Money And Credit: Paradigm Shift Is Overdue, Part I

In the next crisis, which is not far off, properly understanding money and credit will mitigate potential losses (Part II will discuss this topic).

Fed Chair Janet Yellen recently stated that the reasons for the decline in the rate of inflation this year is a “mystery.” In my opinion, her comment reflects the wrong-headed decision of current mainstream macroeconomic theory to ignore the role of money and credit. This lapse also explains why no one at the Fed saw the crisis coming in 2007-2008. In my view, a paradigm shift in the way money and credit are integrated in thinking about macroeconomics is long overdue. And correcting these errors will provide useful insights as the next financial crisis approaches.

As discussed elsewhere (see here), mainstream macroeconomic models ignore the role of credit and money in the economy, based on the flawed assumption that banks are intermediaries that redistribute existing spending power from savers to borrowers. Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman simplistically (and somewhat dismissively) describes this view as “less patient people” borrowing from “more patient people.” This implies that there is a finite supply of preexisting money. "I put my money in the bank and you borrow it" -- this thinking, based on Loanable Funds Theory, reflects a barter economy, to which commodity money is then overlaid, eventually leading to the conclusion that money is neutral and has no impact on “real” economic variables. Macroeconomic analysis then proceeds without considering money, credit or finance - end of story.

This view does not correspond with the real world as we learned once again rather painfully during the global financial crisis in 2007-2008, despite the fact that a number of prominent economic experts, including Paul Krugman and former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke are advocates. No less an authority than the Bank of England (BOE) wrote an article in 2014 that clarified how money, credit and finance operate in the real world. Here are a couple of snippets from the BOE article that offer a very different view of money and credit:

“When a bank makes a loan to one of its customers, it simply credits the customer account with a higher deposit balance. At that instant, new money is created.”

And again:

“Lending creates deposits – commercial banks create money in the form of bank deposits by making new loans. The central bank credits the bank account of the borrower with a bank deposit. At that moment, new money is created.”

In summary, banks create money by making loans (which, given double-entry bookkeeping, are also deposits). Financial assets (which include money and credit) are a claim of one party on another party; they are an asset (to the holder) and a liability (to the issuer).

All of us were taught in Economics 101 that central banks determine the money supply by using their high powered (base) money and the multiplier. Both of these concepts should be tossed in the trash can. These notions are in error, as both the BOE and the Federal Reserve have recognized. In fact, central banks passively accommodate bank demand for reserves (as doing otherwise could prove disruptive to financial stability). The influence central banks exert over money and credit creation is achieved via their control of short-term interest rates, and not via quantitative restrictions.

Restating in capital letters, COMMERCIAL BANKS CREATE CREDIT AND (uniquely within the private sector) MONEY. In fact, bank deposits currently account for 97% of all “money.” The central bank does not control credit creation. Of course, commercial banks are subject to other conditions, including, most importantly, profitability considerations and other factors that include bank capital, regulations, interest rate levels, etc. But in the real world the central bank does NOT restrict the quantity of money that exists in the economy. Further, money is not a “thing” or a commodity, as depicted in mainstream models. It is an accounting convention, an IOU that the issuer owes the holder.

A bank deposit is an IOU (or liability) of a bank to a customer, for whom it is an asset. If the Fed issue electronic reserves to a commercial bank, then these reserves are an IOU (liability) of the central bank and an asset to the commercial bank. (Note: Banks cannot lend reserves to customers -- they can be used to settle accounts with other banks or between a bank and the Fed.) Currency is also a liability of the central bank to the holder (either bank or customer). In summary:

Bank Deposits = IOU's owed by a commercial bank to a depositor. Reserves = IOU's owed by the central bank to a commercial bank that cannot be “lent” by the commercial bank to a customer. Currency = IOU's owed by the central bank to a holder.

Money can assume any of these three forms. What differentiates money from other financial assets is that money is a social institution that solves the problem of a lack of trust – it is an IOU that everyone trusts. It is, therefore, universally acceptable as a medium of exchange. Clarifying, all money is credit, but not all credit is money – money is not a commodity, nor is it a ‘thing.” For an entertaining and useful read about Money, see the book called Money: The Unauthorized Biography, by Felix Martin.

In other words, contrary to the claims of Krugman, Bernanke and most other mainstream macroeconomists, banks are NOT merely intermediaries between savers and borrowers that lend preexisting money to customers. Credit, money and banks are, as we shall see, anything but neutral, as regards economic activity, especially when a financial crisis hits.

A quick aside here, I have always been curious as to why economists tend to focus so exclusively on the real economy, while choosing to ignore the financial system entirely. Similarly, my work in banking regulation in the early 1990's indicated that most regulators tended to ignore macroeconomic variables. Is this a case of "where you stand on an issue is often a function of where you sit?" As one who participated in both endeavors, I have perpetually felt a need to connect macro with finance. This may be happening more today than it was ten or twenty years ago, but it still has a long way to go.

In 1997, Richard Werner developed a modified version of the classic Quantity Theory of Money that he called the dis-aggregated Quantity Theory of Credit (QTOC). He then applied this approach to the Japanese economy. His work represented a remarkable discovery, that, under other circumstances, might have generated a paradigm shift, though apparently mainstream macroeconomic theory simply ignored it. Werner’s QTOC makes several significant adjustments to the traditional Quantity Theory of Money.

Instead of focusing on deposits (money), the QTOC properly focuses on credit creation (which, as we have stated above, generates deposits, and thus money), based on his argument that credit represents actual purchasing power. By focusing on credit instead of deposits, it then becomes possible to dis-aggregate credit according to how it is used (more about this in the third point below). This is a key distinction, when it comes to understanding financial crises and why inflation is low today. Credit creation that is deployed to finance production of goods and services (productive circuit) can be separated from credit creation that is instead utilized to fund transactions in financial assets (financial circuit). Each has vastly different consequences in terms of both economic growth and financial stability, as we shall see in Part II.

Conclusion

This article is divided into two parts, especially given the heavy lifting involved in discussing money and credit in the economy. Part I makes the following points:

Commercial banks create credit and, given double-entry bookkeeping, deposits, which are money. Money is a financial asset. Unlike real assets (plant and equipment, etc.), financial assets are both a liability (to the issuer) and an asset (to the holder). Money is comprised of bank deposits, reserves and currency. All money is credit, but not all credit is money. The central bank does not control the money supply; it passively provides reserves to banks upon request. However, its primary tool for influencing the pace of credit creation is its control of the short-term interest rate. It is possible, following work from Richard Werner and others, including Steve Keen, Dirk Bezemer, and Randall Wray, to discern when credit is used to finance productive economic activity versus when it is instead used to finance asset purchases.

In Part II, we will explore this topic and its implications for economic growth and financial stability, with a particular focus on financial crises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.