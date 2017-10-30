JP Research's 5 Axioms Of Bitcoin Investing

Axiom #1 - Bitcoin generally moves on one thing - you just have to figure out what that thing is.

A month ago, I wrote a somewhat controversial piece arguing the case for Bitcoin as “the investment of the decade”. Fifty three days and 790 comments later, Bitcoin is up almost 30% despite attempts by high profile governments (China) and individuals (Dimon) to delegitimize the asset. In fact, it’s stronger than ever.

(Source: Coindesk)

Thus far, no investment market in the world has grown faster, or produced more explosive gains, than Bitcoin or its cryptocurrency peers.

I see no reason for this not to continue going forward.

In this piece, I’d like to jot down some of my thoughts on how to go about navigating the Bitcoin market as an investor.

In particular, I’ve narrowed down my experiences and observations to five key axioms, which have defined my journey navigating the seemingly erratic price movement of Bitcoin as well as the broader cryptocurrency asset class.

Axiom #1 - Bitcoin generally moves on one thing - you just have to figure out what that thing is

The inspiration for this first axiom oddly enough, comes from the 1991 classic, “City Slickers”. Midway through the movie, Curly, the stereotypical cowboy, espouses some uncharacteristically wise words - “One thing. Just one thing. You stick to that and the rest don’t mean (squat).”

Now, the City Slicker’s Rule applies very well to Bitcoin in my view, because at any given point in time, there is usually one overarching factor moving Bitcoin prices.

Check out the chart below. What it shows is that Metcalfe’s law, which postulates that the value of a network is proportional to the square of the number of participants, explains Bitcoin’s price movements exceedingly well.



So well, in fact, that modeling Bitcoin using two variables - 1) unique addresses (proxy for accounts) (n^2) and 2) estimated transactions per user (proxy for usage) (linear) - helps explain over 94% of its price movement.

This therefore, implies that Bitcoin account volume is the key long term mover of Bitcoin prices.

Every so often however, divergences do occur in Bitcoin’s valuation in which case a short term driver may take precedence. Take August for example, when Bitcoin diverged slightly from its projected value i.e. the path implied by Metcalfe’s Law. The key reason for this was a phenomenon unique to consensus driven networks - a chain split or “fork”.

You see, in order for a blockchain network to function, it must do one very important thing - it must enable all of the machines on the network to reach consensus.

With Bitcoin, a key point of contention has been the issue of scalability. Naturally, numerous technical solutions have been put forward but the inability to satisfy all camps had led to bitcoin splitting into separate chains in August, with each implementing a different scaling solution.

As part of the network split, holders of Bitcoin were given an additional pro-rata distribution of Bitcoin Cash, leaving them invested in both the old network and the new. This creates a similar reaction to that seen when a stock trades ex-dividend - Bitcoin prices initially fell once the fork was activated while Bitcoin Cash prices swung dramatically as exchanges worked to list the new currency.

But there’s one key difference - there is always one dominant chain after a fork. Recent history shows that the legacy blockchain tends to win out over competing blockchains (BTC vs BCH fork), even when there is arguably, room for a dual-network solution (ETC vs ETH fork).

Closing price after fork Current price Price change since fork (%) Market Cap ($ bn) Ethereum 12.75 296.83 2228% 28.3 Ethereum Classic 0.93 10.40 1018% 1.0 Bitcoin 2,718.26 5,680.37 109% 94.5 Bitcoin Cash 390.01 382.58 -2% 6.4

(Source: Coindesk)

Once the short term driver fades, the prevailing long term driver - account volume/ user activity takes precedence once again.

The key takeaway is this - whether it’s the long or short term, there is generally one key event or metric that you should focus on. Find out what it is.

Axiom #2 - The protocol captures the value this time - buy the protocol

Broadly speaking, there are five levels at which investors can play the blockchain theme - the protocol, cryptocurrency/ token, company and application levels.

At this stage, gaining exposure to the protocol level makes the most sense. To understand why, a good analogy is to look at the early development and adoption of the internet.

At its base level, the TCP/IP protocol enabled early internet usage after which, platforms such as Windows enabled the development of email for instance. The utility of email then drove more users to the network, and as the technology improved, features such as video streaming and innovations in social media have proved to be killer apps in solidifying the internet as a necessary utility.

Take Ether for instance, which derives its value from the thousands of developers who build applications on the Ethereum network. Those apps then fuel demand for the ether token. A similar principle applies to Bitcoin which derives its value from its users and their transaction activity on the underlying blockchain protocol. Both these examples echo early Internet platform plays, which proved major success stories in the ’80s and ’90s.

Similar to how TCP/IP was the gateway to the internet, Bitcoin’s first mover advantage is quickly allowing it to becoming the gateway platform into the booming cryptocurrency universe. What we have right now in the crypto space can be likened to a room full of foreign speakers trying to understand each other. Bitcoin is the key universal translator facilitating communication.

(Source: Pantera Capital)

In my view, it’s still too early to shift your focus to the application layer. Instead, value will continue accruing to the protocol layer on aggregate, in particular, the protocol that facilitates interoperability - Bitcoin.

Axiom #3 - Bitcoin can be valued - valuation is art not science

It is important to put on a different hat when approaching the Bitcoin valuation problem. Bitcoin is neither a security, nor is it fiat currency. Instead, how I like to approach the problem is by asking the following questions - Does Bitcoin solve a problem? If so, what problem does it solve and to what degree?

For a more detailed breakdown on Bitcoin valuation methods, check out my previous article here. In summary, my views on Bitcoin valuation are derived from three perspectives - 1) as a network, 2) as alternative gold or 3) as an alternative payment method.

The first approach - network valuation using Metcalfe’s Law explains Bitcoin price movements very well at over 94% (see graph in Axiom #1). Plugging in very conservative estimates peg mid 2018 Bitcoin prices to ~6k at the very least. Take the 6k price level more as a floor than a ceiling.

The second approach - valuing BTC as alt gold raises the valuation significantly. Again, I err on the side of conservatism here using only gold as a reference for TAM (total addressable market). With ~7.5tn outstanding, Bitcoin as a whole, is worth only ~1% gold’s valuation.

That means that for every 1% shift from gold to BTC, Bitcoin would have ~83% upside. If 15% of gold holdings shift to BTC, this gets us up to a long term price target of $81,000. And this assumes store of value demand shift only from gold.

The third approach - as an alt payment method limits incremental demand for BTC to niche payment applications where Bitcoin offers significant benefits over alternatives (again, conservative considering the inefficiencies of legacy payment systems). Modeling demand for online payments, remittances, micro transactions and unbanked demand brings the estimated valuation to $8,166.87.

Note that the above valuation approaches are complementary to one another, very conservative and ignore the deflationary aspect of BTC.

Now, let’s say we go for a moonshot with Bitcoin valuation and extend its interoperability to the global fiat currency system. I find the valuation approach outlined in this paper particularly compelling in both its ambition and simplicity.

The assumption postulated is that if Bitcoin displaces “broad money” i.e. the sum of all currency, funds in bank accounts, and anything of value representing money, its value could reach $26m/ BTC in 2037 from $5.85m discounted at 15% today.

(Source: Scribd)

In my last article, I said the following:

“As I see it, buying into Bitcoin today gives you half an alternative payment system, with a gold disruptor thrown in for free. Regardless of your view on Bitcoin, valuations even at these levels are extremely attractive.”

My view on valuation hasn’t changed, if anything, I might have been a little too conservative on Bitcoin’s prospects than I should have been.

Axiom #4 - Make asymmetric bets - small stakes have big payoffs

Although I think Bitcoin’s potential far outstrips its valuation, the risk of total capital loss is very real. But the flipside is also true - Bitcoin/ crypto trades can wipe out your capital base or they can multiply it many times over.

Because these trades have massive upside, you can keep your positions small according to your risk appetite. I’d lean toward keeping Bitcoin positions to ~2% of your portfolio.

Then, there’s also the question of diversifying these asymmetric bets. Now, diversifying across asset classes is important but with cryptocurrencies, diversifying within the asset class doesn’t hurt either.

Ether and XRP are good crypto diversification options for investors who don’t mind allocating mid single digit percentages of their portfolio to the crypto space. Both these cryptocurrencies have good institutional backing and address a fundamental need in the existing system (blockchain developer platform for Ether and revamping international bank trades for XRP).

Axiom #5 - Don’t chase the price - pay only what you believe it’s worth

Like any early stage investment/ asset class, Bitcoin and its cryptocurrency peers are extremely volatile. A significant portion of trading activity in these assets are largely momentum driven, which can amplify the irrationality priced into valuations.

As a result, Bitcoin’s short term price action has proved susceptible to individuals with a vested interest in sowing fear, uncertainty and doubt. A good example of this is Bitcoin’s price reaction to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s frequent criticism of its legitimacy. In September, he went as far as to call Bitcoin a fraud and threatened to fire any JPM traders trading in Bitcoin.

Here’s the exact quote:

“You’re wasting your time with Bitcoin! Virtual currency, where it’s called a bitcoin vs. a U.S. dollar, that’s going to be stopped. No government will ever support a virtual currency that goes around borders and doesn’t have the same controls. It’s not going to happen.”

The immediate price action is telling:

(Source: Zerohedge)

A few days later, however, it emerged that JPMorgan not only trades Bitcoin but is the fourth largest holder of an Bitcoin-liked ETN in Sweden.

(Source: Twitter)

This leaves us with two possibilities - 1) JPM has been violating its fiduciary duty by trading fraudulent products on behalf of its clients or 2) JPM has been manipulating prices lower to facilitate more buying for its own account. But it does confirm the more likely “fraud” - and it’s not Bitcoin.

The presence of fear, uncertainty and doubt does and will continue to exaggerate Bitcoin prices. This can result in Bitcoin often looking “cheap” when under performing and “expensive” when outperforming. In any case, this is to be expected - speculative activity will always be present in early stage investments and disruptors.

As an investor, this isn’t a bad thing - it presents ample opportunities to look through irrationality and accumulate/ trim positions accordingly. Maintain discipline and don’t allow irrational swings to influence your judgment.



