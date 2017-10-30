Corning: $35 In Early 2018? (Yes, If Optical Sales Continue To Soar)

Corning's (GLW) shares surged to 52-week highs as the company’s quarterly results continued to show the benefits of its transformational efforts to diversify away from its price-sensitive LCD display glass business. In its latest quarterly results, the company exceeded revenue estimates, and, as such, continued to drive earnings higher. GLW’s positive results were due to its specialty material division (including Gorilla Glass) and its optical communications business (whereby its optical products support network build outs). The company’s LCD display glass business results continued to experience a revenue decrease.

As our readers may remember, our multi-year GLW investment thesis has focused on the company's efforts to mitigate the pricing pressures of its LCD glass display business and the effects of such business on overall results. We have noted in the past that while the company's LCD glass business revenues represent a decreasing amount of the company's overall revenue total, profits for such business substantially exceed the profits of every other business. As such, GLW’s transformational efforts will continue to decrease the effects of its price sensitive LCD display glass business on overall results through innovation, new product introductions and additional acquisitions.

GLW’s recent quarterly results were also notable given that its optical communications business continued to excel in the large carrier fiber market as it drives towards its optical communication business sales goal of $5 billion by 2020. The company believes its latest results keep it on track to meet such 2020 sales goal. According to GLW, it is “growing at twice the rate of the telecommunications industry” and recorded a milestone of 1 billion kilometers of optical fiber sales. With the company expecting continued outsized optical communication business sales over the intermediate term, it plans to continue to increase its optical manufacturing capacity to supply the needs of Verizon (VZ) and other large customers involved in network build outs. Our readers may remember that earlier in 2017 VZ entered a $1.1 billion, three-year fiber and hardware purchase agreement with GLW. In the company’s latest quarter, its optical communication business results increased 15 percent to $917 million due to strong demand for both enterprise and carrier products. In particular, carrier revenue was $701 million (an 18 percent increase) and enterprise revenue was $216 million (a 4 percent increase). With this in mind, let us briefly review the remainder of GLW's latest quarterly results.

GLW’s quarterly revenue increased 6 percent from the year-ago quarter as sales in each of its businesses exceeded its expectations. As noted above, standout results for the company included 15 percent sales growth for its optical communications business and 26 percent sales growth for its specialty materials business. GLW is investing to expand its optical business manufacturing capacity, to innovate, and to increase its market access. With respect to the company’s mobile consumer electronics business (including Gorilla Glass), it has developed specialized processes to reduce glare, improve aesthetics, and enhance scratch resistance. GLW’s automotive gas particulate filter (“GPF”) business is emerging with its initial commercial sales as European emissions regulations are in effect and China expects to implement regulations. The company is also collaborating with automakers to use in Gorilla Glass in automobiles and already has Gorilla Glass in 25 global automotive platforms. For car exteriors, Gorilla Glass laminates are lighter/stronger than conventional auto glass and have superior optical quality. For car interiors, Gorilla Glass allows cars to be more connected whereby a car can function as an interactive personal space. With respect to GLW’s life sciences business, its Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) collaboration for its “Valor Glass” pharmaceutical glass- packaging product will protect patients and improve pharmaceutical manufacturing.

While GLW believes that its Valor Glass product has the potential to drive growth through the next decade, at the moment it is finalizing plans for its’ manufacturing capacity and will announce such plans in the near-term. As the company moves forward to launch Valor Glass, GLW is resolute in maintaining stable returns in its price-pressured LCD glass business and in entering new display categories. The company’s strategy to maximize profits from its LCD display glass business will focus on lowest-cost manufacturing, stable market share and supply/demand balance.

Such strategy has allowed GLW to remain the lowest cost LCD display glass producer by a significant margin, and its pricing has become more favorable in recent years. With the company’s efforts in mind, we note that each of its businesses has exceeded its 2017 performance goals as set out at the beginning of the year. GLW’s fourth quarter 2017 guidance anticipates continued strength. In its latest quarter, GLW recorded earnings per share of $0.43, a 2 percent increase. At the same time, the company’s gross margins were 42 percent of sales, a 3 percent increase. Now let us conclude our review of GLW’s quarterly results with a high level overview of the performance of each of its businesses.

GLW’s display technologies business sales were $860 million while its core earnings were $227 million. The company noted that its LCD glass price declines in 2015 were smaller than in 2014, and in 2016 they improved further. GLW sees this pattern continuing in 2017. Three factors have been driving the company’s view of the more favorable LCD glass pricing environment: 1) an expectation that glass supplies will be balanced or even tight; 2) its competitors continue to face profitability challenges at current pricing levels; and 3) LCD glass manufacturing requires ongoing investments in current/new capacity. As noted above, the company’s optical communications business recorded a very strong quarter as sales grew in both its enterprise and carrier businesses. The company’s optical business performance results from its choice to focus its portfolio on optical solutions that are replacing legacy copper wiring and incremental growth as it delivers unique solutions for next-generation networks. With respect to GLW’s environmental business, its sales were $277 million, a 5 percent increase as such results include its first commercial GPF sales. Core earnings for the environmental business were $34 million, flat with the prior year as GLW’s investments in its new gas particulate filter business partially offset the benefits of increasing sales.

GLW specialty materials business sales, as noted above, increased 26 percent while its core earnings increased 61 percent due to Gorilla Glass shipments in support of new phone launches. With such results, the company is on track to meet its goal of doubling its Gorilla Glass sales for mobile consumer electronics over the next several years. Finally, the company’s life sciences business recorded sales of $223 million and core earnings of $21 million. (Note that GLW’s new pharmaceutical packaging business continues to be reported in its “Other” reporting segment, along with other new product lines and development projects.) With the company’s individual business results in mind, it is on track to return at least $12.5 billion to shareholders under its Capital Allocation Framework with a return of $8.5 billion to date. GLW’s recent quarterly performance reminds us why we significantly expanded out GLW position in 2013. We understood in 2013 and continue to understand today the shareholder benefits emanating from its transformation through its acquisition strategy and new product offerings, and its capital allocation plan. The above-noted announced Valor Glass product, in addition to the VZ fiber optic supply deal are just some of a recent series of positives for GLW.

We believe that Wall Street investors are finally understanding that GLW is slowly but surely moving beyond its profitable but price-sensitive LCD glass business and transforming through new product offerings and acquisitions to mitigate the effects of such business on the company's overall results. Long-term individual investors must understand that any near-term weakness in the company's profitable price sensitive LCD display glass business will typically present a buying opportunity. We continue to believe that GLW's ongoing transformation is driving a multi-year breakout upward move in its shares. Therefore, we believe that investors should purchase GLW shares on any overall market weakness within our suggested price range identified below to benefit from the company's transformative efforts and its reemerging optical business.

Our View

Despite our strong belief that GLW’s transformative efforts will reward investors over the long term, we believe that with overall markets sitting at all-time highs, there is a likely overall market selloff that will give potential GLW investors with a better entry point. With an appropriate entry point, shareholders of the company will continue to benefit from GLW’s transformative efforts, its research and development focus and the internal product innovation and acquisitions. Such shareholders will also benefit from technological developments that the company is able to target and sell into. Although GLW’s price sensitive LCD display glass business still records the majority of its profits, over the long term its over reliance on such business will decrease. As highlighted above, the company's strong recent performance has been driven by its optical communications business and the strong adoption of its Gorilla Glass 5 product. Near term, the company's transformational efforts and reemerging optical communications business will continue to drive growth while the use of Gorilla Glass in automobiles and the use of Valor Glass in pharmaceutical packaging are potential strong growth drivers. In addition, GLW will continue to benefit from its internal research and development, capital spending, product innovation, acquisitions and divestitures.

GLW's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 18.30 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.72 and 17.00 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $1.85. We should note that estimates for each year have increased slightly since the company's latest earnings announcement. The company's shares have a current dividend yield of about 2.00 (with an increase coming in the next few months). We believe that long-term investors should consider purchasing GLW shares on any overall market sell-off in a price range of $26.85 to $28.70 (a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 to 15.50 based on 2018 earnings estimates) as the company's transformational efforts through acquisitions and new product offerings continue to drive growth. Over the long term, GLW's innovative research and development abilities, reemerging optical communications business, a decreasing dependence on its price sensitive LCD display glass business, periodic acquisition strategy, capital allocation plan and new product offerings will reward investors with increased dividends, share repurchases and share price appreciation.

