Precious Metals Stocks Update YTD

In the past week the dollar index has strengthened by virtually a full point and nearly all metals – precious metals in particular – have weakened in US dollar terms, although not necessarily in local currencies. But it is the dollar price in which most metals are assessed on the global arena such is the current domination of the dollar in world trade.

However, talk of dollar strength is perhaps illusory. Even after last week’s sharp rise the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other key global currencies, is still around 8% lower now than it was at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile the key precious metal, gold, over the same period has seen a rise, in dollar terms, of 10%, yet a fall in Euros of a little over 1%. In Swiss Francs gold is up by 7% year to date, in the Japanese yen 6.3% and in the pound sterling by 2.6%. So it depends very much on where an investor is located, and the currency in which the investment is bought, as to whether gold has been a ‘good buy’ or not. But in terms of overall wealth protection, which has to be the key role for the yellow metal, it seems to be doing an adequate job overall on a global basis despite its apparent volatility.

Another measure we look at is movements of gold in and out of the big SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) as this can be an indicator of key U.S. institutional demand for gold. But whether the GLD data is a price driver in itself, or follows the upwards or downwards movement in the metal price is a question for debate – perhaps six of one and half a dozen of the other! We think it’s more likely that GLD movement follows the price rather than leads it but the statistics don’t always support that viewpoint. Longer term though it is probably a reasonable guide to overall sentiment.

Year to date the amount of gold held in GLD has grown by 4.5%. Since end-September, gold held has declined by just under 14 metric tons – or about 1.6% coinciding with the latest gold price downturn, but this is not a big enough amount to suggest any major swing in gold investment sentiment – yet. However withdrawals and deposits into the ETF do provide something of a guide to institutional interest and the latest movements suggest something of a hiatus, but this could change rapidly given some unforeseen geopolitical event.

October this year has proved to be a difficult month for gold and has seen a decided lack of investor interest a fact mirrored in a remarkably low take-up of gold coins from the U.S. Mint and some fairly lackluster figures regarding gold movements around the world. Anecdotal evidence is of muted gold movements into the world’s key consumers, China and India, where sales tend to pick up in the final months of the year leading to a year-end price boost – in the former ahead of the Lunar New Year and the latter for the peak in the wedding season starting around the Diwali Festival. Also on the positive side, however the Russian Central Bank has been maintaining its gold reserve increases at a rate of around 200 tons a year, while global new mined output may just be beginning to turn downwards.

Fundamentals for gold are thus a little mixed. With a U.S. Fed interest rate increase anticipated in December we can expect some downwards pressure on the price at the time, but we suspect that will be short lived, but in the meantime we can probably expect a relatively flat gold price.

As to gold mining equities, we came up with a number of recommendations at the beginning of the year but, if anything, the miners have actually underperformed the gold price. However our recommendations were made in stocks which were strong enough to stay in business even in a declining precious metals price environment. Most were also dividend payers which will have mitigated any price falls for the investor – but perhaps not enough to compensate for the general decline in equity prices. However these stocks are mostly the crème de la crème among the miners and given that long term we still view the gold price in a positive light these should ultimately outperform the gold price while the dividend payers will continue to add to income. Our early year recommendations, assuming a more positive performance in the gold price than we have actually seen, included the world’s top two gold producers, Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) and Newmont (NYSE: NEM), what we saw as ‘recovery’ stocks Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) and regional strong performer Randgold (NASDAQ: GOLD) which seems to go from strength to strength in operating terms. Freeport McMoran (NYSE: FCX) was also considered a potential buy providing its key product, copper, also made something of a recovery. We also recommended royalty and streaming companies Franco Nevada (NYSE: FNV), Royal Gold (NYSE: RGLD), Silver Wheaton – now renamed Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM and Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ: SAND) which, in concert, has proved to be the most profitable sector in which to have invested.

The big disappointment was Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), the only primary silver producer amongst the recommendations. Silver has underperformed, and so as HL, although we still see this as a good bet for the future.

The table below shows how these recommended stocks have performed year to date – a pretty mixed bunch overall but, interestingly, many have still comfortably outperformed the S&P 500 despite the disappointing gold price performance year to date. This is particularly true of the two biggest Royalty companies, FNV and RGLD, both of which have seen gains of over 30%. GOLD and GFI have also done pretty well with gains of over 20% year to date.

Looking at the others, many of which have just produced their latest quarterly updates, ABX has been disappointing after some very positive gains earlier in the year, but has been knocked back by some ridiculous back tax and compensation claims against its African subsidiary in Tanzania, African Barrick Gold (LSE: ABG). These have now been negotiated down, but could be hindering other African-based miners like GOLD whose CEO, Mark Bristow, has been reminding countries in which it operates of the benefits his company has brought to their economies. GOLD continues to perform well, operating what are now the two biggest gold mining complexes in Africa – Loulo/Gounkoto in Mali and Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Undoubtedly GOLD, which doubled its dividend this year, would be flying even higher were it not for continuing perceived risk of operating in Africa – a risk which the company has handled extremely well so far.

GG has had a disappointing year under new CEO David Garofalo, but may just be beginning to reap the benefits, so may be one to watch for the future. NEM – the world’s No.2 gold producer, had appeared to be doing well, but slightly disappointing Q3 earnings will have knocked the stock back a bit, as will have the recent falls in the gold price

TABLE: Recommended Precious Metals Stocks – Year to date performance

Stock Price 3rd Jan Current price % Change YTD Barrick Gold 16.37 14.68 -10.3% Newmont Mining 34.63 35.80 +3.4% Goldcorp 14.05 13.10 -6.8% Gold Fields 3.23 3.95 +22.3% Randgold Resources 79.01 97.49 +23.4% Freeport McMoran 13.78 14.13 +2.5% Hecla 5.50 4.76 -13.5% Franco Nevada 60.87 79.24 +30.2% Wheaton Precious Metals 19.82 20.69 +4.4% Royal Gold 64.63 84.77 +31.2% Sandstorm Gold 4.16 4.35 +4.6%

Looking ahead, we see no reason for changing our recommendations as those stocks which have underperformed so far could well be set for gains assuming the overall gold price trend remains positive. Investors might consider adding South African miner Sibanye Gold (NASDAQ: SBGL) to their portfolio. Sibanye, as well as being the world’s 11th largest gold miner, has made a big move into platinum and palladium mining with the purchase of Stillwater in the U.S. an Anglo Platinum’s Rustenburg operations in South Africa, and the recent price performance of the latter metal will be standing it in good stead. Finally, among the North American gold stocks, Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) has been among the best performers and will likely continue to do well in a rising gold price environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.