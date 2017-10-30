Alaska Air Nosedive - Was It Really As Bad As The Market's Reaction?

Analysts were quick to toughen up on management playing the blame-game; it's time to look for value over the near-term.

Overview

Alaska Air Group (ALK) had what most would say was a bad quarterly report. As a shareholder, Alaska Air is a core holding within the portfolio that I manage, so I have a vested interest in the company over the long term. I am not going to delve into the details of the numbers, performance and issues, as thoroughly, as this has already been done quite well by Jonathan Cooper here. What I am going to do is consider the company’s prospects based on its valuation, as well as the issues raised by analysts.

Wednesday and Thursday of last week were identical in that Alaska Air witnessed modest losses to marginal gains early, followed by a complete free-fall in stock price. Over this short period, the company lost nearly 16 percent of its enterprise value, which now stands at $9.2 billion.

Alaska Air missed estimates by $0.02 per share and $10 million for operating revenues. It’s still early, but analysts have already slashed earnings estimates to $6.98 and $6.75 per share for 2017 and 2018. This is a result of anticipated costs increases in the near-term from multiple variables including labor, acquisition integration and expansion plans. These revisions reflected declines of 5 and 12 percent respectively from just this past week.

As Alaska Air continues to witness margin contraction pressures, the company is currently expected to lose 42 percent of its profit margin from 2016, by 2018. Despite the decline, the current estimates are still higher by over 21 percent from the company’s 2013 margin performance. This is an important point because management alluded to the fact that they expect to get back to this type of performance once the integration hurdles have been cleared.

The other thing investors should consider is Alaska Air’s current valuation based upon near-term reduced expectations. The company is trading 9.9 times 2018 earnings. The company’s enterprise value is trading just over 5 times EBITDA. Both free cash flow yield and margin are approaching double-digits, the dividend yield is approaching 2 percent. These numbers are highly discounted versus the recent past, some may feel that it’s warranted, but this has put the company into a value-play opportunity.

Analysts had a lot to do with the recent drop as recommendations post earnings have been driven by sell-side firms lowering expectations. The rub is investors are looking at an eight-month or so period where there may be increased uncertainties. Depending on progress, it may be even longer.

This raises some questions. First, investors need to ask whether Alaska Air is the only airline with issues in 2017? I don’t think I need answer this for those paying attention, but the chart above offers a resounding no. The very interesting part is that Alaska Air has quickly been sold off placing it in the lower-tier of the airline peer group. This is unfortunate as the company is now the fifth largest domestic carrier in the U.S., and has been one of the top performing airlines as evident by strong customer service and loyalty.

The other important question is will Alaska Air’s recent woes lead to even lower expectations for earnings? If the recent reduced estimate to $6.75 in 2018 falls further, then today’s value play opportunity is potentially not as enticing. This remains as an unknown and a risk.

The market has selected Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines Group (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) as the top performers, evidenced by positive stock price results this year. All airlines are facing similar challenges including higher fuel and labor costs. The recent issues with certain markets seeing more extreme price discounts also is a potential threat to margins.

So, what is the primary difference for Alaska Air? Clearly the labor issue with the company’s regional service, and the integration stand out as the unique variables. We need to ask ourselves if these two items adding to Alaska Air’s uncertainty justify the poorer performance and lower valuation.

Analysts Play The Blame Game

Quarterly earnings reports do not always provide useful information for investors as far as the meat and potatoes go. Additionally, company operations are highly complex and even analysts rarely get the whole scoop. Usually, the Q&A sessions are more for show and/or very routine by nature. The most valuable part for investors is the information provided by management and reading between the lines.

That is, unless, management’s credibility comes into question. This occurred on the last call as some analysts took it upon themselves to toughen up on Alaska Air’s management expressing concerns as to leadership's ability to predict and/or even understand their business to a degree. This smells more of politics than good analyst trouble-shooting; congressional hearing anyone?

Reading between the lines, there is definitely concern in the short-term into 2018. But what does concern really mean? We can all understand labor arbitration is not fully known, integration is going to take some time, and that Alaska Air may lose some customers during the process. Does this mean that Alaska Air’s business is fundamentally flawed? Does it mean once these growing pains have passed that the company will not reverse course getting back to margin expansion?

We have a precedent of Alaska Air’s substantial improvement for margin expansion up to 2016, but we don’t have a precedent for the company going through an acquisition like it is today. It seems premature to judge the company without it having the opportunity to be back to the level of focus where margin expansion will be the primary goal. Management is very eager to get there, but it is most important for the company to have a successful integration first.

With these thoughts in mind, it is worth considering the issues raised by analysts on the call.

The first issue of contention related to the Horizon regional pilot mismanagement. Mismanagement is the correct wording as Alaska Air admitted that they did not proceed in a seamless manner and that they are now playing catch up. However, analysts’ snide comments that management was hoping for the issue to just go away, and expressing concerns that headwinds are still persistent displayed an overreaching tone.

It also raises creditability concerns for analysts as to their knowledge of the industry, or whether they were actually checking in with management leading up to the call. Alaska Air’s team clearly explained that losing pilots necessitated additional training to balance capacity. A better question would have been based upon knowing that this was still ongoing and drilling further into timing based upon industry pilot supply and demand.

The other question that seemed quite odd was inquiring into what had driven Alaska Air having a negative free cash flow during the third quarter. The initial press release information provided operating and free cash flow information through the first nine months of 2017, of which Alaska Air generated $520 million. This suggests a -$50 million mark in the third quarter, but Alaska Air has witnessed inconsistent quarterly performance in the past, prior to the acquisition. Management confirmed strong free cash flow for the year.

There were many inquiries into the issues raised by Alaska Air regarding the stronger competitive pricing experienced in certain markets. One analyst went as far as saying that the airline industry would no longer be investible with today’s positive supply and demand balance, but weaker pricing. The fact that Alaska Air’s legacy business was flat and Virgin America’s was down in the high single digits suggests greater competitive pressures for the latter. This is nothing new; as an opportunity to take market share during an integration has been commonplace for all industries.

The fact is, Alaska Air will be re-branding Virgin interior and exterior airplanes, as well as converting Virgin customers to the Alaska credit card and loyalty program. The objective of the Virgin acquisition was to expand markets further in addition to the per-legacy growth plan. Virgin’s brand was not in the long-term cards, and losing customers was to be expected to an extent. The re-branded new fleet will offer Alaska Air the opportunity to improve the previous overall flight experience, including booking, service, etc.

If I’m an investor focused on the long-term this is a good thing. Even other analysts on the call expressed the value of Alaska Air’s credibility and brand value within the industry being above peers. What Alaska Air has essentially done, is create a stronger foundation for increasing market penetration further within core geographies.

Alaska Air has actually been quite transparent on their earnings calls and has had the challenging task of providing updates lowering results from initial acquisition-synergy expectations. This has led to the substantial reduction in earnings assumptions, leaving Alaska Air as the only major U.S. airline, with negative earnings growth expectations by 2018 year-end.

As stated, the company is trading 9.9 times 2018 earnings today. Within the airline industry, major peers trade from 9 to 12 time 2018 earnings with the highest valued companies being Southwest, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU). The stock price got ahead of itself as impacts from the acquisition were not anticipated. But pressure has not solely come directly to Alaska Air, as the entire industry is facing increasing cost challenges.

Summary

No one likes to see lower revisions to earnings performance, but Alaska Air is doing the right thing in keeping focus on getting the acquisition done, before shifting back to an operational efficiency focus. The company needs to execute this plan thoroughly in order to successfully compete. Once confidence is regained, the company should see a return to a P/E ratio closer to 12 times earnings. Even with lowered results, this would pit the stock price north of $80.

Recent events have provided investors with a value-play opportunity. The next three quarters will be important in determining whether the market recognizes today’s discounted price as a bargain or not. The biggest risks relate to the pending arbitration decision, increasing energy prices, and continued unforeseen integration costs. The first risk will be better known soon, the latter two will be more dependent on quarterly progression. Irrespective of a recession/major contraction and/or geopolitical tensions and terrorism, the current price level may indeed be near the bottom.

Investors need to keep the big picture in perspective here. Management was very even-keel in answering analyst “tough” questions. Analysts were complaining for a lack of a better word based on Alaska Air’s performance, but the company is on track to meet its target for completing the acquisition of Virgin.

One point that should be kept in mind is that even with lowered earnings guidance for 2018, Alaska Air is still on pace for average adjusted earnings growth of greater than 15 percent per year, and diluted EPS of greater than 20 percent, since 2013. Post integration, the company will be set to re-enter a new growth phase with stronger cost controls and profit maximization back in focus.

