Google, Amazon, Intel And Microsoft: The Key Indicators You Should Pay Attention To

the Microsoft cloud, Azure, was supposed to be the driver of growth for the company, but so far this has not happened.

Amazon Cloud has been stepping on the toes by the entire technology sector, including Google, Microsoft and IBM.

Typically, the largest US companies in the high-tech sector are trying to distribute the release dates of their quarterly reports in such a way that there are about two or three weeks between them, allowing the market to examine and evaluate each report separately. This season this will not happen. Quarterly reports Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) will be published among several hours after the US market is closed.

In my opinion, each of these companies has one specific most important metric, for which I will follow today. For Amazon and Intel - this is an indicator of competition. Amazon Cloud has been stepping on the toes by the entire technology sector, including Google, Microsoft and IBM (NYSE: NYSE: IBM). At the same time, Intel chips are attacked by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Recently, the advertising business of Alphabet has faced some problems. A record fine from the European Commission, imposed on the company, forced her to change the way that commercial ads are displayed, and the company also faced some reaction to changes in the rules of YouTube.

Below, we will take a closer look at the indicators that are worth paying attention to in each particular report.

Amazon: profit from cloud computing services

Experienced investors in Amazon shares know that, although the company has gained popularity due to work in the retail sector, it makes its real profit from Amazon Web Services (AWS) - cloud computing services. The balance of operations in the retail sector in the last quarter showed an operating loss of $ 724 million, while operating profit in the US was $ 436 million.

Despite the fact that cloud services (AWS) provide 8 times less share in the company's revenues ($ 4 billion versus $ 33 billion from retail sales), operating profit from AWS was $ 916 million. Mathematics is simple: remove AWS and the company will go into negative territory.

For this reason, the profitability of cloud services is key for the company (especially now that every giant of the technology market is bursting into the cloud computing sector).

In the second quarter of 2016, the operating profit of AWS was $ 718 million, and revenue was $ 2.88 billion. Thus, the profitability of AWS for operating profit was 24.9%.

In the second quarter of 2017, the division generated $ 916 million in operating profit for $ 4.1 billion of revenue. Thus, the AWS margin in the last quarter was 22.3%, which is 2.6% lower year-over-year, and is undoubtedly the result of growing competition.

Last quarter, Amazon's shareholders were disappointed with the company's financial results. Within two days after the publication of the report, shares fell by 5.6%, from 1049 to 987. Undoubtedly, the profitability of AWS profit will have a significant impact on shareholders today.

Alphabet: the ratio of the number of paid clicks to their cost

Along with Amazon, Alphabet invests in various services. These include the Android operating system, Chrome browser and Google search engine. However, to make profit, Alphabet uses the same method - paid advertising.



In the last quarter, Alphabet's revenue from advertising was $ 22.6 billion out of a total of $ 26 billion (86%). The most important factors in assessing the effectiveness of advertising activities are the number of paid clicks and the cost of each click.

Recently, in Alphabet's quarterly reports there is an alarming trend. The number of people who see advertisements is growing, and the company records a significant increase in the number of paid clicks (+ 52%), but there was also a decrease in revenue per click (-23%). Both tendencies tend to accelerate. For the II quarter of last year, the number of clicks increased by 28%, and revenue per click decreased by only 6%.

While the number of clicks doubled, the negative growth rate of revenue per click increased almost fourfold. This metric demonstrates the true growth rate of the main activity of the largest company providing advertising services.

Microsoft: Azure's on profit

Now, there are two main contenders for the term of the year: "cloud" and "blockchain". They are loved by technical specialists, investors and even by the general public.

Microsoft may not yet have taken seriously the blockchain potential, but its Azure cloud is critical to the whole company. Recent developments in the field of high technologies are attracting more and more people and companies to cloud computing. The AWS platform has become a cash cow for Amazon, and Microsoft is waiting for similar results from Azure. However, this has not happened yet (more precisely, it has not happened yet).

In the fourth quarter, Microsoft Q4 gave us the opportunity to look at the company's annual performance. Although Microsoft does not publish specific figures for the Azure platform, we know that over the past year, revenues from cloud systems grew by 99%, which in dollar terms totaled $ 2.4 billion, and reached $ 27.4 billion. Thus, at best, Azure currently provides revenue of about $ 4.8 billion (with the best scenario in which the growth of the entire cloud technology division fell on Azure, which we believe is unlikely).

Result: Azure does not justify the expectations and expectations that the company has placed on it.

Perhaps the worrying factor is the reduction in operating income by $200 million, although the income from Azure's activities has grown. Determining the true role and contribution of Azure in the future earnings of Microsoft is crucial for a number of reasons.

Intel: profitability above all

The main factor in the chip market is competition. AMD is back in the game, and Qualcomm is striving to enter the server chip sector. Together, this makes the market extremely competitive.

Competition often means problems for companies, which are primarily reflected in the profitability index. Companies reduce prices or increase marketing or R & D costs (and sometimes all of the above), which leads to lower profits.

Now Intel shares are at a record high level, as the company has proved that it can continue to increase revenue in combination with high profitability, despite the growth of competition. In the last quarter, the company reported revenue of $ 14.7 billion, while operating profit margin (excluding restructuring expenses, such as disposal of McAfee, Intel Security segment) increased year on year from 20.8 to 26.8%.

The ability to increase operating profit in a highly competitive environment is an impressive achievement. To keep stocks on the current level or move higher, Intel will need to demonstrate a positive dynamics of profitability regardless of the actions of competitors.

Conclusion

The market valuation of Amazon is still very high (its P / E ratio is 246), as investors expect the financial results to reflect the current price. Shares will remain above 1000 if Amazon's retail sector returns to the green sector, and the profitability of AWS is stabilized by about 24%. We are cautious about the shares of Amazon. If the current market valuation does not find confirmation from the financial results, the shares may soon begin to correct.

Alphabet must prove that its problems are in the past. The company's shares will remain above 1000, if the rate of growth in the number of paid clicks continues against the backdrop of a drop in the rate of decline in revenue per click. For many years I was on Alphabet's side and our mood has not changed.

Microsoft shares are on the rise, but growth will continue if the operating profitability of the cloud segment grows, and Azure will continue to show annual growth of 90% or more. Of course, this can happen, but we believe that the bad news will cause disproportionately higher damage than positive data will help the shares.

Finally, Intel's stock price is based on high expectations of investors regarding the company's ability to win from competitors. Another good growth quarter with stable profitability should help Intel reach new record highs if the company can prove that any doubts of investors are unfounded.

