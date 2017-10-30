Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Earnings Review

Navios Midstream announced earnings on October 19th. Due to the price of its common units, Midstream opted not to issue new units and burned through approximately $5.75 million in cash.

Background

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) is a 59% owned subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (through GP, subordinated, and common units), which in turn is a 41.6% subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM). It is an affiliate of the NM subsidiary Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) and other NM subsidiaries. I have written a series of four articles on NAP warning about a prospective reduction or elimination of the quarterly cash distributions on the common and general partner units, after the Q3 2017 distribution, due to poor cash flow relative to the quarterly cash distributions, excessive leverage, the poor quality of the existing fleet, and concerns about NNA's ability to meet its financial obligations under the Backstop Agreement. Those articles serve as a primer for what is discussed in this article and should be reviewed accordingly.

Q3 2017 Earnings Release

NAP released earnings for Q3 2017 on October 19th and filed financial statements for Q3 on October 24th. GAAP earnings for NAP are supported by the Backstop Agreement with NNA so the important takeaways are cash burn/generation, the receivable due from NNA under the Backstop Agreement, and the restricted cash needed to cure the Loan to Value Covenant Test failure.

As discussed in prior articles, amounts due, if any, from NNA under the Backstop Agreement are paid out on annual basis during the first quarter of the ensuing year. At September 30, 2017, amounts accrued under the Backstop Agreement equaled $11.2 million. See below for additional discussion.

Cash burn for Q3 was approximately $5.75 million (page 11 of Q3 financials) as VLCC rates were well below the guaranteed floor under the Backstop Agreement.

Restricted Cash remained at $10 million as NAP continues to fail the extremely generous .85 to 1 loan to value covenant test under the Term Loan B.

The Q3 Operating Surplus (discussed further below), was $9.094 million compared with the $9.031 million in cash distributions. The Operating Surplus is calculated using Net Income so the benefit from the Backstop Agreement is included.

Because the Backstop Agreement covers three of NAP's vessels and there are long term TCs that cover another two vessels, revenues are somewhat predictable and there was no surprise in the Q3 earnings. It should be noted that the Operating Surplus, which includes the beneficial impact of revenues recorded for GAAP purposes under the Backstop Agreement, remained very anemic, exceeding quarterly cash distributions by a mere $63k. This is before the $500k in quarterly principal payments under the Term Loan B.

It should be noted that NAP did not issue any additional common, subordinated, or general partner units during Q3 (it raised $4 million during Q2) opting to use balance sheet cash instead. If NAP had issued additional units during Q3, it would have been in danger of the Operating Surplus sliding below cash distributions during the fourth quarter.

With a usual seasonal rebound in VLCC rates, NAP's cash burn should be lower during the fourth quarter. Please note, however, that month to date for October, VLCC spot rates have been well below the guaranteed floor of the Backstop Agreement. A significant rebound in rates from current levels will be required during December for NAP to approach cash flow breakeven for the Q4 2017.

Operating Surplus

The following is the definition of Operating Surplus from the quarterly financials.

Operating Surplus represents net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash interest expense and estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures. Maintenance and replacement capital expenditures are those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, Navios Midstream’s capital assets. Operating Surplus is a quantitative measure used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Operating Surplus is not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Backstop Agreement Receivable

For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2017, Backstop Agreement revenue was $6.0 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared to $0 for the comparable periods in 2016. Outstanding amounts receivable under the Backstop Agreement are included in the balance sheet in Due From Related Parties. Assuming no further Backstop Agreement revenues are recorded during Q4 and that the average revenues for Q4 for the three vessels covered by the Backstop Agreement do not exceed the guarantee levels, NNA will pay approximately $11.2 million to NAP during Q1 2018.

Backstop Agreement Expiration

The Backstop Agreement will expire for the Nave Celeste in December 2018 and in January 2019 and February 2019 for the Shinyo Kannika and Shinyo Ocean, respectively. At September 30th, there were therefore 15 to 17 months remaining on the Backstop Agreement. Given NNA's parlous financial status, it is highly unlikely that the Backstop Agreement will be extended. In addition, the Shinyo Kannika and Shinyo Ocean would be approximately 18 years old at the expiration of the current agreement. Given age restrictions amongst many major oil companies and major oil ports, the vessels would suffer from reduced marketability. Providing an extension for the Backstop Agreement for these vessels would be a poor risk management decision by NNA.

Time Charter Expiration

The TC for the C Dream will expire between February and April of 2019. The vessel would be 19 years old at expiration and a likely candidate for scrapping or sale to another party. The C Dream therefore has about 18 months left as a viable cash flow producing asset for NAP.

2018 Special Survey and Dry-docking Costs

The Q1 2018 Backstop Agreement payment from NNA discussed above would be a boost to NAP liquidity and cash, but it should be noted that NAP will have three vessels that will be undergoing Special Surveys and Drydocking during 2018. The Shinyo Kannika and Shinyo Ocean will incur about $3.25 each for their 17.5 year dry-docking and the Nave Celeste will incur about $2.5 million in costs for a 15 year Special Survey. This would total about $9 million before considering the associated decline in revenue due to a reduction in available days during the Special Survey and Drydocking of the three vessels. Assuming 30 days of lost availability per vessel, the decline in revenue would exceed $4 million in total. As noted above, two of the vessels will be 17.5 years old and the days out of service could be higher than 30 days.

Ship Financing

NAP's Term Loan B is due June 18, 2020. As discussed above, it has a .85 to 1 loan to value covenant test, which NAP has failed for several quarters. To cure the test covenant test failure, NAP has been forced to keep $10 million in restricted cash on the balance sheet. Principal payments on Term Loan B are $2.05 million per annum, or approximately 1% of the face value of Term Loan B outstanding at September 30th. With useful lives limited to 20 years and a current average life of approximately 13 years, the value of NAP's fleet will likely decline between 5 to 7% per annum, perhaps more during 2018 due to the scheduled new build deliveries during the first half of the year. This may result in additional cash being restricted during 2018 in order to pass the loan to value test.

Compass Maritime's October 27th weekly market overview included this assessment of the current bank market.

Ship finance continues to be in short supply and margins are steadily increasing. The days of 60- 65% bank debt at pricing of 1-2% with 8-10 year term are long gone.

This assessment should be a cause of concern regarding NAP's ability to refinance its Term Loan B in 2020 since its loan to value ratio is currently above .85 to 1. Read prior articles for a more detailed discussion of the possibility of default under Term Loan B.

Distributions

As discussed in prior articles, the cash distribution on common shares scheduled for November will facilitate the conversion of NNA's subordinated units into common units. Post conversion, NNA will control a majority of the common units and will be able to adjust the common unit distributions as it sees fit.

While our partnership agreement requires us to distribute all of our available cash, our partnership agreement, including provisions requiring us to make cash distributions contained therein, may be amended. Although during the subordination period, with certain exceptions, our partnership agreement may not be amended without the approval of non-affiliated common unitholders, our partnership agreement can be amended with the approval of a majority of the outstanding common units after the subordination period has ended. Currently, Navios Acquisition owns 12.4% of our outstanding common units and 100.0% of our outstanding subordinated units and subordinated Series A units.

NAP Distribution Strategy Going Forward

The proper strategy for NAP to pursue would be to drastically cut or eliminate the common unit distribution after the November payment. This would enable NAP to begin to reinvest cash flow in fleet renewal and set it on a course to avoid default under Term Loan B. NNA will control a majority of the NAP common units, however, and the strategy NNA will likely pursue is to strip as much cash as possible out of NAP for as long as possible. Given that NNA will need to make a Backstop Agreement payment of $10 million or greater during Q1 2018, it is quite possible that NNA will have NAP maintain the current payout ratio for at least another quarter since it would equal approximately $5.4 million in quarterly cash flow to NNA.

NNA is confronting its own liquidity issues and may be forced to eliminate its dividend during 2018. It may also need to sell assets to raise cash and this could include its common units in NAP. Maintaining the current NAP cash distribution rate for at least one more quarter (i.e. a cash distribution in February 2018) would provide additional time to sell part or all of its common unit interests.

If the CEO of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is correct in his forecast of a weak VLCC market during the 1H 2018 (see "VLCC Rate Drop Another Blow"), NNA will likely begin accruing an additional liability under the Backstop Agreement beginning Q2 2018 and through Q3 2018. Combined with NAP's need to fund Special Surveys and Drydockings on three vessels (discussed above) and the continued decline in the valuation of its six vessel fleet, additional distributions beyond February would be increasingly difficult and would leave NAP in a badly weakened state.

Conclusion

The risk of owning NAP common units will increase with the conversion of NNA's subordinated units into common units after the November cash distribution. Given NNA's weak financial condition and its need to make a sizable payment under the Backstop Agreement during Q1 2018, NNA is likely to continue to strip as much cash as possible out of NAP through common unit distributions. Another quarterly distribution in February 2018 is therefore possible. Each quarterly distribution, however, will only weaken NAP further and increase the risks to the common unit holder. The current yield of 18.7% does not compensate common units holders for the attendant risk.

