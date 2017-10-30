Is Taiwan Semiconductor Still Worth The Risk?

(From: FXDaily Report)

Introduction

It was the summer of 2004, and I was still using very simple screens to find stocks worthy of my investment. At that time, I was relying heavily on a screening technique based on my idol, Benjamin Graham. While I do not remember all the companies I was interested in then, I do have a record of buying Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) on March 8, 2006, at $9.07/share, not including commissions. If I had kept those shares, and that is a big if, that 100 share purchase for a $907 investment would now be worth $6,629.41 from appreciation and reinvested dividends. That is a pretty nifty return.

The reality is that I have been talking about TSM since 2004, because its fundamentals have always had strong “buy” signals. The question now is whether TSM is worth the risk, now that it is sitting at an all-time high.

How I Do Things

I take a quantitative approach when I evaluate a stock. It is always nice to pay attention to factors such as:

TSM’s recent financials continue to be driven by mobile devices. With Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) making up around 20% of its overall business. Additionally, communication services are responsible 56% of TSM’s chip demand. This is based on the company’s most recent earnings presentation. With Apple on already taking preorders for the iPhone X, and those sales being robust, this section of TSM’s business should remain healthy over the next 12 months.

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, are becoming a big part of TSM’s customer base. Co-CEO Mark Liu recently said, “in the third quarter, the cryptocurrency revenue is about USD 350 million to USD 400 million. So it's pretty big and it's a pick up from the third quarter and stay on for the fourth quarter.” If Mr. Liu’s estimates are reliable, that means cryptocurrency mining makes up 4.8% of TSM’s revenues, and it creates an increasing demand for high performance computers.

In their recent earnings presentation, the company presented, “the emerging blockchain applications seen in cryptocurrency mining recently may also fuel the future growth of high-performance computing. So we are more optimistic on the high-performance computing opportunity today versus last year. With our advanced wafer processing technologies and advanced packaging technologies, we will enable our customers to capture this trend.”

For the next quarter, TSM projects that revenues with be 5% higher compared to the same quarter the previous year. With current ADR adjusted earnings at $2.14/share, the general consensus has the company’s earnings growing at 11.6% per year through the end of 2019. The drivers of the business continue to be mobile communications and cryptocurrency mining becoming a new factor.

All of that is well and good, but how does one discover TSM in the first place? Screening, of course. Here are the steps I take for finding income stocks:

Figure 1

Does Taiwan Semiconductor Pass the Test?

Does Taiwan Semiconductor have a following of analysts?

The general consensus for TSM is that it is a “BUY” with an average rating of 2.44 (1 = “STRONG BUY” and 5 = “STRONG SELL”). That gives TSM an average recommendation of "buy."

As I outlined before, the general feeling is that earnings will continue to grow at 11.6% per year until the end of 2019.

Is Taiwan Semiconductor financially safe?

TSM has an Altman-Z score of 7.8, which makes it financially safe. Additionally, its debt to equity ratio is a minuscule 0.07.

The company generated in $4.8 billion in the last 12 months in free cash flow, so it continues to be a cash machine.

Does Taiwan Semiconductor have reliable dividend yield greater than 2%?

With a yield of 2.75%, TSM has a yield greater than 2%. I need to remind the readers that TSM only pays out its dividends annually, not quarterly like American companies.

TSM’s dividends have grown 12.9% in the last five years, and that growth rate has been accelerating for the last three years (23.3%/year) and 12 months (30.0%). My analysis puts the dividend growth rate at a regressed 20.1%. More on that later.

TSM only pays out 40.4% of its profits in the form of a dividend, so they retain plenty of cash to grow the business.

Does Taiwan Semiconductor have a track record of positive earnings?

TSM’s average return on equity for the past five years is 25.6%

TSM’s average return on investment for the past five years is 21.5%

All of this shows that Taiwan Semiconductor is an income stock, and it is at least worth holding if one already owns it. Now, the next question.

Is Taiwan Semiconductor Worth the Additional Risk?

Here, it is time to analyze the worth of the dividend in relation to its current price per share. Figure 2 shows the historical dividends for the last five years and the projected dividends for the next five years.

Figure 2

With the dividend growth much greater than the required rate of return of 8.65%, the traditional discount dividend model will not work. One is reduced to using the supernormal dividend model to find a fair price for TSM. Here are my projections. Please note, that I'm assuming a beta of 0.73, explaining the rather low required rate of return of 8.65%, and a discount rate of 5%, based on current variable annuity rates. Generally, I like to see a dividend growth rate of 10%.

Period Dividend Calculation Amount Present Value 1 D1 Regression Model 1.2905 $1.19 2 D2 Regression Model 1.5495 $1.31 3 D3 Regression Model 1.8605 $1.45 4 D4 Regression Model 2.2339 $1.60 5 D5 … $2.2339 x 1.05 2.3456 $2.3456 / (0.0865 ÷ 0.05) 64.2620 $46.11 NPV $51.67

Table 1

What does this mean? It means with its current dividend, Taiwan Semiconductor is worth $51.67. With the current price for the stock sitting at $42.15, then the company is undervalued by 18.5%, which provides plenty of margin of safety. Given all of this, I rate Taiwan Semiconductor as a "buy."

Thrive and prosper.