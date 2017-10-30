Union Pacific: Hold On

Shares of Union Pacific (UNP) reached 52-week highs after the company reported 3rd quarter results on October 26th. While the shares are now valued in the market at 20.7x TTM P/E, long-term investors might be wise to hold onto their core holding in this great company. Union Pacific is highly profitable with a strong economic moat that helps it stay profitable even during cyclical downturns. It is a company to ride up and down economic cycles, taking advantage of downturns to load up on more shares at favorable valuations.

What Happened in the 3rd Quarter

The company had a strong quarter where they reported EPS of $1.50 per share which was a 10% increase from $1.30 per share in 3rd quarter last year. Operating income grew 3% but the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percent of revenue, lower is better) increased 0.7% to 62.8%. However as guided on the conference call, Hurricane Harvey's impact increased the operating ratio by an estimated 0.75% meaning that the operating ratio would have been relatively flat without the event. Volume was down 1% as the 15% increase in industrial products not being enough to offset decreases in agricultural products, chemicals, and automotive which were down 10%, 5%, and 5% respectively. Another driver of the 10% EPS growth was continued share repurchases that totaled 11.8 million shares in the quarter for a total cost of $1.3B. With 807.2 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis at the end of the second quarter, the quarter's repurchases represent an impressive buyback yield of 1.5%.

A Highly Profitable and Growing Company

Union Pacific's premier rail network covering 23 U.S. states with connections into Canada and Mexico provide the company a large economic moat that they have used to generate superior returns. While the company is cyclical along with the broader economy, their favorable position in the railroad industry's oligopoly allowed them to generate strong returns even in the depths of the financial crisis.

Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) of 18.7% and 13.2% respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $14.94 in 2007 to $24.33 in 2017 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 11.7% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

Share Repurchases & Financial Leverage

Over the past decade, growth at Union Pacific has been impressive with EPS growing at an average annual rate of 13.1%. However, revenue growth has been more moderate growing at an average rate of only 2.5%. The outsized growth in EPS has been driven by increased operational performance (as witnessed by increasing ROIC in the previously graph above) and also by an increased use of financial leverage in the business being used for share repurchases (as can be seen in the graph below). Since 2007, financial leverage has grown from 2.4x to be at 3.0x in the latest quarter. However, due to the falling interest rate environment since the financial crisis, the interest coverage ratio has actually improved from 7.2x in 2007 to 11.0x in the latest quarter.

Source data from Morningstar

The debt raised has been used to increase share repurchases with share outstanding having fallen from 1,073 million in 2007 to 811 million in the latest quarter. These repurchases have averaged 2.8% annually and when combined with the current 2.1% dividend indicate a total shareholder yield of 4.9%.

Operational efficiency gains and increasing use of financial leverage cannot continue forever as both have their limits. However, strong businesses with wide moats such as Union Pacific are able to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund sustainable operations. As can be seen in the graph below, capital expenditures have averaged only 59% of cash flow from operations (CFO) over the past decade.

Source data from Morningstar

This leaves plenty of room to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. With dividends being 25% of CFO in 2016 and the average capital expenditure rate being 59%, this potentially leaves a further 16% of CFO that could be used to repurchase shares. With CFO being approximately $7.5B in 2016, this 16% would represent roughly $1.2B which would be good enough to still repurchase 1.6% of the company at its $92B market cap today.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

With Union Pacific's P/E at 20.7x, it might be hard for some value investors to get their head around being an owner at this price. When looking at steady growth companies such as Union Pacific, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Union Pacific's market valuation compares to competitors CSX (CSX) and Canadian National Railway (CNI) I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Union Pacific's PEG (EPS) reflects favorably to its peers as its average EPS growth has been top of the pack. CSX's valuation is much higher that its peers as investors are hopefully pricing in operational improvements from Hunter Harrison's appointment as CEO. Union Pacific's PEG ratio of 1.6x is also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

The P/E of 20.7x can also be expressed as a 4.8% earnings yield which seems high in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history and economic moat. Adding 3% to represent Union Pacific growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 8%. In the mid-term, the company's low leverage ratio gives it more room for share repurchases to drive EPS growth possibly beyond this 3% level.

Conclusion

Union Pacific is a highly profitable company with a wide economic moat that helps it stay profitable even during cyclical downturns. While the company's valuation looks expensive at 20.7x, investors taking a long-term perspective might be rewarded with annual returns close to 8%. Union Pacific is not a name to sell just because it is at 52-week highs. It is a company to ride up and down economic cycles, taking advantage of downturns to load up on more shares at favorable valuations.

