which will enable the company to continue growing its dividends per share over the next 3-5 years.



Company Overview

PEGI is an independent power company that focuses on owning and operating renewable power projects in the United States, Canada and Chile. The company’s portfolio consists of 18 wind power projects with a total capacity of 2,644MW. The electricity generated by these projects are sold under power sale agreements which have a weighted average remaining contract life of approximately 14 years as of June 30, 2017.

United States: 2,182 MW

Canada: 381 MW

Chile: 81 MW

PEGI has reported that no major damage was sustained as a results of the unusually strong hurricane season.





Debt & Liquidity

PEGI’s total debt comprises $635m HoldCo debt and $1.2bn project-level debt. The HoldCo notes have long-term maturities (2020 and 2024) whilst the $500m revolver (only $60m drawn) is due to mature in Dec-2018, which we expect to be extended and potentially upsized to support future acquisitions.



In October 2017, PEGI successfully issued 9.2m shares at a price of $23.40, raising gross proceeds of $215.3m which will be used to fund future acquisitions. Continued access to capital markets (debt, preferred, and equity) will be vital to PEGI’s acquisition/growth plans.



Development Pipeline

PEGI has recently announced its medium-term assets growth plans through Pattern Development 2.0, in which PEGI will invest an initial $60m for a 20% stake, alongside a Riverstone investment entity ($724m commitment, 49% initial stake), Pattern Development management ($5m), and Pattern Development (retaining a 31% stake). In addition, PEGI has an option to invest an additional $240m and increase its share to 29%, with no obligation to the additional funding (but subject to dilution). PEGI will have a right-of-first-offer (OTCPK:ROFO) on the developed assets (with 3rd party offers needing to be 110% of PEGI’s to be accepted when PEGI’s initial offer is refused).

PEGI expects its investment in Pattern Development 2.0 to yield 15%+ IRR / 2x money multiple.

In addition, PEGI has entered into a co-investment agreement with PSP Investments, which will acquire stakes in PEGI’s development pipeline assets alongside PEGI. PSP Investments is an investment company owned by Canadian Crown Corporation, one of Canada’s largest pension investment manager with C$136bn in assets under management as of Mar-2017. PSP has a 9.9% stake in PEGI and will provide up to $500m co-investment, which will enable PEGI to recycle capital and diversify its acquisitions.

We believe PEGI will experience significant growth in owned assets in the next 3-5 years, with adequate funding options available. The company has announced and closed several transactions over the past 12 months. Acquisitions have been agreed at an average CAFD (5-year average) multiple of 10x, whilst a partial (49%) sale has been agreed with PSP Investments.





CAFD & Dividends

PEGI has been gradually increasing its quarterly dividend, averaging c. 2% QoQ over the past 18 months. Despite CAFD volatility, dividend payments have been covered, with an average coverage ratio of 113% over the past 18 months.



Source: Pandora Capital

Due to the seasonality of PEGI’s CAFD, we expect dividend coverage to temporarily fall below 100% in H2 2017, but expect total FY2017 CAFD to be in excess of dividend payments and higher than FY2016.

The company has declared a $0.4200 dividend per share payable in Q3 2017, and we expect a further dividend of $0.4240 payable in Q4 2017, bringing the total growth in dividends for FY2017 to 6.1%.



Conclusion

PEGI benefits from a cash generative portfolio, simple financing structure, and attractive dividend yield of 7.3% (one of the highest amongst its peers). In addition, Pattern Development 2.0 will enable PEGI to continue to grow its portfolio at attractive prices. We rate PEGI a BUY, with an expected total return over the next 12 months of 8-14%.

We expect dividends per share to increase by a further 7% in FY2018, equivalent to a 7.8% dividend yield on today’s share price. Even if PEGI’s dividend yield was to increase by 50bps over the next 12 months (to account for example for higher interest rates), total return would still be a respectable 8%.

