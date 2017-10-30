However, most of them does not seem to be acquainted with exact examples of general failure during that time.

There's something happening here, but what is is ain't exactly clear. But it seems more and more likely that memory is short lived. Don't get me wrong - I am not going to preach that S&P500 is going to 1,000 tomorrow. Maybe this time is different indeed, at least for some of the current market darlings and their followers. Alas, it should be worrying when one so often sees a complete lack of humility, irrational conviction in never-ending bullish trends and widespread boast about the amount of money made on the unrealized trades. If you do not know what I am talking about, I encourage you to compare comments below the articles on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and on Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA) or Netflix (NFLX). Of course, there is a fair amount of bearish sentiment under the pieces on the three latter ones, to balance the euphoric bullishness. However, as for BRK, which managed to outperform S&P500 (SPY) by a fair amount (LTM return of 31% vs 22%), you can mostly see a modest satisfaction, discussion about what is the appropriate cash hoard, Warren's succession or something like that. On the other hand, looking at comments on Tesla, Amazon or Netflix, you can easily find people bragging how they made millions on a recent earnings surprise, how they bought the stock for a few buck quite a long time ago and how people trying to debate different points of view are simply named losers who cannot deal with the bitterness resulting from not joining this wild ride.

What I would like to achieve by this article, is a simple introduction to a few examples of failed growth stories from almost 20 years ago, with which most of the people seem to be familiar, but as a general historical event, not as concrete examples. In my opinion, this lack of specific acquaintance can lead one to distancing oneself from drawing conclusions about some resemblance between various businesses and their fates throughout the history and their successors in present times. Before I begin, let me repeat myself: this is not a gloom and doom piece, nor an investment advice - this is simply an educational piece, allowing investors to make a more informed decision.

As I will evoke the financials of the fallen ones from the past and try to indicate some resemblance of their businesses with today's stock market darlings, please first have a look at a brief of their financials and stock price history (I am deliberately focusing on income statement, as for the dot-com busts, the balance sheet evolution is not really indicative, as they often managed to have sizeable equity positions [bloated by frenzied VC financing] in one quarter and then went down so fast, that they failed to even file the next quarter report, including updated balance sheet).

Amazon financials

Metric ($ '000 000) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 61,090 74,450 88,980 107,000 135,980 Gross Profit 15,120 20,270 26,230 35,350 47,720 EBIT 835 859 311 2,400 4,420 Net Income / Net Loss -39 274 -241 596 2,370

Source: Capital IQ

Netflix financials

Metric ($ '000 000) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 3,600 4,370 5,500 6,770 8,830 Gross Profit 983 1,290 1,750 2,180 2,800 EBIT 50 203 403 306 380 Net Income / Net Loss 17 112 267 123 187

Source: Capital IQ

Tesla financials

Metric ($ '000 000) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 413 2,010 3,190 4,040 7,000 Gross Profit 30 456 882 933 1,570 EBIT -396 -61 -717 -717 -617 Net Income / Net Loss -396 -74 -294 -889 -675

Source: Capital IQ

Chart: Amazon stock price history

Chart: Neflix stock price history

Chart: Tesla stock price history

Dot-com bust review

1. Webvan

Business model:

Quite similar to today's grocery home-delivery offered by most retailers, Webvan, founded in 1996 in CA, focused on food, non-prescription drugs and general housewares, consumer electronics etc. It was the first company to deliver groceries ordered over the the internet. Deliveries were supposed to be completed in 30 minute windows, making it convenient for customers.

IPOed in November 1999, went bust in June 2001.

Trivia: back in the days, most of the tech startups weren't lead by 20- or 30-somethings (unlike today). The CEO, George Shaheen was then 56 years old, CFO Robert Swan 40 years old and VP HR, Terry Bean 53 years old.

Financials:

Metric ($ '000) 1998 1999 2000 Revenue 0 13,305 178,456 Gross Profit 0 2,016 47,217 EBIT -12,895 -153,893 -479,191 Net Loss -12,004 -144,569 -453,289

Source: SEC filings

Reasons for failure:

Inappropriate pricing/too aggressive expansion - 'the quality and selection of Whole Foods, the pricing of Safeway'. Webvan managed to grow its top line very quickly, but failed to make any profit on it, focusing on growth and expansion at any cost.

- 'the quality and selection of Whole Foods, the pricing of Safeway'. Webvan managed to grow its top line very quickly, but failed to make any profit on it, focusing on growth and expansion at any cost. Excessive operating leverage - shortly after launching the operations and before proving the business model, the company started to deploy massive capital, pledging $1 billion to develop warehouses in 26 cities. With the expansion, along came a huge amount of fixed costs, resulting in immense cash burn.

- shortly after launching the operations and before proving the business model, the company started to deploy massive capital, pledging $1 billion to develop warehouses in 26 cities. With the expansion, along came a huge amount of fixed costs, resulting in immense cash burn. Mistaken acquisitions - in year 2000, Webvan made a huge acquisition of HomeGrocer.com for $1.2 billion in a full-stock deal. The transaction, supposed to bring synergies and cost-savings, in the end brought further burden of a failed business plan and contributed to the ultimate shutdown.

Finally, the company couldn't bear the mounting losses and, amidst the bursting dot-com bubble, was not able to source any more capital to finance operations.

Chart: Webvan stock demise

Source

2. Pets.com

Business model:

Pets.com - founded in 1998, CA. Its business model was straightforward, but in the era of mass introduction of the Internet to households - seemingly revolutionary. The company's mission was to sell pet food and pet accessories over the Internet. The value proposition for customer was to cut the middleman out of the purchases (as if Pets.com wasn't one) and to capitalize on strong buying power of the company, leading to discounted pricing.

IPOed in February 2000, went bust in November 2000 (yes, 9 months after the IPO).

Financials:

Having gone public in February 2000, unfortunately, the company didn't even manage to publish its first 10-K filing, as it filed NT 10-K in April 2001, notifying about inability to timely file the former statement. Hence, below you can find 9 months results in 2000 and 1999.

Metric ($ '000) 9 months ended Sep 30, 1999 9 months ended Sep 30, 2000 Revenue 619 25,780 Gross Profit -1,223 -6,890 EBIT -20,055 -86,746 Net Loss -19,355 -84,870

Source: SEC filings

Reasons for failure:

Table: Pets.com stock price free fall

Source: SEC filings

3. eToys.com

Business model:

What could go wrong if you sell toys over Internet, like eToys.com did? Apparently quite much. The company was founded in 1997 in CA. The idea was simple - sell children's products, including toys, video games, books, videos, music etc. over the Internet. Perks of shopping at eToys.com were supposed to be: 24/7 availability from either home or office, shopping experience more convenient than tiresome touring a retail store, broad offering, product reviews etc. Quite normal, by on-line retail standards.

IPOed in May 1999, went bust in March 2001.

Financials:

Metric ($ '000) 1998 1999 2000 Revenue 687 29,959 151,036 Gross Profit 119 5,713 29,063 EBIT -2,270 -29,099 -193,027 Net Loss -2,267 -28,557 -189,626

Source: SEC filings

Reasons for failure:

Supply chain failure - during the Christmas of 1999 the company was flooded by unexpectedly high amount of orders. The company found itself unable to process and deliver the orders, leading to enormous frustration on the clients' side and the company's credibility and brand took a large hit. Considering toys are quite a seasonal product, a failure on such an important front was a major flag for business conduct at eToys.com

- during the Christmas of 1999 the company was flooded by unexpectedly high amount of orders. The company found itself unable to process and deliver the orders, leading to enormous frustration on the clients' side and the company's credibility and brand took a large hit. Considering toys are quite a seasonal product, a failure on such an important front was a major flag for business conduct at eToys.com Failed international expansion/brutal competitive environment - 'being first was not enough'. The company did not manage to differentiate itself from the local competitors in the foreign markets and position itself above them, with the key battleground being UK. The local brick-and-mortar retailers rapidly copied the concept, which was easy to do, because of nothing proprietary about it. In the moment of the ultimate failure, eToys.com had to compete with as many as 20 companies selling toys over the Internet in the UK alone. Far more than it had expected.

'being first was not enough'. The company did not manage to differentiate itself from the local competitors in the foreign markets and position itself above them, with the key battleground being UK. The local brick-and-mortar retailers rapidly copied the concept, which was easy to do, because of nothing proprietary about it. In the moment of the ultimate failure, eToys.com had to compete with as many as 20 companies selling toys over the Internet in the UK alone. Far more than it had expected. Liquidity constraint - Most of the eToys.com competitors had a backing of their traditional retail operations to finance the expansion over the Web and stay above the water. Unfortunately, it was not the case with eToys.com, which depended on the, that time, embryonic-stage e-retail alone, which couldn't provide sufficient cash flow. 'What they did wrong was to operate a business without the financial capacity to weather a downturn in the retail market. Everyone expected sales to continue to be robust last Christmas and they weren't. Their balance sheet couldn't handle a hiccup like that.' - said T.K. MacKay, a Morningstar analyst.

Table: Somewhat dissatisfying return on eToys.com stock

Source: SEC filings

After notorious failure of its common stock to perform, the company ceased to disclose much information on that topic:

Excerpt from eToys.com last 10-Q filing

Source: SEC filings

This time is different... but is it?

Yes, this time is indeed different in some part, although in some other part maybe it isn't.

What's different?

Financing/liquidity constraint - most of the dot-com companies were financed exclusively through equity financing, whereas the current stock market sweethearts already tap into both equity and debt capital markets. Tesla is a notorious example of multiple successful fundraisings, having just raised $1.8 billion this year, despite its repetitive losses. Of course, they all began with equity financing only, but having debt capital indicates a certain maturity, which leads us to another point, which is...

most of the dot-com companies were financed exclusively through equity financing, whereas the current stock market sweethearts already tap into both equity and debt capital markets. Tesla is a notorious example of multiple successful fundraisings, having just raised $1.8 billion this year, despite its repetitive losses. Of course, they all began with equity financing only, but having debt capital indicates a certain maturity, which leads us to another point, which is... Track record - the post-IPO life of the dot-com busts, is not so impressive: Webvan - 19 months, Pets.com - 9 months, eToys.com - 22 months. On the other hand: Amazon - 20 years, Netflix - 12 years, Tesla - 7 years. That may lead to a conclusion that these businesses are more solid, resilient and execution is better. However, this is a bit more complicated - Amazon almost exclusively focused on its web-based retail for most of the time, before storming the Internet of Things, autonomous driving, cloud computing and so on. Netflix is widely known for its previous core business, which was video rental over the traditional mail. Tesla is much more of a start-up, with no legacy like Amazon or Netflix to build on, nonetheless having been funded in 2003 or 14 years ago, it still has much more of a track record, compared to just a couple of years of birth to bust, survived by short-lived dot-com disappointments.

the post-IPO life of the dot-com busts, is not so impressive: Webvan - 19 months, Pets.com - 9 months, eToys.com - 22 months. On the other hand: Amazon - 20 years, Netflix - 12 years, Tesla - 7 years. That may lead to a conclusion that these businesses are more solid, resilient and execution is better. However, this is a bit more complicated - Amazon almost exclusively focused on its web-based retail for most of the time, before storming the Internet of Things, autonomous driving, cloud computing and so on. Netflix is widely known for its previous core business, which was video rental over the traditional mail. Tesla is much more of a start-up, with no legacy like Amazon or Netflix to build on, nonetheless having been funded in 2003 or 14 years ago, it still has much more of a track record, compared to just a couple of years of birth to bust, survived by short-lived dot-com disappointments. Profitability - all 3 mentioned dot-com failures were net profit-negative, to the extent of net loss exceeding the sales in their final year of operations. On the other hand, both Netflix and Amazon managed to turn a profit in their last full fiscal year, but with Tesla still mounting losses. However, as for the net profitable ones, their % net margins are not very impressive with both Amazon and Netflix hovering around 2% net margin in their last full fiscal year (2016).

all 3 mentioned dot-com failures were net profit-negative, to the extent of net loss exceeding the sales in their final year of operations. On the other hand, both Netflix and Amazon managed to turn a profit in their last full fiscal year, but with Tesla still mounting losses. However, as for the net profitable ones, their % net margins are not very impressive with both Amazon and Netflix hovering around 2% net margin in their last full fiscal year (2016). Times - the times are different. The awareness of the customers, the cost of employing technology, the knowledge and experience drawn from the events from the past are much more favourable. Amazon is the best example of that difference - a huge chunk of its business is based of the same idea of web-shopping, that was present back in the days of the dot-com bubble. But the customer awareness, the cost, development and reliability of the required technology is much better, which allows for smoother business operations and employment of tremendous economy of scale.

the times are different. The awareness of the customers, the cost of employing technology, the knowledge and experience drawn from the events from the past are much more favourable. Amazon is the best example of that difference - a huge chunk of its business is based of the same idea of web-shopping, that was present back in the days of the dot-com bubble. But the customer awareness, the cost, development and reliability of the required technology is much better, which allows for smoother business operations and employment of tremendous economy of scale. Macro financial environment - at the times of the dot-com bubble, the FED funds rate was around 5% and for most of the past decade, it was 0%. It's very important to note that all of the current stock market champions mentioned (AMZN, TSLA, NFLX) really took off after the financial crisis of 2008, that is, in the 0% interest rate environment. With cheap money all over the place for such a prolonged period of time, the propensity to invest in various innovative (and speculative) projects is high. Furthermore, low cost of capital leads to depressed required return, which inflates the market valuations, which leads us to...

What's not different?

Conclusion

In today's market it seems that the motto has been reversed and the majority of people is 'prepared for the best'.

It's a truth universally acknowledged that it's extremely hard to time the market, predict financial events and so on. However, it's as true (but seemingly, much less known), that as an investor, you 'ignore information at your peril' and failure to thoroughly study the businesses you invest in and ignoring the past events doesn't lead to happy endings.

Lastly, for a bit more context: if you base your current investment decisions mainly on price targets and guidance of 'sophisticated investment analysts' from major bulge bracket banks and brokerages, I encourage you to get familiar with how such reliance worked out during late 90s/early 2000s - read this short piece about Henry Blodget (especially, if you are not familiar with this persona).

Nobody's right if everybody's wrong.

