Tesla's Most Aggressively Marketed Option Is Gross Inefficiency

Tesla (TSLA) may be the most emotionally charged stock in history. Bears see an overvalued fiscal black hole on the fast track to bankruptcy where bulls see an exciting new tech company that will single-handedly disrupt both the automotive and energy industries. Since these starkly contrasting viewpoints can’t both be right, the diametric opposition of opinion makes it difficult to find common ground for polite discussion and open debate.

Since I prefer polite but insist on being intellectually honest, I think the best way to bring the opposing camps closer together is to highlight the intellectual flaws in Tesla’s sustainable transportation mythology. While some issues like our planet’s ability to produce enough cobalt to permit a relevant scale transition to electric drive are complex and difficult to grasp, others like the inherent inefficiency of enormous battery packs are clear and much simpler.

So, let’s get after it and have some fun reasoning together.

What Tesla’s customers pay for batteries

A large battery pack to boost driving range and improve acceleration has always been the most aggressively marketed option on Tesla’s Models S and X. The two standard equipment packages offered on Tesla’s Model S Design Studio page include a $74,500 Model S75D with a 75-kWh battery pack and a $94,000 Model S100D with a 100-kWh battery pack. Similarly, the standard equipment packages offered on Tesla’s Model X Design Studio page include a $79,500 Model X75D with a 75-kWh battery pack and a $96,000 Model X100D with a 100-kWh battery pack.

While automotive battery pack costs are closely guarded secrets, published estimates usually put Tesla’s pack-level costs in the $190 to $200 per kWh range. Since Tesla strives to earn a 25% margin on automotive sales, this article assumes that $20,000 of the purchase price of a Model S75D or Model X75D is attributable to the battery (($200 per kWh * 75 kWh) / 75% COGS).

When I compared standard equipment lists for a Model S75D and a Model S100D, the only difference I could identify was a bigger battery. The same thing happened when I compared standard equipment lists for a Model X75D and a Model X100D. While upcharges of $19,500 and $16,500 strike me as exorbitant for one-third more capacity than the basic $20,000 battery, I can’t find any other differences.

If you know of other differences, please explain them in a comment to this article and provide hyperlinks to marketing or technical materials from Tesla that support that explanation. To keep the conversation cordial and useful, please remember that explanations without hyperlinks are just opinions that contribute nothing to a substantive discussion of the facts.

Subject to correction for new information from readers, this article will use $20,000 as the customer cost of the 75-kWh battery in a Model S75D and $39,500 as the customer cost of the 100-kWh battery in a Model S100D even though those prices remind me of favorite a WC Fields quip:

“It is morally wrong to allow a sucker to keep his money.”

How Tesla’s customers use their batteries

I’ve been tracking Tesla’s vehicle deliveries for years. Every quarter I add a new line to an Excel spreadsheet that estimates a cumulative number of car-days for the entire Tesla fleet by:

Multiplying the cumulative delivery count at the end of the previous quarter by 91;

Multiplying the current quarter delivery count by 45; and

Calculating a cumulative number of car days for all quarters

My spreadsheet isn’t perfect because I can’t account for wrecked and retired vehicles, but I’m certain it’s a reasonable estimate because accountants have used mid-quarter conventions to calculate depreciation and make other estimates for as long there have been accountants.

As of June 30, 2017, my spreadsheet showed a cumulative total of 144,710,571 car days for the Tesla fleet. On July 12, 2017, Electrek reported, “Tesla has now confirmed that its fleet reached over 8 billion km (roughly 5 billion miles) – equivalent to 17 roundtrips between Earth and Mars,” but it did not specify a date. If we disregard a few days of potential timing differences, my value for car-days and Tesla’s claimed fleet miles yield an average driving distance of 34.35 miles per car-day, or about 12,500 miles per car-year, a number that’s remarkably consistent with national passenger car averages.

The point of this particular exercise is to show that Tesla owners don’t behave differently than other drivers because they have 75 or 100 kWh battery packs. They go about their daily affairs and drive an average of 34.35 miles just like everybody else. But they feel warmer and fuzzier knowing that they’ve paid a hefty price for a little more range if they should ever need it.

How fuel cost comparisons should be calculated

Economic comparisons between electric drive and internal combustion drive involve a classic trade-off between capital costs and operating costs. In a conventional vehicle, or CV, you pay almost nothing for the fuel tank and then pay pump prices for gasoline when you use it. In a battery electric vehicle, or BEV, you pay a huge price for the batteries that serve as a fuel tank substitute and then pay a low price to "fill" the vehicle with electricity. If you buy more battery capacity than you use on a daily basis, your cost per mile skyrockets.

While many think the costs of a conventional drivetrain are fairly comparable with the costs of an electric drivetrain, they’re sorely mistaken. In a 2014 report that softened its initially skeptical view of the electric vehicle space, Bernstein Research used this cost walk graph that it developed in cooperation with Ricardo PLC to highlight the major differences in manufacturing costs.

In the cost walk, eliminating the conventional drivetrain saved $2,900 but installing an electric drivetrain added $22,900, including $13,200 for the battery. The point being that the costs of electric drivetrains almost are an order of magnitude greater than the costs of conventional drivetrains.

As a matter of elementary accounting theory, every fuel cost comparison between a CV and a BEV must include depreciation or amortization of the additional capital costs that make the use of a cheaper fuel possible. Anything less is deceptive because it only tells part of the story.

The Charging Estimator on Tesla’s website honors elementary accounting theory the way its non-GAAP earnings calculations honor accepted financial reporting practices. Instead of complying with sound theory and including capex differences in the equation, the Charging Estimator simply assumes an electricity cost of $0.12 per kWh, a battery charge/discharge efficiency of 87.5%, and an average electric range of 3.4 miles per kWh for a Model S and then compares those figures to an average fuel cost of $2.70 per gallon and an average fuel efficiency of 21 mpg for a CV. Coincidentally, Tesla’s Charging Estimator shows a huge cost benefit for electric drive vs. internal combustion.

The following table shows a traditional accounting analysis of net customer cost per mile for a CV, a Model S75D and a Model S100D assuming the battery pack is the only capex difference. If I had access to reliable drivetrain cost data for a comparable CV and the balance of drivetrain costs for a Model S, the net customer cost per electric mile would almost certainly be higher, but the simple example is more than adequate to make my point.



In a land of make believe where conventional drivetrains cost as much as electric drivetrains, Tesla’s Charging Estimator might be reasonable. In the real world where electric drivetrains are tens of thousands of dollars more costly than conventional drivetrains, the Charging Estimator is fraudulent because it conceals the gross inefficiency of Tesla’s most aggressively marketed option.

Beware of the hype cycle

One of the first things a securities lawyer learns is that emerging technology is a two-edged sword. On the leading edge, cheap innovations that ramp rapidly lead to thriving businesses and deliver superior returns. On the bleeding edge, costly innovations that can't ramp to relevant scale for years or decades become financial black holes that suck the lifeblood out of investment portfolios and educate new generation about the predictable and unavoidable psycho-social phenomenon the Gartner Group has dubbed “The Hype Cycle.”



While Gartner developed the hype cycle model to explain how new industries emerge, grow, stumble and eventually prosper, it’s also remarkably useful for investors. Venture capitalists rely on the hype cycle for the bulk of their returns. Smart short sellers focus on companies that are nearing or have passed beyond their peak of inflated expectations because that’s where the richest returns lie. For better or worse, private and public financing of technology and resource projects can’t happen without hype cycles that repeat themselves over and over again.

Hype cycles are force of nature and as inexorable and predictable as the tides.

For several years, I’ve believed that Tesla’s descent into the trough of disillusionment was just around the corner. While my past warnings about Tesla’s unavoidable descent into the valley of death have been uniformly premature, there is no question whatsoever that Tesla is still on the left side of its peak of inflated expectations. The long and painful descent into the valley of death remains a virtual certainty. The only question is, “when?”

A couple weeks ago, Elon Musk explained that production bottlenecks in the Model 3 line would delay the unveiling of Tesla's electric semi-truck. Last week, Mr. Musk spent a night camped out on the roof of the Gigafactory and tweeting about eighth circle of production hell issues in that facility. This week, Tesla must report its Q3 earnings and financial condition and openly discuss the Model 3 status and Gigafactory production problems in its conference call. The stock price took a major hit earlier this month and pundits like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary are speculating that Tesla is “a 35% correction waiting to happen.”

Given its enormous cash-flow deficits, ludicrous market capitalization, multiple instances of production hell and immense debt burden, I think Tesla is a bug in search of a windshield. While the descent into the valley of death would have been painful if Tesla had funded its growth with equity, it will almost certainly be fatal since Tesla funded the bulk of its growth with debt.

Investment conclusion

As a working lawyer, I’ve frequently watched in horror as development stage companies ignored sage advice and used debt financing for business expansion when they had no ability to repay the debt. Without exception, the debt financed activities took longer, cost more and yielded lower returns than management expected. In every case, the creditors eventually pushed management up against the wall while threatening body cavity searches. One lucky management team was able to arrange a buy-out for about 10% of their peak market capitalization, but the rest ended up in bankruptcy court and their stockholders lost everything.

I’ve witnessed the interplay of debt and the hype cycle often enough to adopt an ironclad rule for my own portfolio. Development stage companies that are big enough to borrow money they can't repay are too big to have me as a stockholder.