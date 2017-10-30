Sierra Wireless: Investing In The Future

By Greg Wilkins and Paul Lebo, CFA

About SWIR

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) is a leading provider of device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (“IoT”). SWIR offers the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of cellular and short range embedded wireless modules and gateways that, combined with its cloud platform and connectivity services, create an end-to-end solution for enabling IoT applications. The company offers products across three business lines: Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEM”), Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud Connectivity Solutions. OEM Solutions is 83% of revenue, Enterprise Solutions is 13% of revenue and Cloud and Connectivity Services the remaining 4%.

Market Opportunity and Position in Industry

SWIR serves customers in more than 130 countries. As of year-end 2016, 32% of revenue was from the Americas, 22% from EMEA and 46% from Asia Pacific. The company has clients across a number of industries including Automotive & Transport, Energy & Industrial, Enterprise and Residential & Healthcare. SWIR’s clients include industry leading companies such as Dell, Cisco, Phillips and Nissan. SWIR believes that its total addressable market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2015 to $30 billion by 2021 and that the company has positioned itself well to take advantage of the booming market. As of June 2016 ABI Research indicated that SWIR is the global leader in embedded cellular wireless modules with 33% of global market share. Additionally, IHS Research estimated that SWIR is the global leader in shipment volume in gateway and router solutions for industrial, enterprise and mobile applications. As the industry leader in the IoT market, SWIR is in a strong position to take advantage of the growth in the industry over the next few years.

SWIR’s strategy to expand its position in the IoT market is as follows:

• Strengthen its leadership position in embedded wireless modules;

• Expand its enterprise gateways business with new products and selective acquisitions that strengthen SWIR’s position;

• Grow its cloud and connectivity services business organically and through acquisitions; and

• Leverage its leading position in IoT devices to scale its device-to-cloud solution set and customer base.



Acquisitions and New Products/Customers

SWIR aggressively pursues technologies that strengthen the company’s dominant IoT leadership position. In 2015, the company acquired Wireless Maingate AB, MobiquiThings SAS, and Accel Networks LLC. In 2016, SWIR acquired Blue Creation and GenX Mobile Inc. Thus far in 2017, the company acquired GlobalTop Technology, Flow Search Corp, and Numerex. The acquisition of Numerex accelerates SWIR’s IoT device-to-cloud strategy by adding an established customer base, significant sales capacity, proven solutions and recurring revenue scale. The combination of Sierra Wireless and Numerex represents a powerful business and technology platform that will enable the company to drive a global leadership position in IoT services and solutions. SWIR’s acquisition of GlobalTop Technology builds on its portfolio of cellular, WiFi and Bluetooth modules and gives SWIR additional products to offer in markets where positioning data is critical, including high-value asset tracking, telematics, drones and automotive. Flow Search Corp, an innovative provider of platform services for data orchestration and rapid application development, will strengthen SWIR’s Device-to-Cloud offering and accelerate time-to-market.

In 2016, SWIR had strong product introduction as the company launched four new gateway products and entered the Low Power Wide Area market with embedded module trials involving key customers and operators. SWIR also strengthened its position in device-to-cloud solutions by significantly enhancing AirVantage cloud platform and launching Smart SIM technology for global connectivity services. The company won numerous new programs across the three business segments, most notably Volkswagen which selected SWIR to provide 4G embedded solutions that will connect drivers with VW’s Car Net service which is expected to start in the second half of 2018. New products, customers and services, as well as acquisitions, will be key to SWIR’s future revenue growth.



Valuation

SWIR currently trades at 34.81x P/E which is a 20% premium to the peer group (SONS, CMTL, HRS, QCOM, UBNT and ARCW). The peer group trades at an average 29.12x P/E. However, SWIR’s premium valuation is justified due to Sierra’s larger future growth opportunities and its status as a pure play IoT provider. When adjusted for growth, SWIR trades at 1.66x PEG while the peer group average trades at 1.56x PEG. Given the growth prospects for the IoT in general and SWIR in particular, a multiple expansion is justified and this stock should see a doubling of its current stock price of $22.20 by end of 2018.



History of Beating Earnings

SWIR has a track record of consistently beating earnings estimates as the company has beaten 11 of the past 14 quarters (79% of the time) and the 3 misses were very minor. SWIR has beaten earnings by as much as 84% in 3Q14 and most recently beat 4Q16 estimates by 68%.

Financial Statement Analysis

Income Statement

From 2014 to 2015, SWIR increased revenue 10.8% from $548.5 million to $607.8 million. While top line growth was slowed in 2016 to 1.2%, SWIR focused on operating more efficiently and increased gross margins 350 basis points from 31.9% to 35.4%. SWIR has also made an effort to decrease R&D expenses and to complete acquisitions more efficiently. As a result, operating income has increased from ($6.6) million in 2014 to $22.3 million in 2016, thereby increasing EPS from a loss (0.53) in 2014 to a gain $0.48 in 2016.

During first quarter 2017, SWIR increased revenue 13.3% QoQ. The growth broke down to 10% in OEM, 45% in Enterprise Solutions and 2% in Cloud and Connectivity Services. However, during the first quarter of 2017, the company lost (0.01) in EPS while in first quarter 2016 it gained $0.02. The setback was due to increases in operating expenses and a less than expected foreign exchange gain. Nevertheless, during the second quarter of 2017, SWIR increased revenue 11.1% QoQ. The growth broke down to 9% in OEM, 30% in Enterprise Solutions and 4% in Cloud and Connectivity Services. Furthermore, EPS increased from $0.02 to $0.21 partially due to foreign exchange gain and foreign currency translation adjustments.



Balance Sheet

SWIR maintains a flexible balance sheet that allows the company to be aggressive in the M&A market when it sees an attractive target. Despite being an aggressive player in the M&A market over the past several years, as of 2Q 17, the company only had $34 million in long-term obligations, compared to $89 million in cash and cash equivalents and a total of $295 million in current assets. The long-term obligations are primarily accrued loyalties as the company to this point has been debt averse. Given the cash and lack of debt, the company has the financial flexibility to continue to grow through M&A and invest in R&D that will provide strategic growth.



Cash Flow Statement

Since 2014, SWIR has used its considerable cash balance to finance the business and acquisitions. In 2014, SWIR’s cash balance ended at $207 million and as of 2Q 17 it has been decreased to $89 million. The major driver in the decrease of cash has been SWIR financing acquisitions with cash as the company has spent almost $150 million on acquisitions. In 2014 and 2015, the company was operating at a loss so it burned cash to cover expenses, but in 2016 and 2017 the company has been profitable hence SWIR began to use profits to cover financing needs. In 2017, the biggest need for cash has been to increase inventory.

Conclusion

Sierra Wireless presents a pure play IoT play with impressive growth prospects. The 30% decline in stock price over the summer following the Numerex acquisition provides an excellent entry point ahead of earnings on November 2. Look for SWIR to beat on both top and bottom line and to boost guidance.

