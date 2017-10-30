Union Pacific: Climb Aboard

The shares of Union Pacific (UNP) are up about 31% over the past year, and in my view that’s just the beginning. I think this is an excellent long term investment for a host of reasons that I’ll outline below. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing style, I’ll point out that this is a business with a huge moat that has generated enormous returns for shareholders, and the most recent quarter suggests that business is on an upswing. Also, management seems very shareholder friendly, and likely dividend per share increases should drive further share price appreciation from these levels. Perhaps most compelling is the fact that the shares trade at a discount to the overall market. I’ll further flesh out each of these arguments below.

Financial Snapshot

A cursory look at the financial history here suggests that this is a business that is susceptible to the business cycle. Both the top and bottom lines have been relatively volatile over the past several years, and investors should be comfortable accepting the fact that revenues and net income can fall as well as rise. In my view, it’s almost embarrassing to point out the existence of the business cycle, but such is the nature of the investing world at the moment. Investors are myopic and punish short term variance massively.

In spite of the innate volatility, management has been extraordinarily shareholder friendly. In particular, they have rewarded shareholders with massive dividend increases and share buybacks over the past five years. Specifically, they have returned approximately $21.8 billion to shareholders over that time ($13.5 billion from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). This positive combination has resulted in a dividend per share that has grown at a CAGR of about 11.5% over the past five years. I consider shareholder friendly management to be a necessary precondition to investing, as an unfriendly management virtually guarantees a loss. In this regard, Union Pacific managers should be commended as being one of the most shareholder friendly groups I’ve reviewed.

I admit to having some challenges regarding the level of long term obligations present. This is obviously a capital intensive business with a significant pension liability looming. That said, I’m less concerned that I might otherwise be for a few reasons. First, the interest rate on the debt (4.89%) isn’t excessive in my view. Second, more than 81% of the company’s debt is due after 2021, which is the limit of my forecasting horizon anyway. The fact that rates are relatively low, and the fact that most debt is due in the distant future suggests that there’s little reason to be troubled about a credit or solvency crisis here.

A bright spot of the financial analysis is the comparison of the most recent 9 months to the same period last year. On a comparative basis, both the top and bottom lines are up significantly from the same period a year ago, with obvious positive implications. Revenue rose 7%, and net income grew by 11%, and earnings per share were up a full 16% on the back of a decreased share count. The fact that share count was down by another 4%, and dividends per share were up 10% from the same period a year ago, suggests that positive trends are in place.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial history here is excellent, investors are understandably more interested in the future than in the past. It’s with that in mind that I must shed some virtual ink talking about what I consider to be a reasonable future price expectation from here. This is obviously a business that suffers from some volatility, but the immediate trend is obviously positive. Whenever I perform a forecast on a business, I try to limit my forecasts to the variable that is most important, while holding everything else constant. In this case, I think the dividend per share is the most critical component for future share price appreciation, so it is the variable that I’ll focus in on.

Over the past six years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 11.5%, on the back of generally increasing dividend payments and aggressive share buybacks. Although I consider this to be a reasonable expectation about future growth, I prefer to be conservative in my forecasts. I’ll therefore drop my expectations of future dividend increases to the high single digits. If we assume that the dividend per share grows at a rate of 8% from here, the CAGR for the shares will be in the order of 10%, holding yield constant. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return given the relatively low risks present here. In addition, this is a conservative estimate for future growth as it is 27% below trend.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for UNP turned bullish with a daily close above $114.00 on October 20. This signalled a bullish breakout from a downtrend line which began on September 28 on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $125.00 level over the next three months.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $125.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe UNP is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investors access the future cash flows of companies via the public markets, which presents both challenges and opportunities. The challenge comes about when shares trade at a premium to the cash generating ability of the underlying business. This is challenging because price and value inevitably intersect, and when they do the price of overvalued shares inevitably fall. On the other hand, opportunities arise from shares that are trading below the cash generating characteristics of the underlying business. In order to realize this opportunity, investors must be willing to buy shares that are trading at a discount. Shares only ever trade at a discount, though, when they are eschewed by the crowd. Buying what everyone else is avoiding is potentially emotionally challenging, but is also potentially profitable. In my view, the shares of Union Pacific present immense opportunity at the moment.

Union Pacific is a business with a gargantuan “moat”, and that is necessary for the functioning of the North American economy. These two factors alone should lead to a valuation premium in my view. On the contrary, though, the shares trade at a 16% discount to the overall market. In my view, investors would be wise to “climb aboard” and buy these shares while they trade at this incomprehensible discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.