Campbell Soup Looks Cheap, But That Could Be For A Reason

Valuations look compelling at first glance, but it's difficult to determine whether they are justified or not without putting them in the context of growth.

Increased efficiency is bearing fruit, but whether this is enough to offset growth and create long-term value is another question.

Whenever an iconic consumer staples company falls on hard times, I tend to look at them much closer. Campbell Soup (CPB) falls under this definition after stumbling by roughly 20% year-to-date. I decided to look under the hood of the company to determine whether it's become a worthy investment now that it's trading at a sizable discount to the overall market, as well as the majority of more well-known consumer goods companies.

Is Campbell Soup a good company?

I'll start the process of determining if Campbell Soup is a quality company by building a model illustrating its economic spread, or the difference between its return on invested capital and its weighted average cost of capital (using data from its 10-K). All other models in the article (unless otherwise noted) were also created by me and will also utilize data from the firm's 10-K forms.

The company generated impressive ROIC in fiscal 2017 at 18.77% - the highest since fiscal 2012. I also decided to build a model with more realistic equity costs (negative Beta skews the above cost of equity too low in my opinion, due to the inherent weakness of the capital asset pricing model, or CAPM, that relies on Beta as a main determinate of the cost of equity capital).

Even in the most extreme of scenarios, Campbell Soup's ROIC would have been double its WACC, so I think it's safe to say that it generated wide economic profits in fiscal 2017, but I also think it's imperative that we determine why it generated them and whether it will continue to do so going forward. The company has pretty much been able to squeeze out excess profits by earning double-digit returns on invested capital over the last decade, so it has the pedigree of a quality company in my eyes, and after a period of decline over the last few years - it appears that its economic spread may be widening.

It appears that the firm is focused on cost cutting, and will continue to do so going forward, so the increasing ROIC could be a sustainable trend over the next few years. The firm has cut its R&D by 16.24% from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017, and also cut marketing and selling expense by 7.58%. It's also "cut the fat" on administration expense over the same time period by 18.80%, while decreasing COGS expense by 8.85%. This has helped it generate higher operating profit, despite lower sales since fiscal 2015.

Better efficiency is driving margin expansion, translating to higher return on equity

Next, I'll single out the equity slice of the capital pie by analyzing return on equity. I broke Campbell's ROE down into five pieces with the below DuPont.

The effects of management's focus on cost-cutting and efficiency can once again be felt through not just boosted margins, but also higher asset turnover, which tells me that the firm is able to generate more sales from a smaller asset base. These two improved factors (better asset efficiency and higher margins) have paved the way for higher ROE, despite modestly decreasing leverage. I think an argument could be made that while the firm is shrinking, it's also getting better in the process.

The company has also endured a monotony of restructuring charges over the past few years, and if we strip them out, operating margins for fiscal 2017, 2016, and 2015 would be around 17.97%, 12.45%, and 14.30%, respectively. Despite the improvement in fiscal 2017, the shrinking nature of the company is made apparent by the fact that the firm's operating profit in 2017 was still lower than it was in fiscal 2013.

The company's cash flow profile has also improved over the last few years

Like margins, Campbell Soup's free cash flow has improved over the past few years as well.

The company has managed to turn a double-digit amount of every sales dollar into free cash flow over the last three years, largely because of increased free cash flow being divided by shrinking sales. Increasing margins have also boosted the bottom line.

Earnings quality has improved, and free cash flow has covered net income in each of the last three years. It appears that the company is improving the quality of its business overall, but this is also partially a side effect of its shrinking business.

Risks

Campbell Soup's focus on cost-cutting and increasing efficiency seems to be translating rather well into boosted margins, profits, and free cash flow. I think this carries some inherent risks, however. There's only so much blood to be squeezed from a rock as they say, and if top-line growth is blood, there has been a diminishing supply of it to replenish the company. While Campbell has made improvements so far, will it be hurt in the long run by cutting R&D (and marketing and selling expense)? Its cost reduction strategy is expected to run through at least 2020, and while it has been successful so far, I think there's some major execution risks going forward.

The company also carries some concentration risk, in that it gets 39% of overall sales from just five major customers. Wal-Mart (WMT) alone accounts for roughly 20% of sales. Campbell relies heavily on its brand power as well, so if this diminishes over time, they face significant problems - especially if they occupy less prime shelf space in stores such as Wal-Mart.

Valuations

Campbell's core business seems to be in decline, and management is guiding for flat growth in fiscal 2018 in a best-case scenario and -2% in a worst-case one. With that said, shares are hardly expensive, trading at 16.65 times diluted 2017 earnings. They look even cheaper if we consider management's core "adjusted" earnings-per-share numbers below.

Whichever number we use, shares look cheap on a relative basis when looking at the five-year average of about 20 times earnings. CPB shares look closer to fair value when using the thirteen-year median multiple of about 16 times earnings, however. Shares also look slightly undervalued on a relative basis, especially when considering its dividend yield of roughly 3%, which is close to the three-year high, and higher than both the five-year average of 2.40% and the thirteen-year median of just 2.67%.

Taking growth into account paints a different picture, however.

Management is guiding for flat-to-2% growth for the firm's bottom line in fiscal 2018, which is much less than what's baked into the share price if we use a conservative discount rate of 10% to 12%. It appears shares are likely cheap for a reason here, and unless earning surprise to the upside in 2016 (which they might, if tax reform alleviates some of the firm's relatively high effective tax rate), I don't really see much of a margin of safety here.

Conclusion

Campbell Soup looks like it's successfully molding its business into a "leaner-and-meaner" operation while its core business shrinks, but due to the lack of growth going forward, shares are probably at fair value here in my opinion - even after a 20% drop year-to-date. While this makes CPB shares unattractive to me as a value play, I think they could work out better in a diversified portfolio for income, as the yield approaches 3%.

Backed by quality earnings and improving free cash flow, I think this makes sense as long as the firm's balance sheet and credit profile don't deteriorate. I think that in a best-case scenario, the firm streamlines its operations and then finds a way to return to growth as a better overall company, but until there's some light at the end of the tunnel in the growth department, I'll likely avoid starting a position in CPB shares.

