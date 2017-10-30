How To Buy Amgen At A Discount To Current Retail Market Price

Here, I present a discussion of the retail reduction technique and provide a real world example for current use to create a buy on AMGN shares.

The technique discussed is one part of my Engineered Income Investing tool box. More use covered option writing to boost cash income and yield while reducing market risk.

This simple technique is easy to learn and can be applied to buying any stock that also has options traded.

Writing deep in the money puts with very short term contracts is a strategy to create an entry point at a price discounted from the prevailing retail market price.

Author's note: Members of Engineered Income Investing received early access to this material - and exclusive early access to all of my top investing ideas.

Nobody likes to pay retail. A trip to the wholesale district is always a welcome shopping venture. You can also buy your stocks at a discount to retail if you know the techniques. Stop paying retail. Use the Engineered Income Investing technique that I discuss here to enter your stock positions at prices discounted from what most people are paying.

A reader recently wrote to me to say he wanted to open a position long in AMGN shares. Because he is familiar with my use of covered option writing to improve results while lowering (but never fully eliminating) market risk, he asked if I had any thoughts I could share on the best way to do this for buying in to Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

Below, I share my reply with him. I walk through the use of writing (selling short to open) very short term put contracts for AMGN that are deep in the money. The short term and deep in the money are both targeted to make it highly probably shares will be presented through the put contracts. So long as the market share price remains above the strike price of the put that is written until the expiration date of the contracts, the shares will be sold to the put writer at the contract strike price.

When writing puts (selling to open), the strike price minus the option premium price is the net price the writer will pay for presented shares (plus some nominal commissions). For example, if I write a contract expiring in 4 days for the AMGN $180.00 strike @ $5.20 premium, the net basis price I will have for my entry point if shares are presented and sold to me is the $180.00 minus the $5.20 premium = $174.80.

The alternative is to buy shares on the open market today, paying the $175.28 price they are trading at. So, the use of writing the put contracts now is my highly probably entry at $0.48/share below the market price I would pay doing an simple conventional retail buy now.

In addtion to the discount entry basis cost from retail, the market risk is reduced for me when I use the put option strategy rather than the retail market buy of shares. If the shares rise above $180.00 in the next 4 days, I will not end up owning them. Instead, I will have made a $5.20 return on my net covering cash of $174.80 per share. This is an absolute gain of 2.97% (271.54% annualized yield rate that I would get if I could keep repeating similar trades on AMGN or any group of tickers to keep my covering cash tied up at the same rate over an entire year).

So, how has my risk of a market move to the upside been modified in relation to a simple retail buy at market price? That depends on the size of the move. My maximum profit of a market move to the upside above $180 in the next 4 days is the $5.20/share. Even if the shares rise further, I will not make a larger gain on this opportunity. On the other hand, the retail share buyer would need shares to move up from the current market of $175.28 to $180.48 in order to make the same gain as I get on the quick short-term rise. A $0.48/share cent advantage for me on shares up to that point. Furthermore, note that the retail buyer paid (and tied up) $175.28 cash investment, while I tied up only $174.80 net covering cash investment. So, I get a $0.48 advantage on the investment net cost and another $0.48 on the short term rise to $180.00. A $0.98/share advantage is no small thing. Especially if you are dealing in large trades of many 100s of shares.

If shares should fall in price, my option premium aided basis cost exposure again works to my advantage. If shares stay flat, they will be presented to me at my net basis of $180.00 strike - $5.20 premium = $174.80 net cost basis. The retail buyer will have paid $175.28 basis even though we both have the same downside market risk exposure.

The choice of which put contracts to write for a Deep ITM (in the money) strike price depends on:

How far you think shares may rise at maximum,

How much net discount of the strike - premium net cost basis is in absolute and yield rate terms for your covering cash,

How much time you are willing to span (with contract length) before knowing if you simply keep the premiun cash or end up owning the shares at your pre-engineered net discounted entry basis,

and of course the ability to actually trade the contracts (find a buyer).

Keep in mind that the longer the contract length and/or the closer to the money the selected strike price, the more risk that the markets may move away from you and you not have the shares presented for your purchase.

With that background,, now lets look at the real world example presented by a reader question and my answer:

The Reader Asks:

Hello Richard, I was wondering if I could get your advice on the best trade for the following: I own 48 (.23) shares of CAT, and would like to sell it, perhaps soonest. I would like to buy AMGN to replace the position. I do have enough cash/cash equivalent to buy a full 100 shares of each position, but would prefer to not keep a full 100 shares of AMGN going forward, say 40-50 shares - if I could profit enough safely from it. But commissions are $5 for every transaction - perhaps it would not be profitable enough to employ options. Or perhaps only for one trade. Anyhow, I would appreciate your advice. Thanks,

B

My Reply:

[Note: My discussion of the CAT sale is omitted from this reply.] Ok, I of course can't give individual advice, but I'll share my thoughts with you so you have some ideas to consider... If you do not wish to deal with 100 shares of AMGN long haul, you can either: A) simply market buy the shares you want, or B) Write in the money puts to buy 100 shares at a discount to open market, then sell the excess shares after presented. Your market risk interim while holding the 18 day put contract is that shares fall below your net cost basis of Strike - option premium. You are going to have market risk anyway if your plan is to buy and hold long shares for now, so the option market risk under contracts is somewhat moot. AMGN is currently at $175.28. Puts: Consider writing the 11/17/17 $180.00 @ $6.90 premium for a net debit cost of $173.10 This will be $2.18 net below current retail market price. (less your transaction costs to sell the option, buy the shares if/when presented ~ $0.10/share = net $2.08 discount below retail for entry basis). The risks here are that shares move higher than $180.00 in the interim 18 days and are not presented, thus you profit $2.13/share after the option write cost of $5.00 per contract. You then are chasing the market and your break even to get in at the latter higher market is $280.00 + $2.08 = $282.08 net breakeven on buying later in an up market (after transaction costs to market buy the shares or write new in the money puts again to chase — the probably more profitable idea). We can ignore the downside market risk since that is the same after 18 days as the alternative of holding the shares long anyway without using in the money puts to establish entry. The put strategy trades risk of market moving above $282.08 vs lowering of risk on downside to $173.10. As you can see, there is good risk management in using the puts for entry AND if the market moves up quickly so you do not get shares put, your annualized yield rate on the premium gains are probably going to exceed the long term upmove yield rate of owning the shares, as you keep chasing them upward with new in the money puts. After presentation, you can sell at a market order the excess shares you do not want to hold or write covered calls at the money to try to squeeze extra cash and yield above market out of them to reduce to your final net long term share holdings. This is beyond the scope of the Engineered Income Investing services provided but I'm happy to provide you some thoughts to consider for now as part of your process in deciding how to proceed with your plans. I have not made a fair value estimate for AMGN nor considered that factor because you say you want to own them at this market price anyway. Thus the put strategy is focused on that goal. Because the option premiums in this case are significant even for a single contract (100 shares), the $5 /trade costs are nominal and do not detract much from the trades (as shown with my net calcs). Richard

I hope this example has given you some insight into the power and details of writing cash covered puts to target creating a current entry at a net basis below the active market retail price being traded.

Author's note: Thank you for taking the time to read this analysis. I welcome your comments and questions. If you find this article thought-provoking, please consider becoming a follower by scrolling back to the top and clicking the orange "Follow" link next to my name. This ensures you are notified of all my work as it is published and gives me feedback to know what readers find of interest.

Those of you interested in income focused on value-based investing, using high-quality dividend income equities with covered option writing to boost cash income and yield while reducing (but never totally eliminating) market risk, I offer through Seeking Alpha my private premium research service, Engineered Income Investing. Send me a private message with your email address and a topic of "EII reports" if you'd like a complimentary copy of a few of my recent research reports. A special offer, expiring November 1, allows you to lock in discounted rates along with other lifetime benefits.

Disclaimer: I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.