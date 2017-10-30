3 CEFs Yielding 7.5 To 9.8% Valued To Buy This Week

Here I discuss three CEFs, yielding 7.5 to 9.8% that may be offering investors opportunities for well valued entries this week.

Anyone who follows closed-end funds will know valuations have been losing ground all year. Discounts have been shrinking. The one-year median discount for taxable CEFs (n=376) is -5.9% while the one-month median is -4.4%.

But not all CEFs are losing discount. For some high-yielding CEFs, recent moves over the past several weeks have reduced premiums or deepened discounts, potentially creating opportunities. I'll discuss three of these here.

Five from PIMCO. Which One's the Winner?

Readers who follow my work on Seeking Alpha will not be surprised to hear that one of my three choices comes from PIMCO. PIMCO's CEFs have been battered at bit lately, primarily over investor fears that declining levels of distribution coverage from net investment income (NII) raise the specter of distribution cuts. For several funds of interest, I find these fears unjustified for reasons I'll discuss.

If we look at valuations for the eleven PIMCO CEFs we see a clear break into two groups separated by being above and below a line drawn at a 10% premium. The above the line group includes six funds. I'll look only at the five below that line. One has a discount and four have premiums under 4%. These five are: PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI), PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). Each has a distribution yield over 8.7%.

This chart shows the declines in premiums for the four that carry a premium valuation, and the deepening of the discount for PCI.

This next chart illustrates why I consider that there are no distribution cuts looming for these funds. It shows NAV gains in excess of distribution payouts, which I consider to be a much more important metric for these funds than net investment income coverage.

As we see, NAV has adequately covered the distributions for all time periods with the exception of a 3.85% shortfall for PFL over the last three months. Remember, these are multi-sector bond funds, not equity funds. As long as NAV is increasing at the rates we see here, especially for PCI, PKO and PDI, I consider that there is little possibility for any distribution cuts. I am well aware there are readers (and other SA authors) who disagree, but I think they tend to have a strong orientation toward equity investing and less of an appreciation for how the PIMCO funds earn their living.

My top choice here is PCI for two reasons. First the fund has a discount, which has repeatedly moved toward par until concerns over distribution coverage overtake it. All else being equal, I prefer the discounted fund, especially one that the market seems to want to move to a low premium.

PKO or PDI would be suitable choices as well. All three have similarly configured portfolios, comparable investment strategies and nearly identical market yields. The higher premium valuations for PKO and PDI tell us that they have higher yields at NAV, however. PCI's NAV yield is 8.29%, PKO's is 8.82%, and PDI's is 9.08%. If one is concerned at all about distribution coverage, it seems prudent to go with the fund that has the lower NAV distribution payout, particularly when one is not giving up yield in the exchange.

I'd stay away from adding PFN or PFL at this time due to their lagging NAVs or, more to the point lagging NAV coverage of the distribution, relative to the other three. This is offset somewhat by their higher yields, but the differences there are not great enough to change my views, at least until the uncertainties surrounding PIMCO distribution coverage come into sharper focus.

I've been writing about PCI a lot lately, but I've neglected to discuss the details of the fund so I'll do so here briefly. PCI is the youngest and largest of the eleven PIMCO CEFs. It is a multi-sector bond fund invested in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities. The fund does not simply hold bonds. Management is highly active in trading derivatives as market conditions vary. It is important to appreciate this last element because it sets PCI, along with the other PIMCO CEFs, apart from a more typically structured fixed-income CEF. They are intensely actively managed by an investment team with extensive experience and expertise in global credit markets.

At present, PCI is primarily invested in US markets. As of July 31, its global allocation mix is as shown in this table (where MV = Market Value; DWE = Duration Weighted Exposure) which I've taken from the fund's webpages.

Sector allocations are shown in the next table:

Gabelli Equity Trust

My second pick is Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) which is a leveraged (22%) global equity fund. I discussed the fund in some detail in yesterday's discussion of its current rights offering, so I'll refer you to that article (Gabelli Equity Trust Rights Offering') for an analysis of the fund. My thesis here revolves around the rights offering announced last week, so if you find anything of interest in the following, you will want to consider the full details of that offering.

The rights offering provoked a -5.3% decline in share price. Price declines are a typical market response to a rights offering, although in this case -5.3% looks to me to be a deeper cut than the fund and the terms of the offering might warrant. The market loss coupled with a concurrent gain for NAV moved the discount from -0.61% to -5.73%.

The terms of the rights offering are such that a shareholder of record will receive one right for each share held. Seven rights plus $5.50 will purchase an additional share of the fund. GAB's current NAV is $6.46, so assuming the market price holds near its present levels, shares can be purchased at market this week near that -5.7% discount. An additional 14.3% of the position can be added at a -15% discount (at today's NAV) in November. So, one can open a new position in GAB by purchasing seven-eighths of a targeted holding at a -5.7% discount and adding the final eighth at a -15% discount.

Ex-rights date on the offering is Friday, Nov 3, so those holding shares on Nov 2 will be eligible to receive the rights.

GAB is, as one expects from Mario Gabelli's investment firm, a value fund. Value investing generally has struggled over the recent past. But, unlike the value asset class, GAB has turned in an excellent recent record. Over the past year, GAB had been outperforming by a nearly twofold on a total return basis. Perhaps surprisingly, it was beating the growth index handily as well.

As I described in the more complete article on GAB, the fund's discount/premium valuations followed, and therefore amplified, the performance record. Prior to the announcement of the rights offering it was trading near par. The -5% move over the last couple of days offers an opportunity to enter the fund at a discount not seen since the end of 2016. This is the drop you see at the right end of the GAB chart above. At NAV (with distributions added) the fund has gained 26.2% over the past year putting it essentially even with the growth index and thoroughly beating the value index.

GAB is paying a 9.85% yield. Its policy is to distribute 10% of net asset value as distributions to shareholders annually. This high distribution will inevitably lead to some NAV decay and such has been the case as we see in the next chart. Despite being up for the past year by 14%, NAV is still down -3.73% over the past three years.

GAB is a high-yield play that is especially appropriate for an income investor who considers that a turnaround for value assets is overdue.

The distribution policy assures a 10% yield at NAV. Be aware this may well mean high levels of return of capital and NAV erosion in periods where dividends plus capital appreciation cannot sustain that distribution level.

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)

MCI is high-yield bond fund from Babson Capital Management. The fund was moved to the Barings umbrella early in 2016. It continues to be managed by Babson.

MCI revises NAV only quarterly. Its latest NAV update was reported on Oct 23 for the quarter ending Sep 30 to be $15.57. Neither Morningstar nor cefconnect has updated the NAV values on their pages for MCI, so key numbers you find there are obsolete. By my calculations the fund is currently priced at a premium of 1.48% over the Sep 30 NAV, not the 3.81% reported at cefconnect nor the -0.85% reported at Morningstar.

MCI's average quarter-end premium for the 3, 5 and 10-year periods was 10.64%, 10.18% and 11.49%, respectively, so that 1.48% is well below past valuations for MCI. The premium/discount history is given in this next chart taken from the fund's web site.

The distribution rate is 7.59%. MCI has paid a quarterly distribution of $0.30 since April 2010 when it was raised from $0.27 per share. There has been no return of capital since 2009, which is the extent of the record on the fund's web pages. Current UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) is reported by cefconnect as $7.8122 per share as of June 30. However, the quarterly report of that date reports $8,785,835.00 UNII and 19,868,194 shares outstanding, so the actual number is $0.44/share.

Leverage is 9.03%. In the press release announcing the quarterly NAV revision, Barings tells us that they have refinanced the leverage funding. There is a $30M Senior fixed-rate convertible note scheduled to mature on Nov 15. It accrues interest at 5.28%. The new note will mature on Nov 15, 2027 and will accrue interest at 3.53%.

Fund performance has been negatively impacted by the sharp decline in the premium from 2016. Although that is an unwelcome turn for current shareholders, especially those who bought the fund during its double-digit premium days, it is precisely that decline that makes the fund attractive at this time.

