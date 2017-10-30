Q3 2017 Dividend Report

Since the end of 2016, I have been mostly on the sidelines accumulating cash. The market has been on an unrestricted run upward and it has been difficult to really find great deals on high quality dividend payers. I did add one share of Amazon (AMZN) in a move to hedge my retail stocks and am hoping to continue building on that position as it declines.

As I mentioned in my "Q1 and Q2 Passive Income Totals," I have earned just over $1,400 CAD on a currency neutral basis through the first half of the year. Most of this has been a result of reinvesting dividends actively and through passive dividend increases from the companies I own. The beauty of dividend growth investing is that you can still make progress even without adding much in terms of outside funds to the portfolio.

CAD Dividends

Company CAD Payments ($) Div Increase (%) Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) 48.00 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) 92.01 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) 63.67 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 64.58 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) 157.85 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) 15.24 Jean Coutu Group (NYSE:PJC) Inc. (OTCPK:JCOUF) 29.51 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (OTCPK:CBYDF) 10.71 Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) 19.00 TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) 34.48 2.60 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) 26.40 Fortis Inc. (FRTSF) 32.00 Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) 35.75 Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) 6.19 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) 3.38 12.50 Hydro One Ltd (OTC:HRNNF) 12.10 Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) 14.40

USD Dividends

Company USD Payments Div Increase (%) Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) 18.07 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) 16.78 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) 9.95 PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) 6.85 Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) 6.51

Dividend Summary

I pulled in a grand total of $665.27 CAD and $58.16 USD. While my CAD income is up slightly, my USD total has dipped -- and not as a result of any adverse event. YUM had a spin-off last year, so the dividends received from YUM have decreased, while Yum China Holdings (YUMC) provides no cash flow. Nevertheless, I kept the non-dividend paying stock as I still believe in the company's long-term prospects no matter where it does business. People will always need to eat, and a company that gets food to consumers quickly should always have room to run.

Looking at the rest of my portfolio, this year has seen some notable dividend increases. CP again provided a nice surprise on the upside with 12.50% after having hit me with a shocker of 42.86% last year. It has been nice to see this company rewarding shareholders after having anemic dividend growth previously. Likewise, MCD broke loose by recently announcing a 7.45% increase after several years of mediocre growth between 4% and 6%.

A Recent Merger

Avid readers will know that since 2014 I have acquired four tranches worth of JCOUF stock. It was my belief that, while the company was overpriced at my original purchase, it continued to become increasingly more attractive as shares pulled back given that its prospects remained strong.

While I covered the company's merits in my first article, suffice it to say that I was not the only one who believed it to be worth owning; it was recently announced that Metro, Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) will be acquiring the company in a merger worth $4.5 billion. As a result of this and given my averaging down over time, I will net +6% in capital gains. Along with the dividends I have received, this is one of those situations where, while it is nicer to gain money than to lose it, I certainly did not get as much from JCOUF as I might have hoped.

Having noted the above, this also means I will have +$5.5k CAD to invest depending on whether I accept 25% of the purchase in stock or liquidate ahead of time. My intent right now is to consolidate the positions I already own rather than adding new ones. Given that I am showing slight paper losses on both CBYDF and HRNNF (although I did purchase some of this one already a month ago), I have been considering averaging down on them for their succulent dividend yields. In this market a sturdy ~4% is quite decent from where I'm sitting.

Watchlist

As I write this, technology stocks are on an absolute tear. Amazon popped +13% yesterday as the leader among the stocks I follow. While I was hoping to add more AMZN to my portfolio on a dip, it is one of the few exceptions I've ever made regarding non-dividend payers and I'd rather not buy it on strength.

AMZN's phenomenal quarter has me thinking about other secular growth stories taking place and how to capitalize. Given that I work in healthcare, I am acutely aware of the brewing crisis regarding long term care options for an aging populace. Hospitals continue to overcrowd as demand is ramping up faster than the supply of reasonable alternatives. While it does not trade on a U.S. exchange to my knowledge, Chartwell Retirement Residences is a company I would like to continue averaging into on dips or even if it remains static in its current range.

Conclusion

Heading into the final quarter of the year, I am well-positioned to put significant sums of cash to work if the market will cooperate. My overall philosophy is to remain invested and not try to time the market with ups and downs. Still, I have been poising myself with a cash-heavy strategy for quite a few years now. I will continue to nibble as prices oscillate downward within the positions I already own and potentially elsewhere as opportunities become attractive.

Strength across the board has me appreciate the good times during a bull market, but also leaves me feeling cautious. The rising tide has lifted virtually all boats, but it's being protected on the downside that makes for high quality portfolio management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, RIOCF, KO, JNJ, BCE, CM, JCOUF, CBYDF, BNS, TU, RCI, FRTSF, CDUAF, CNI, CP, HRNNF, WM, MCD, YUM, PEP, WMT, AMZN, TSE:CSH.UN.

