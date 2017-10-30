Why Not Buy This 5.3%-Yielding Health Care REIT For A High-Quality Income Portfolio?

Physicians Realty Trust has overearned its dividend in the last two years, on average and a low cash flow risks stemming from its lease schedule.

The health care REIT benefits from the megatrend of rising health care costs through its MOB portfolio.

Physicians Realty Trust is poised to profit from a projected increase in health care spending and an aging population in the U.S.

Physicians Realty Trust, Inc. (DOC) plays one of the biggest megatrends of our time: rising health care expenditures. With population demographics changing rapidly, Physicians Realty Trust is poised to benefit from this megatrend through its portfolio of MOB facilities. The health care REIT has good enough dividend coverage stats to maintain and/or slowly grow its current dividend rate. While shares are fairly valued in my opinion, the REIT’s long-term income stream is attractive. An investment in Physicians Realty Trust yields 5.3 percent.

The U.S. population is aging: People live longer lives thanks to improvements in health care and better workplace safety. Older people will account for a progressively larger share of the U.S. population in the next several decades, requiring U.S. society to spend more money on a growing share of elderly citizens. As a matter of fact, the 85+ age cohort is one of the fastest-growing demographics in the country. Combined with a massive projected increase in health care expenditures, health care REITs are appealing long-term bets on growth and income.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust - Snapshot

Physicians Realty Trust acquires, owns and manages medical office buildings, or MOBs. The health care REIT’s property portfolio consists of 270 properties that are spread out all over the United States. The portfolio occupancy rate at the end of the June quarter was 96.3%.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

30% of Physicians Realty Trust's gross leasable area is located in Texas, Nebraska and Kentucky. The top ten states consolidate 64 percent of the REIT's real estate portfolio.

Physicians Realty Trust is investing aggressively into the expansion of its MOB portfolio in order to grow FFO long term. Year-to-date, the health care REIT has invested more than $966 million in new MOB assets at a weighted average cash yield of 5.6 percent. Physicians Realty Trust has guided for acquisitions totaling $1.2-$1.4 billion in 2017.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Importantly, Physicians Realty Trust’s portfolio quality has not deteriorated despite its heavy acquisition volume. Quite to the contrary: The REIT's portfolio quality has actually increased since the percentage of investment grade-rated tenants has more than doubled in the last two years. Physicians Realty Trust's improving asset quality has been acknowledged by rating agency Standard & Poor's, which assigned an investment grade credit rating (BBB-/stable outlook) to the health care REIT in August.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Portfolio Evolution

Acquisitions have been a central pillar of Physicians Realty Trust's growth strategy from the very beginning. Here's an overview of Physician Realty Trust's portfolio growth since its IPO:

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Stable Occupancy Rate In The High-90s

Here's Physicians Realty Trust's quarterly lease rate over the last two years. Average lease rate: 95.9 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

No Significant Cash Flow Risks In Lease Maturity Schedule

A look at Physicians Realty Trust's lease maturity schedule reveals that the company has well-staggered lease maturities until 2026, which limits cash flow risks. The more balanced out the lease expiration schedule, the safer the dividend.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The Dividend Is Sustainable

Physicians Realty Trust has not the best dividend coverage stats, but they are nonetheless good enough to suggest that the health care REIT will be able to maintain its payout, or slowly grow it.

Physicians Realty Trust pulled in ~$0.25/share in normalized FFO in the last eight quarters, which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of ~$0.23/share.

Here’s Physicians Realty Trust’s excess dividend coverage over the last two years.

Source: Achilles Research

With the exception of the first and second quarter 2016, Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend coverage ratio has been above 100 percent. The health care REIT’s average dividend coverage ratio in the last two years has been 112 percent (on a quarterly basis), leaving headroom for investments into its property portfolio as well as a higher quarterly cash dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation And Yield

Physicians Realty Trust is neither cheap nor expensive, but fairly valued in my opinion given the potential for growth in the health care market. Based on the health care REIT’s second quarter results, shares cost income investors 18.2x Q2-2017 run-rate normalized FFO. The entry yield based on today’s market valuation is 5.25 percent.

And here is a valuation chart depicting Physician Realty Trust's P/B ratio over time.

Your Takeaway

The single biggest reason to invest in Physicians Realty Trust relates to the attractive long term market fundamentals in the health care REIT sector including higher projected health care expenditures and a growing share of the elderly in the U.S. population. Physicians Realty Trust is set to profit from those development through its large portfolio of MOB facilities in the U.S.

The health care REIT’s portfolio quality has improved despite a fast clip of acquisitions in the last several quarters. Physicians Realty Trust has overearned its dividend with normalized FFO, on average, and no significant lease expirations until 2026, suggesting that investors don’t have to be worried about dividend sustainability. Though neither cheap nor expensive, Physician Realty Trust’s income stream is compelling long term. Buy for income.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.