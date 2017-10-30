First Solar: What Moved It Higher?

We delve into this and will argue that it's a combination of things.

Yes, there was a big quarterly beat, but quarter to quarter business is volatile and the yearly outlook didn't change all that much.

At first sight, it was a little difficult to perceive what exactly caused the shareholder enthusiasm.

We were ready to take a position for the SHU portfolio in First Solar (FSLR), after all, this is a company which we have recommended before. But since it was a day before earnings, we thought we would wait for that.

Not one of our better ideas, the shares opened at $51 (from $47) and simply kept on going higher throughout the day, with us waiting, in vein, for something of a pullback.

Maybe that is still coming, after all, the markets look very extended and shares tend to need some time to have to digest these kind of sudden big moves, we'll see.

There was a very large earnings and revenue beat ($1.95 per share where $0.84 was expected), but quarterly figures are lumpy and volatile, depending on the timing of revenue recognition of project sales mostly. You can see the quarterly variability below:

The third quarter was boosted by the sales of two projects, the California Flats and Cuyama projects. The economics on these projects must have been pretty good, as one can gather from this comment management made during the Q3CC:

Gross margin improved to 27% in the third quarter from 18% in Q2. This increase results primarily from the higher gross margin on the California Flats and Cuyama projects in Q3. The gross margin of our components segment improved slightly to 18% in Q3 versus 17% in the prior quarter.

However, the guidance for the full year didn't really change all that much, which has us somewhat surprised at the extent of the rally.

To buttress the point of quarterly volatility, project sales in Q4 will be minimal and management actually guides for a loss (of $0.35 per share). This is produced by three factors:

Higher startup cost for the Series 6 (in Vietnam, not Malaysia, as this decision gives the company the optionality to extend the life of 1GW of Series 4 production in Malaysia).

Much less revenue from project sales (these are 'lumpy').

Taking some Series 4 production offline to allow for the transition to Series 6 has a negative impact on volumes.

Why the 20% rally?

In the light of the few changes in the outlook for 2017, we were a little surprised by the strength of the rally. Here are some possible explanations:

There might have been few changes, but these were all positive, as was the sale of the projects, which takes risk off the table.

The terms of the project sales were also rather favorable

The quarter showed record bookings exceeding 4.5GW.

Instead of opening the third Series 6 plant in Malaysia, it is moving to Vietnam, this offers the opportunity to produce up to 1GW of Series 4 additionally "for an extended period of time" as management put it. Now, it's not news that the company is considering extending the Series 4 production, but this decision seems to have increased the scope and likelihood of it.

2017 and 2018 are basically transition years with associated transition cost (cost of production line switching, plant openings, and lower production volumes). So far, the company is getting through this transition with flying colors.

With respect to bookings and how that plays out against capacity, here is what management said during the Q3CC:

So you're starting to get to a number north of 9 gigawatts. And what we said is that we contracted 7.4 gigawatts, is what we still have left, right. So I would tell you that assuming nothing else changes, assuming we do nothing on Series 4 and adding incremental capacity, assuming we don't do anything to try to accelerate some Series 6 into 2020, then we've got somewhere in the range of 2 gigawatts left to sell over that horizon.

That is, while they're not quite sold out until (and including) 2020, most of it is already contracted. And getting to that 9GW+ is also pretty profitable:

So as you think about that contribution volume flow-through, it's going to flow through to a very attractive EPS impact, not only because of the fixed cost structure and their manufacturing OpEx but as most of you also know, we have a very efficient tax rate. And so, a lot of that incremental contribution margin flows through almost 100% to EPS expansion. So we're looking at all options.

The company already has plenty of mid to late stage negotiations (6GW) that could easily convert into additional bookings. It is sort of difficult to imagine they're not going to be sold out until 2020, which leaves the following question:

Expansion?

Next year they're going to produce 1GW of Series 6 and 1GW of Series 4, but they have the option to increase the latter to 2GW by shifting the third Series 6 plant to Vietnam.

This decision about whether to extend the life of the Series 4 modules seems to be based predominantly not on demand (record bookings and the flexibility in bookings to supply either Series 4 or Series 6 make this a non-issue), but on margins.

Given the booming demand in the market (largely caused by the acceleration in advance of the Suniva case in the US and the Chinese boom), ASPs are stable or even rising mildly.

Stable ASPs ensure that margins are holding up pretty well, but since First Solar isn't investing in increasing the efficiency of Series 4 panels anymore, this could alter quite a bit if ASPs would start to fall, especially because the competition isn't stagnant with respect to conversion efficiency.

So the essence is that they would only extent the Series 4 production beyond the current plan to retire them in 2018 if margins are acceptable, which depends on ASP development.

There is also the possibility to accelerate the capex for Series 6, but there are two constraints:

The lead time from suppliers.

The possible extension of the Series 4 production.

The first constraint seems pretty hard, at least until the 3.5GW to 4GW ramp in the 2019-2020 time frame, less so beyond.

Management hasn't excluded the possibility of a greenfield fab (which would lessen the latter constraint), although that would come as an extension of one of the three plants they already have.

Competitive benefits

We cannot leave unmentioned the fact that First Solar's panels (according to an independent study mentioned during the Q3CC):

On a lifecycle basis, our thin film modules have the smallest carbon footprint, lowest water use and fastest energy payback time in the industry. In fact, a recent third party study evaluated the environmental footprint of five different PV technologies and found that the impact of First Solar's PV systems are about two-thirds lower than the average PV system. Our lower carbon solar technology not only has positive environmental benefits but also provides a competitive advantage in commercial discussions.

Risks

This is a cyclical industry which has a tendency to go through booms and busts, driven by excess investments which tend to lead to excess capacity, price and margin destruction, inventory liquidation and, in the worst of these downturns, bankruptcies.

First Solar isn't immune to these cycles, but with net cash of $2.4B ($467M was added during the quarter) and the company already having booked most of its sales through 2020 (which is largely fixed price), the company seems well placed to ride out a possible industry downturn.

Conclusion

With production actually constrained and booming demand, the company really has no worries selling what it can produce. While prices are mostly fixed at bookings, there is not all that much upside from that either.

While the outlook for this year hasn't been improved substantially, there were nevertheless pleasant surprises this quarter.

The size of the bookings, the terms of the project sales and perhaps the somewhat increased likelihood of extending Series 4 modules production, which would, of course lift some of the constraints we just mentioned.

Then there is the Suniva/Solarworld case (which we discussed in an earlier article) which could provide tailwinds for the company, but this didn't provide a new perspective. So all in all, we're pleasantly surprised by the market reaction to the quarter.

The bottom line is that the company is going through a transition which brings with it associated cost of lower production and increased cost. But this year at least, the company is still raking in $2.50 in earnings per share and it is adding a substantial amount of cash.

If they can do this well in a transition year, the shares could indeed rise more as these cost will start to taper off towards the end of 2018.

