Plastics Powerhouse: A Long Way From Bakelite

110 years ago, Leo Baekeland introduced to the world the first fully synthetic plastic, Bakelite. It’s moldable and non-conductive properties made it highly suitable for electronic components in the beginning, quickly spreading to consumer goods shortly after. Research labs in the early 20th century started spurning out new formulations of plastics including DuPont’s household names of Styrofoam and Nylon. Fast-forward to the 21st century and the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont has created a massive chemical conglomerate.

DowDuPont (DWDP) Materials Science company that will ultimately be spun off is to me the most intriguing investment post-breakup because of their operating performance, future expansions, and current leadership position in the market

Source: DowDuPont

Dow’s Plastics Empire

Before the merger, 38% of Dow's 2016 revenues (download to view) were derived from its Performance Plastics division coming in at $18.4 billion. These came from engineered products including adhesives, footwear, packaging, and more “raw” products such as ethylene and propylene. 2016 EBITDA ($4.5 billion) and sales volumes YoY (2015-2016) were up, while prices of sales were down. Going back to 2014 when sales were even higher (at $22.4 billion), EBITDA was lower than currently. This indicates to me that even with negative global pricing resulting from currency pressures and lower hydrocarbon prices that led to lower sales pricing, Dow has been able to lean out their operational efficiency. Their EBITDA margin came in at 24.4%, and though that wasn’t the highest out of all the segments, its immense contribution to the corporation, 56% of total company EBITDA, is nothing to scoff at.



Source: Dow Chemical 2016 Annual Report (download to view)



While not displaying any numbers, the above graphic shows the breakdown of the Performance Plastics sales via business area and geographic area. It can be seen that the packaging and specialty plastics came in as a large majority of overall sales while North America was the largest consumer of Dow’s products. Hydrocarbons, including base ethylene and propylene that are sold to other companies for their own production, came in second.



Dow Supplemental Business

Additional to Dow’s Performance Plastics division, the Performance Materials & Chemicals, Infrastructure Solutions, and Consumer Solutions business areas will add major pieces to the new Materials Science company. These three totaled $23.3 billion in revenues in 2016 with a 22.7% EBITDA margin. There will be small portions of these three aforementioned that will be split off to join the Specialty Products company, but the core will be put towards Materials Science. While more than Dow's Performance Plastics in aggregate, these portfolio products create great support to the plastics core.



DuPont’s Additions

Back in 2016, DuPont's Packaging & Industrial Polymers business merged with their Performance Polymers to form the Performance Materials segment. They will now split again with the packaging and industrial polymers joining the DWDP Materials Science company and the performance polymers joining the DWDP Specialty Products business. Overall in 2016, the two brought in a total of $5.2 billion of revenue at a 25% operating earnings margin—DuPont’s largest. I was not able to breakdown that $5.2 billion number further to attribute the revenue contribution heritage DuPont will have on the new DWDP Materials Science, but you can see the relative scale of the contribution. Heritage Dow is the clear majority contributor to Materials Science.

Those EBITDA and operating earnings were both pulled from Dow’s and DuPont’s most recent annual reports, respectively. DuPont chose to publish their operating earnings per segment, hence why I used it compared to Dow’s EBITDA numbers. With all of the 2016 totals summed up, this proposed Materials Science company pulled in ~$40 billion in sales which can be seen in the portfolio review below.







Source: DowDuPont Portfolio Review



Sadara Chemical Company

In mid-August, The Sadara Chemical company of Saudi Arabia announced that construction of the 26-plant campus was completed and more recently, that full commercial operations had started. After 6 years of development, the nearly 3,000 acre complex perched in Al Jubail, directly on the coast of the Persian Gulf, is a behemoth in the industry. Within the last couple of weeks, DowDuPont revealed that they wish to take a further 15% stake in Sadara, making the split 50/50 with their joint venture partner, Saudi Aramco. According to Bloomberg, Sadara recorded gross revenues of $579 million for the first half of 2017. Net incomes came in negative for the same time period but are attributed to the startup costs incurred. Current Sadara revenues are obviously dwarfed by the combined >$50 billion revenues of DowDuPont, but DWDP’s strategic move to acquire more of Sadara is intriguing.



Source: Arabian Oil & Gas



Production Expansions

$6 billion of investment initiated by Dow is continuing to occur with a large portion taking place in the Gulf of Mexico region. Expansion includes a 1.5 million metric ton ethylene plant (later to be expanded to 2 million tons, the largest in the world), a 400 KTA (kiloton per annum) enhanced polyethylene plant, 350 KTA low-density polyethylene facility, 250 KTA synthetic rubber (EPDM) facility, and several more. The company will continue to build out infrastructure in the Gulf to leverage the nation’s energy hub to its advantage.



Global Demand

Common rhetoric states that the middle-classes in Asia will drive a lot of the growth for consumer products. Items such as food packaging materials, silicone-based cleaners, and automotive components are a few examples of the products that DWDP produces and will most likely be sold all across the Asian continent and other emerging markets. The most common reference I see on worldwide demand of plastics comes from research conducted by Transparency Market Research. According to their study published in 2015, by 2020 the global plastics packaging industry will be worth approximately $370 billion, up from $260 billion in 2013. The overall plastics industry is estimated to be around $654 billion by 2020 (this number was pulled from headlines and excerpts from a Grand View Research report so take it with a grain of salt).This growth will be driven by base plastics such as low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene teraphthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polypropylene (PP); all within DWDP’s wheelhouse.



Source: Dow Chemical Packaging



The above table is slightly old, but being published by Dow themselves, highlights the global shifts in urbanization, middle class, and an aging population which will all drive demand.



Plastic Sustainability

Before the merger, Dow’s IN Perspectives Magazine looked at the global trends that they’re seeing as shifting their packaging business. In one of the publication’s sections, five interviews were conducted with various industry experts. Four out of five of those experts mentioned the trend towards recyclable and sustainable product offerings. The growing millennial population gives off the vibe of being more environmentally-conscious than their predecessors. While I have not seen bio and sustainable plastics as a huge portion of DWDP’s plastics segment, they do have products in the pipeline to stay competitive in this area if continued to be pursued. For example, DuPont has their Hytrel RS, Zytel RS, and Sorona EP products that are derived from 20-100% renewably sourced materials. To me, this sounds like a step in the right direction when it comes to what the younger generation may demand, but I have yet to read of major product offerings centered around these.



Competition



Some of DWDP’s largest materials competitors are LyondellBasell (LYB), ExxonMobil (XOM), and SABIC. All operate similar downstream materials segments of their businesses. In 2016, LyondellBasell sold $26.9 billion in their Olefins & Polyolefins and their Intermediates & Derivative businesses. These are the ones that most rival DWDP’s Materials Science business. Their EBITDA total came in at $6.3 billion, representing a 23.4% EBITDA margin, on par with DowDuPont’s future estimates but at a little over half the scale.

The second competitor, ExxonMobil's downstream chemical business rolled in $26.1 billion in revenue during 2016 with $4.6 billion in earnings. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find enough info specifically on XOM’s chemical segment to get their EBITDA so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. I can imagine that margins were very similar to that of their competitors, LYB and DWDP.

Lastly, I have not been able to get a good handle on the polymers business of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC). In 2016, their Chemicals segment produced $41.7 billion of sales at the current exchange rate. This is comprised of chemicals, polymers, and innovative plastic products. The distribution of this $41.7 billion number is indeterminate among the three types of products, so there is a potential that SABIC could relatively be on par with DWDP on just sales numbers.

While DowDuPont has competition, the sales numbers of the first two peers are quite lower than the new Materials Science company. SABIC could be closer, but I’m comfortable enough in saying that DWDP has a reasonable moat in their business by the overall sales numbers and operating margins they currently have.



Debt

Since this was a “merger of equals,” there doesn’t seem to be considerable debt that was taken on. At this point, I have not seen any indication of the debt load that each of the three new companies will bear, but in total, it doesn’t appear that the full obligation is unmanageable.



Source: YCharts



Above charts the 10-year history of the combined long term debt, currently standing at $21.4 billion with the Debt/EBITDA ratio at 2.44 according to YCharts. I like to look at the Debt/EBITDA because I see EBITDA as a good indicator of operational efficiency and the ability to pay off debt if need be. According to the financials, the TTM interest expense came to $894 million, so with a combined EBITDA of the whole corporation coming in around $8.7 billion, solvency doesn’t appear to be an immediate issue.

Conclusion

While I am currently a holder of DWDP (Dow Chemical was the first stock holding in my portfolio), I am interested in seeing the pricing of the subsequent child companies that result from this merger. By sheer volumes, the former Dow Chemical plastics assets were able to spit off considerable cash. Addition of DuPont’s production facilities and the Gulf expansions have me most excited for the new Materials Science company. The company is positioned well to be a leader in the plastic commodities industry. I might be looking to buy depending on the valuation metrics, but will continue to monitor nonetheless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.