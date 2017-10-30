Consequently, according to this preferred investor, a preferred investment is even safer now than it was a year ago.

It appears ARR has had a successful year as illustrated by the performance of both its common and preferred shares.

It has been a year since my last update, Armour Residential REIT Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor: An Update, when I concluded: Because, as I illustrated above, as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. ARR is no such company, as illustrated by the price of its preferred and its common price performance in these past three months, which remain relatively stable and certainly indicate no existential threat.

Let's see how the commons have performed over the past year since I wrote the last about ARR. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the common share price performance a far better indicator of a company's overall performance.

To accomplish this, I usually turn to Yahoo Finance charts to gauge past performance because I happen to believe past is usually prologue, not necessarily as an accurate gauge of how a company's share price will rise or fall over a short period of time or over a quarter, but as a more accurate indicator of whether or not a company faces the possibility of a near-term existential threat.

This is important because as a cumulative preferred investor, I believe the only way I can lose is when the company issuing the preferred goes bankrupt. Short of that, and even when a company suspends its cumulative preferred dividend, your money has not been lost. Should the company survive, the then current shareholder will eventually collect all the unpaid dividend payments still owed. This is virtually guaranteed because of a variety of harmful restriction the company suffers as long as those payments are not brought current.

However, there is one other way for the preferred investor to lose. For whatever reason, fear of further loss or his inability to cover his losses and/or maintain his lifestyle, he decides or is forced to sell his position at a loss. Short of that, as long as the company survives you can consider those unpaid dividends as uncollected money that is owed to you by the company.

It shows that over the past year, ARR's share price has risen from $22.57/share on 10/28/16 to its current $25.41. This company has performed well and as far as this preferred investor is concerned, ARR continues to be a relatively safe preferred bet. In spite of the fact it dropped its monthly dividend payment from 0.22 in January to 0.19, it has maintained it since then. Still a respectable canary in the coal mine.

Let's take a look at ARR's financial highlights as shown by the following Finviz chart.

According to the Finviz's summary of ARR's financial highlights, it is valued at $1.19 billion. It earned $279.60 million on $422.20 million in sales. Its book/share is 34.94 and YTD, it is up a respectable 17.29%. Its current D/E is reported at a moderate, for the sector, 4.90.

In fact, according to SA, it recently reported:

Q3 core income of $32.6M or $0.69 per share vs. $29.4M and $0.69 in Q2. Dividend run rate is $0.57. Book value per share of $26.68 up from $26.40 three months earlier. Today's close of $26.29 is a 1.5% discount to Sept. 30 book. Economic return for quarter of $0.85 per share, or 3.2% on book value.

Consequently, an investment in an ARR preferred, if anything, is even safer today than it was when I wrote about it in November 2016. At which time its preferreds were priced as shown below. I'm also happy to cite that my pick of the B as the best buy was correct and proved quite profitable for its holders.

Preferreds priced as of 11/10/16 Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best ARR-A 2.0625 24.30 2.0625/24.30 8.49% ARR-B 1.96875 22.94 1.96875/22.94 8.58% Best

Therefore, given today's prices, which ARR preferred is the best buy?

Preferreds priced today 10/27/17 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best ARR-A 6/20/17 2.0625 25.53 2.0625/25.53 8.08% ARR-B 2/12/18 1.96875 25.10 1.96875/25.10 7.84% Best



Because the A is callable and priced 0.53 above par value I am fearful of risking the loss of the 0.53 should it be called immediately, in spite of the fact I might collect a single dividend payment of 0.17. On the other hand, the B, priced 0.10 above par, even if called when callable in February assures me a profit of at least 0.55. Consequently, the B remains the best buy. Of course, because the market makes us all either geniuses or fools, neither preferred may be called for years and then the A might have been the best buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR-A, ARR-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.