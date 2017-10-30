First Look At SendGrid's $100 Million IPO

Offering terms are still TBD, and the $100 million marker is likely a placeholder (though the IPO will probably be in this range).

The company was founded in 2009 and has raised $80 million in aggregate through its Series D round.

There seems to be a rush among venture-backed software companies to get their IPOs in before the end of the year, and SendGrid (Pending:SEND) is the latest software company to join the fray. The company publicly filed its S-1 documents in mid-October, with an estimated IPO date in mid-November.

SendGrid is an interesting IPO candidate for a number of reasons - not all of them, mind you, positive ones. Firstly, it is on the smaller side of companies going public - with only $80 million in venture capital raised to date and $80 million in revenues, it is considerably smaller than a number of its small-cap software peers that also went public this year, like Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX). Its roster of top-tier backers, however, puts more of a sheen to the company's name and makes investors expect more out of it.

The company is also based in Denver, Colorado - possibly one of the only tech companies to go public from the Rocky Mountain area in a long time, and far removed from its California cousins in the industry. And most shocking of all, SendGrid is profitable in the measures that count - it posted a positive adjusted net income in the first half of 2017, after making fair addbacks for stock-based comp and one-time deal expenses. The company is also profitable on an operating cash flow basis, and it has posted positive OCF since 2015.

On the flipside, SendGrid's growth is lower - 36% growth year over year in FY16, which is lower than expected for its relatively small size.

The majority of software IPOs share a similar profile: hypergrowth (40-50% or more growth on the top line) along with massive cash burn (operating losses in the -40% range or worse). SendGrid's growth/profit profile matches only one other company in the deal pipeline this year - Altair Engineering (Pending:ALTR), which I cover in this article and is also yet to go public.

Because the company's final offering details (price per share and number of shares tendered) are yet to be released - all we know is that the company is proposing a ~$100 million deal - it is too early to render a buy/sell opinion. Small-cap IPOs like these offer huge volatility, bringing in either huge gains or losses for early investors, so at the very least, these are exciting deals. This article will give a brief rundown on the company and what we know so far so investors are prepared as the IPO draws nearer.

SendGrid: an email marketing platform

What exactly does SendGrid do? Unlike some of its more complex software IPO peers that focused on infrastructure technologies (think Cloudera (OTC:CLDR), Alteryx, and more recently, MongoDB (Pending:MDB), SendGrid's basic concept is easy to understand - it helps businesses send marketing emails.

SendGrid's central value proposition revolves around its claim that "the digital world revolves around email." Email, in SendGrid's view, is the primary channel through which businesses connect with their customers, and SendGrid helps businesses deliver these emails to ensure maximum effectiveness. In a gross simplification, SendGrid helps companies send the junk mail you get daily to your inbox and pass it through your email filters - though this may be slightly unfair, as SendGrid also delivers emails such as delivery notifications and order confirmations which you probably actually want.

The following graphic, taken from SendGrid's S-1, gives a good overview of some of the use cases of the SendGrid platform:

Figure 1. SendGrid business overview SendGrid offers three primary services to its clients:

SendGrid API, its flagship offering, allows businesses to connect their applications via API to SendGrid's email platform to instantly enable email capabilities and send high-volume emails.

Marketing Campaigns helps businesses store customer contacts and design/test-run email marketing campaigns before sending them.

Expert Services provides further support and consultative services to optimize email strategy.

SendGrid is largely a SaaS company aside from its Expert Services offering, and it generally prices its customers on an email volume basis (for its API offering) and the number of contacts it wants to store (for its Marketing Campaigns offering). The snapshot below, taken from SendGrid's website, shows its default pricing calculator for new clients:

Figure 2. SendGrid pricing example

Customer profile: focus on the SMB tier a potential weakness

While SendGrid does serve some high-profile clients - see the snapshot below from the company's website for some of its anchor customers - the company primarily caters to small and medium-sized businesses.

Figure 3. SendGrid anchor customers As noted in the graphic above, SendGrid has over 55,000 customers, but the majority of them are SMBs - which, in my opinion, is one of the biggest weaknesses in SendGrid's fundamentals and the offering.

There are several reasons SMBs are undesirable as a primary client base. The most obvious is that they spend far less than enterprise clients. Enterprise software deals can typically run in the millions - or tens of millions - for a single deployment in terms of ACV (annual contract value), justifying the high amount of sales dollars spent to acquire these clients. SMBs, however - which can be as large as middle-market companies or as small as a local bakery - typically spend only several tens of thousands.

Even though SMB-focused companies like SendGrid make some of it up in sheer customer volumes - it has 50,000, compared to a pure enterprise-only software company like Cloudera which has only ~500 paying customers - the volumes generally aren't enough to make up for the sheer scalability of enterprise clients.

There are a few SMB-focused companies that have managed to be successful, and NetSuite (later acquired by Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) for $9.2 billion) is one of them, focused on ERP and accounting software for the SMB tier. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is another example in the CRM space, with its inbound-marketing CRM often a more appropriate tool than Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sales Cloud for smaller businesses. So clearly, it is not guaranteed that the SMB niche doesn't work, but it is just harder to pull off - after all, there are far more successful enterprise software developers than SMB software developers.

The other major issue with SMBs is a related one: churn. Enterprise software companies tend to hold on to their clients and achieve high levels of upsell, if for nothing else but the sheer bureaucracy at enterprises, which makes it almost impossible to uproot existing IT solutions. SMBs, on the other hand, naturally have a much higher failure rate, which often induces subscription cancellations.

SMBs are also generally much less loyal customers, without entrenched IT departments that take huge amounts of time to decide on purchases and vendor switches - they are much more likely to jump ship for a competitor or decide they don't need SendGrid at all.

That brings the discussion to another critical point: SendGrid isn't exactly a mission-critical software product that is difficult to replicate. Businesses can create email campaigns and deliver them without SendGrid's help. This is largely why SendGrid's focus is on the SMB sector - these smaller companies are less likely to have professional, dedicated IT teams and developer staffs that can build a homegrown email platform. Large companies - which have vast IT human resources - are unlikely to be willing to pay, per email, to use an email delivery platform they can build themselves.

SendGrid's API connection to its out-of-the-box email solution is merely a convenience - for a small company without a developer staff, this can be crucial. But a large company will probably never need it, limiting SendGrid's total addressable market ("TAM") and thus its overall growth potential. This is a company that can scale into the hundreds of millions of revenue, but probably never into the billions.

Financial overview: moderate growth balanced with profitability

SendGrid's financials, however, are somewhat appealing and unique relative to other software IPOs, as previously mentioned in this article, despite its relatively small scale.

Figure 4. SendGrid revenue Revenues grew 36% year over year to $79.9 million in FY16. Revenues in the first half of 2017 actually accelerated to 43% year over year growth, with SendGrid posting $51.8 million of 1H17 revenues. One bull case for the company is if it can continue to accelerate its revenue growth through the next few quarters (its first few as a public company), which could excuse its lower growth in FY16.

Like other SaaS software companies, SendGrid enjoys a high 73% gross margin, so each dollar of incremental revenue is hugely additive to the bottom line.

The company's $2.6 million operating loss in the first half of 2017 - indicating a -5% operating margin - is largely negligible compared to other software companies that are posting -30% or worse operating margins. MongoDB, the NoSQL database infrastructure developer that just went public a few weeks back, notably has an -85% operating margin.

And after adjusting for one-time acquisition expenses, IPO fees, and stock-based comp (see adjustment walkdown from S-1 below), SendGrid actually turned a small positive adjusted net income in the first half of 2017.

Figure 5. SendGrid non-GAAP net income adjustments The company is producing positive operating cash flow - again, a rarity among software startups - and is on the brink of achieving break-even free cash flow, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 6. SendGrid cash flow results Due to the company's positively trending cash flow picture, the issue of liquidity and cash burn is a non-issue with SendGrid, whereas it is a primary concern among software startups that are often eating up more cash than they have available in the next 24 months. Nevertheless, SendGrid has a clean balance sheet, with $37.6 million of cash prior to the IPO. Post-IPO, if the company sets up a $100 million IPO as originally advertised, this cash balance should increase by ~$93 million (after deducting standard 7% investment banking fees).

60-second summary

Overall, SendGrid has got some things going for it, and some things going against it.

In the positive corner, the company offers a unique profile relative to the other software companies that have gone public this year, with its profitability profile alongside a modest growth rate the primary factor on the list of differentiators. SendGrid's A-list of VC backers - most would consider Bain and Bessemer Venture Partners to be in venture capital's top echelon - provides reputational support for the company, even if some investors turn down their nose at the fact that SendGrid is based in Denver.

Potential points of concern against SendGrid are its SMB focus - which provide less revenue stability and lower overall scaling potential than enterprise clients. Additionally, it remains to be seen if SendGrid can continue its growth trajectory, as its email platform is more of a "nice-to-have" than a "need-to-have," with more sophisticated businesses generally building email services in-house.

In the end, it will all boil down to valuation. It is unlikely SendGrid will aim as high as a $1 billion valuation in its IPO - the financial support just isn't there - but if the company shoots for anywhere between $600-$700 million in valuation, that would pass the smell test for most value-conscious investors to make them at least interested in poking around, as that valuation range would imply a ~6x EV/FTM revenues, which would be digestible in the software world. More to come as the full details come to light.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.