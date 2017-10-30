Microsoft/GE: Satya's Metaphors

GE's 6th annual Minds and Machines took place while GE's stock was being savaged and Microsoft's soared.

Was there ever a CEO of one of America's largest and most prominent companies so reviled for ineptitude as GE's erstwhile CEO, Jeffrey Immelt?

GE (GE) has a long vine to climb as it tries to shimmy up from the hole in which it finds itself. Over the weekend I resolved to check how GE's 6th Annual Minds and Machines Conference had fared. GE had scheduled this ill-timed conference for San Francisco on October 25-26 when former CEO Immelt was still in charge.

Now in late October, Immelt is a bad memory and his successor, John Flannery, is trying to mop up the mess.

I recommend those who still hold out high hopes for GE, as I do, to check out John Flannery's Minds and Machines interview of Microsoft's (MSFT) Satya Nadella. I see potential for GE under Flannery to shadow Microsoft's path under Nadella from goat to hero.

Was there ever a CEO of one of America's largest and most prominent companies so reviled for ineptitude as GE's erstwhile CEO, Jeffrey Immelt?

Yes. There was indeed. Consider Microsoft's former CEO Steve Balmer. As is true of GE's Immelt, Balmer took Microsoft through double digit years of futility. Both presided over stock price trajectories that lurched into sustained downward reversals.

Both Immelt and Balmer took over as CEOs in the troubled years at the start of the 21st century, Balmer in 2000, Immelt in 2001. Each earned near universal shareholder scorn for ensuing ineptitude.

In 2013, Ballmer got the boot from Microsoft with Nadella taking over in 2014. GE's directors were slower to the trigger. They didn't act until June of 2017.

GE data by YCharts

GE's 6th annual Minds and Machines took place while GE's stock was being savaged and Microsoft's soared.

I kept reading more and more SA postings on GE's failures last week. The week saw GE's market cap drop by $100 million. It was so bad that it was characterized by SA, without exaggeration, as GE's "week from hell".

I will suggest a more sanguine future for GE than is generally allowed by the wailing Cassandras who have controlled the megaphone of late. I will use portions of CEO Flannery's interview of Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella as a foil.

Whenever a company suffers, as has GE of late, one cannot help but wonder what it is like for the company's C-suite executives. As GE's stock price plummeted, I questioned whether or not it would impact its new CEO's approach to GE's 6th Annual Minds and Machine's Conference long scheduled for October 25-26.

As the stalwart that he is, CEO John Flannery took the stage. He delivered a solid keynote available in full on YouTube. During the event he also undertook a compelling interview, one that is pregnant with unspoken meanings, of Microsoft's Satya Nadella as I discuss in more detail below.

Compelling theater occurred as John Flannery, successor CEO of beleaguered GE, interviewed Nadella, successor CEO of thriving Microsoft.

The backdrop of Flannery's Nadella interview is filled with drama. The interviewer Flannery is just assuming command of GE when it is in the news daily for unhappy reasons as mentioned. Microsoft's stock is soaring. Nadella was recently lauded with the following Quartz headline:

Satya Nadella just hit one of Microsoft's most ambitious goals a year early

During the interview, Nadella highlights the eerie similarity of the challenges the two men faced. Nadella notes that he, when he took over as CEO of Microsoft, like Flannery, in the case of GE, was a "consummate insider" (11:51/16:51) . Nadella was a 25 year Microsoft veteran, definitely an insider.

All the while keep in mind the interview takes place in front of a diverse audience of several thousand conference attendees. Press materials bill the event as revealing:

The State of Digital Industrial Transformation Uncover the current state of industry and how digital is solving real industrial challenges to drive it forward. Learn actionable steps and hear from others who've already started on the journey.

Many of these attendees were obviously aware of GE's recent challenges, an uncomfortable likelihood for GE officers at the podium of a conference billed as providing a guide to a successful digital future.

During the interview, Nadella sets out lessons for success including two key metaphors.

During the interview, which can be found on YouTube under the search "Minds + Machines: GE's CEO John Flannery and Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella". Nadella cites two metaphors. The first aids in understanding the relevance of digital to an industrial company. The second bores in on corporate culture, an area on which Flannery focused in his opening remarks to GE's Q3, 2017 CC.

Nadella's first metaphor was by way of helping understand the critical role of digital in industrial operations. Here he cites the digital twin. He characterizes this as providing a great metaphor at 2:00/16:51. He notes that when an asset has a digital twin it changes the asset. GE is currently managing thousands of diverse digital twins around the world.

A digital twin starts with a physical asset and creates a digital feedback loop around it. Core asset digital proficiencies, such as asset performance management and field service, also have digital feedback loops. The ultimate result is that IT (Information Technology) merges with OT (Operational Technology) as Nadella puts it.

This allows the operator to control the outcomes associated with the asset. Microsoft's role is to build the platform and the tools to facilitate this. GE's Predix fills a similar role and together they aid customers to build their own platforms.

Nadella uses Microsoft's Yammer to keep track of trending points of interest within his company, "to keep himself honest" as he puts it. Invariably, on a daily basis, he learns of some new buzz within the company that was not necessarily what he might have considered important on his own.

The interview then turns to a subject which must have been uncomfortable for Flannery. Nadella notes (9:00/16:51) how critical adjustments are when a company veers off-course. There is no such thing as a perpetual motion machine. Mid-course corrections are vital.

As the interview progresses, Flannery asks about corporate culture. He inquires concerning a metaphor for corporate culture. This metaphor forms a subtitle to Chapter 4 of Nadella's "Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone", newly a New York Times bestseller. The chapter is titled "Corporate Renaissance". It deals with progressing from a "know-it-all" culture to a "learn-it-all" culture.

Unlike a know-it-all, the learn-it-all allows for change and improvement. Accordingly, the know-it-all is at a handicap to the learn-it-all, even when the know-it-all starts from a superior position. Nadella posits the metaphor as an easy handle to assure that this attitude of learning, rather than knowing, is front of mind.

Conclusion

Microsoft is cresting a high wave at the moment. GE is being slammed to the surf by rough seas. Yet, as Nadella points out, there is no such thing as perpetual motion.

Microsoft's challenge is to avoid complacency. GE's is to avoid depression and to retake the high position that it has held for so long. With Nadella at its head, Microsoft has no claim on perpetual success, but is well fixed for the near term.

How GE will fare is more of a question. However, its new CEO is laser focused on driving it forward. He has set November 13, 2017, as his target date for establishing his new corporate vision.

I will not be surprised if traces of Satya's metaphors underlie areas of this presentation. Certainly GE, like most long successful businesses, can use a strong helping of the learn-it-all motif together with a chastening of any know-it-all arrogance that may exist.

In the interim, GE's stock struggles. Buyers, and sellers, beware.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE AND MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell positions in GE and Microsioft over the Next 72 hours.