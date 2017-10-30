Ignore The Drama Around Aphria

Their U.S. holdings are in medical marijuana producers; an industry that I do not see taking much flak.

Aphria has taken a hit to its stock price as the Toronto Stock Exchange is reviewing Canadian marijuana companies with ties to U.S. markets.

Aphria Inc's (TSE:APH) (OTCQB:APHQF) stock has suffered from some drama in the past two weeks. The stock is down about 17% since news broke that the Toronto Stock Exchange was taking a less than favorable stance toward those Canadian Marijuana companies that had U.S. interests. The contention revolves around Aphria's stake in Liberty Health Sciences (OTCPK:LHSIF); a newly formed byproduct of financial maneuvering aimed at cornering the Florida medical marijuana market. Have I altered my stake in Aphria over this drama? No I have not. Nor do I have any plans of doing so.

TMX Group Ltd., the company that runs the TSX, is planning to review companies for violations of compliance with U.S. Those companies will supposedly be contacted by the end of the year. The threat of being removed from the TSX obviously scared a lot of shareholders. I'm doubtful that Aphria will be one of those companies. Aphria's stake in Florida is in a company that distributes medical marijuana. It's legal in that state.

In a way, the TSX review is a good thing. Investors will finally have a more clearly defined view on Aphria's abilities to raise capital. The amount of capital flowing into Aphria is going to make it harder for the TSX to draw a hard line. The company recently announced the sale of $80 million in common stock through Clarus Securities Inc., and investors deserve to get an answer on where the exchange stands.

I for one am not selling. Aphria is too far along. The earnings are there. Let's not forget that Aphria hasn't even been on the TSX for a year. The company was running a successful operation before, and it will continue to do so after. I own the over-the-counter (OTCQB:APHQF) shares. The revenues are strong, and the company is producing earnings. Management has taken revenues from $551,000 in 2015 to over $20 million in 2017. On top of that it is producing profits that few in the medical cannabis industry can claim; posting over $15 million in net income in their most recent quarter.

As far as I can tell, the company's American holdings are in medical marijuana companies. It owns a stake in Copperstate Farms, a medical marijuana producer in Arizona. It also has holdings in Florida through Liberty Health Sciences. Most recently, Aphria has applied for a license to grow in Ohio where medical marijuana has just been legalized. They're also planning to apply for processing and distribution licenses as well. My personal bet is that the TMX won't bother with companies focused in medical distribution.

Aphria had talks with the TSX, and CEO Vic Neufeld doesn't seem concerned about the situation. He pointed out the possiblity of spinning off U.S. assets if a complication occurs.

I can't speak for others, but I personally will not be altering my stake in Aphria. If anything, I may take advantage of the pullbacks. If it's of major concern, the way to play this situation is to not value in the company's US assets. But I'm betting against the TSX taking any hard-line moves against the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.