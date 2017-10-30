Hub Group Prospects Brighten As Freight Demand And Tightened Capacity Catalysts Are On The Horizon

But seasonality expectations are higher than what analysts were anticipating; management expects a much stronger pricing environment for new bids.

Hub Group Receives Editors Pick for Coolest Office in Chicago, Source: Sound Structures, Inc.

Overview

Hub Group (HUBG) is a core holding within the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). It is the second largest holding reflecting just over 6 percent of the entire portfolio. The company has been aggressively averaged as it hit rough times in May through July. Negative performance has strongly correlated earlier performance by the trucking industry, and most recently due to the lag effect of pricing for intermodal services.

Hub Group beat analyst earnings and operating revenue estimates by $0.06 per share and $10 million respectively during the third quarter. The stock price rallied by nearly 13 percent to $44.65 as a result. Guidance was raised for the upcoming fourth quarter with a range of $0.53 to $0.58 per share.

One quick point of clarification is that part of Hub Group’s fourth quarter outlook includes a projected tax benefit of $0.05 per share related to claiming a deduction for domestic production activities for tax years 2014 and 2015. However, analysts were quick to note on the call that despite this benefit, the fourth quarter is expected to be significantly better than the third quarter.

This observation is the perfect segue for the catalysts which are expected to drive Hub Group’s stock price back towards $50 per share. As management’s response directly addressed the question, intermodal pricing is anticipated to improve in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis. Additionally, utilization is expected to remain stable. But the key focal point for Hub Group is on the company’s overall margins. The logistics segment is expected to be a significant driver for this area.

I’ve been talking for a while about the improving prospects for the trucking industry and the lag effect for contract logistics providers, whether truck brokerage or intermodal. I’ve also been talking a lot lately about the challenges facing carriers and providers with respect to increased purchased transportation costs, and driver and insurance expenses among other items.

As we just notched our second consecutive quarter of 3 percent gross domestic product ((OTC:GDP)) growth (even with the natural disaster impacts), demand is beginning to accelerate for freight. As explained by Hub Group, product mix has not been the best, but Caterpillar’s (CAT) results were encouraging from the industrial side.

What this all boils down to is that companies like Hub Group and JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) have been getting it pretty good on cost increases from the aforementioned items. However, these companies have not had the ability to pass on costs to customers, which has led to margin compression, and poor stock price performance for a good portion of the year.

So, what changed from late spring, the supply and demand balance. There are two core areas for this on the supply side including the electronic logging device ((ELD)) mandate going into effect this December, and the driver shortage. Over the next year, there will be less companies operating, reducing the tractor supply, and there will also be continued pressure to find drivers to fill the remaining tractor capacity. This tightening has already begun to occur this year, and it is expected to intensify in the short-term.

I monitor multimodal freight demand indicators for the U.S. and North America. I pay attention to other global regions as well, but North America is my focus. It took a little bit of time, but today, all major freight modes have finally converged where demand is not only healthy, but robust. This has been most consistent on the retail side of things, but industrial has shown some life of late as well. Expectations are for sustained and increasing performance into 2018.

These two primary variables are what will serve as the key catalysts driving Hub Group’s business and stock price higher.

Investment Strategy

I first purchased Hub Group shares in March of this year just below $47 per share. Without knowing the magnitude of and the pace of cost increase impacts from the items mentioned earlier, a price close to the mid-$40s seemed reasonable and justifiable. Once it became clearer that cost increases would lead to margin pressure and a reduced valuation, the objective switched to looking to the potential for a return back to improved pricing.

The position was averaged opportunistically during April, May and July. The majority of the added positions were taken during May, with the lowest entry price occurring in July at $34 per share. The average price for the year is $38 per share.

Hub Group began coming back to life getting close to $43 per share heading into third quarter earnings. Clearly, this offered an opportunity to realize strong gains by trimming the position. However, the objective is not to sell as a means to “get out”, but rather, to achieve the target performance. This target is based upon robust demand and a tightening freight environment.

As such, the expectation is for Hub Group to get north of $50 per share, and originally, for this to occur sometime in 2018. This would provide for the opportunity to realize gains in excess of 40 to 50 percent within a one-year period.

After the third quarter earnings announcement, prospects are looking good for this type of scenario to continue to play out. There is no telling by how much the tables could turn in the event capacity tightens more than anticipated or demand increases by a larger rate, especially from the industrial side. Automobile sales will likely continue to marginally decline, weighing on industrial performance, but other industries may see expansion.

Consolidation

Calling out acquisitions is never easy, and should never be the primary logic for an investment position. But Hub Group is one of the most appealing opportunities out there, especially for those with large scale existing operations within contract logistics and/or supply chain management. The list of potential suitors is fairly robust – XPO Logistics (XPO) recently talked about another $8 billion or so of potential acquisition dollars.

I would not be shocked one bit if XPO were to target Hub Group, nor if other larger peers considered making a move. The question is whether Hub Group would be interested in a deal. I don’t think that the company is looking for suitors, but the intermodal market remains somewhat fragmented so a deal would make a lot of sense, and likely have a strong probability of getting done seamlessly.

Summary

There is a good chance that Hub Group sees its stock price eclipse the $50-mark next year. This is the target price to trim the current position within the LLGP. Half the position would likely be trimmed equated to close to a 50 percent return for a price in the low $50s.

Hub Group will remain a core holding for the long-term as consolidation will probably take the company out at some point in the future. The business is managed well by its leadership and Hub Group will continue to diversify the business at a methodical pace.

The key for managing a position in Hub Group is knowing the business environment for the freight industry and understanding the lag effect of pricing for intermodal versus the trucking industry. Today’s freight prospects are looking up for 2018, which should translate to further margin improvement and growth for Hub Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUBG, JBHT, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.