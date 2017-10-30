Apple Analysis: 40% Q3 Growth In China

Apple (AAPL) is on a run up over thee past 12 months, rising 43% compared to the Dow’s 29%. If we look longer term, however, since its July 2015 high, we see that we have a much more modest gain of just 30% over the more than two years, just slightly over the Dow’s 26%.

On of the drags on the electronic company’s growth has been sliding iPhone market share in China. China growth fueled a lot of Apple’s earlier growth, and concerns over falling share and sales has held it back for two years.

Today, a new report from Canalys states that Apple sales for Q3 2017 have grown 40% year over year, from roughly 8 million units to 11 million.

Clearly this will come as good news to investors, adding to the announcement from Apple that pre-orders for the iPhone X were “over the top.”

But as always, raw data needs analysis.

Analysis 1 – Apple position in China

One thing that the investor needs to keep in mind when looking at market share data is Apple’s position in the market. This is particularly true in China. We need to always keep in mind that Apple only competes in the high-end market, particularly in developing markets, where a large portion of the population does not have the resources to buy the iPhone. Thus, it should not disturb the investor if competitors dominate in overall numbers. The majority of these sales are not in Apple's league.

For example, In the March quarter of 2016, Apple's China iPhone sales fell 7% yoy in constant dollars, yet it still grew just shy of 1% in high-end market share according to The Nielsen Device Share report. This illustrates that the market there is complex.

Yet the current report is for sales, so an increase of three million units will no doubt boost this quarter’s revenue and profits that will be announced on November 1.

Analysis 2 – In the future

Canalys gives an interesting take on the future of iPhone growth in China. They state:

However, despite launching three new devices this year, Apple’s success in China could be short lived. “Apple’s growth this quarter is only temporary. The high sell-in caters to the pent-up demand of iPhone upgraders in the absence of the iPhone X. Price cuts on earlier models after announcing the iPhone 8 have also helped. However, Apple is unlikely to sustain this growth in Q4,” said Canalys Research Analyst Mo Jia.

They go on to explain:

“While the iPhone X launches this week, its pricing structure and supply are inhibiting. The iPhone X will enjoy a healthy grey market status, but its popularity is unlikely to help Apple in the short term.”

This I believe is wrong headed.

True, low supply will inhibit growth in this quarter, but this should come into balance (or at least closer to balance) in the March quarter, and certainly after that. So in the not so long term, it will be only the high price that will inhibit iPhone X growth, and for those for whom this is an issue, there will be lower priced options.

Analysis 3 – The definitive driving factor

The model X shares a lot of features with the two 8 models, including the processor, advanced Augmented Reality and AI processing, etc.

But three things really define the iPhone X:

Size – including the edge-to-edge screen OLED display, and Face ID

As I have written in depth earlier, Face ID will be revolutionary in its appeal. Assuming it functions as advertised, it will allow the user to unlock his phone merely by glancing at it – which is precisely what one does when one wants to use it. Even Touch ID is cumbersome in comparison.

Succinctly put, with Face ID you will unlock your phone literally effortlessly.

This is why, if Face ID works well, the iPhone X will dominate the high-end category both in China and elsewhere.

Analysis 4 – Longevity of the feature monopoly

Clearly, Face ID will be an exceptionally desirable feature. Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF) tried to skunk Apple with their face recognition, but what they implemented was merely a photo-recognition feature that can be fooled by a simple photo – NOT an acceptable solution.

It should be noted that Face ID depends on what Apple calls the TrueDepth camera, and this also drives the Animoji and the ground breaking Studio Lighting features, both of which I believe will be very popular.

Summary

The fact that Samsung resorted to this leads me to believe that true facial recognition is a very difficult task, and Apple is likely to have a two-year lead before anyone else can duplicate the process, and perhaps even longer if their system has sufficiently strong patents on key technologies and/or control over key components. They likely have one or both of these.

This will give Apple an incredibly strong advantage for most likely two years or more, and this will drive sales in both China and the rest of the world. So, while a temporary dip in growth may occur in the near term, Apple will probably resume growth once the supply issue is solved.

Your comments are appreciated.