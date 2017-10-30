Why JNK Doesn't Make Sense And Why Crossover Bonds Are A Better Choice

CJNK is a crossover ETF which is made up of 50% BBB an 50% BB bonds allowing to gain stability that comes with BBB and a higher yield that comes with BB.

In JNK, over half of the fund is in bonds rated B or CCC - it does not make sense to index at those credit ratings.

B-rated bonds and CCC-rated bonds have a much higher default rate than BB rated-bonds but do not historically compensate for the increased risk through total returns.

Crossover bonds are bonds which are rated BBB/BB - they "cross over" investment-grade and junk ratings. Crossover bonds allow you to increase your yield with minimal added risk.

What are crossover bonds?

Usually, corporate bonds are divided into two groups, investment grade (BBB- and higher) and junk status (BB+ and lower). Crossover bonds are made up of the upper level of junk bonds (BB) and the lower level of investment grade bonds (BBB).

As shown in the chart below by Merrill Lynch, crossover bonds had returned almost the same as high-yield bonds, but they've had much lower risk as measured by standard deviation. They've also had better returns than investment-grade credit with only slightly more volatility.

According to S&P Global Fixed Income Research (see chart on default rates below), in 2009, BB-rated bonds had a one-year default rate of 0.75% which was only slightly more than BBB-rated bonds at 0.55% whereas B-rated bonds had a default rate of 10.92% and CCC had a default rate of 49.46%. The weighted long-term average one-year default rate for BBB rated bonds was 0.18%, 0.72% for BB-rated bonds, 3.76% for B-rated bonds and 26.78% for CCC-rated bonds. There is a large increase in default rates once you go from BB to B and even more so when you go down to CCC.

Since 1997, B-rated bonds have had a total return (248%) significantly less than BB-rated bonds (344%). CCC bonds had a return equal to BB-rated bonds (both 344%) although they had significantly more volatility. Therefore BB-rated bonds offered the best risk-adjusted returns. Crossover bonds include BB-rated bonds as well as BBB-rated bonds so that should form a solid base of investment-grade bonds (they might temporarily sell-off during recessions but BBB-rated bonds should be solid based on what happened in 2009) combined with BB-rated bonds which should boost yield and total returns.

BBB and BB-rated bonds offer the best risk-adjusted returns with BB having the highest absolute returns according to HSBC. Once you get below BB-rated bonds into B-rated bonds the returns get lower and the volatility gets higher.

US High Yield CCC or Below Total Return Index Value data by YCharts

Source: HSBC

Why You Should Not Invest in JNK

JNK includes 44.5% in BB-rated bonds and has 40% in B as well as 15% in CCC-rated bonds or lower. Does it make sense to go below BB-rated bonds? I think not. Once you go below BB to B and CCC-rated bonds they're considered to be very speculative and these bonds will quickly sell off in a correction. Bonds only achieved this rating because there was a serious problem with the issuer's operations.

What's wrong with CCC-rated bonds?

CCC-rated bonds have had sharp drawdowns, having a drawdown of over 50% in 2008 (based on total returns) which was about the same as the S&P500, and an almost 30% drawdown from July 2014 to August 2016 while the S&P only had drawdowns of about 15% then.

CCC-bonds are also yielding relatively low at 10.33% with a spread over treasuries of 8.39% which are both on the lower end and at any sign of economic weakness yields will spike as it did in 2015. They have an enormous credit risk potential and you're also exposed to duration risk as well. Bonds are rated CCC if they are currently vulnerable of defaulting and require good economic conditions to continue making payments. If there's any sign of weakness they will start to sell off. I do not believe there is a case for investing in CCC-rated bonds (unless there's a definite substantial mispricing), especially not indexing them since they're extremely risky.

US High Yield CCC Effective Yield data by YCharts

If you look at the drawdowns (% off high), you'll see that CCC-rated bonds have significantly higher drawdowns compared to B and BB-rated bonds. It has a drawdown of what you'd expect from equities, not bonds. So it combines the worst from bonds and equities: limited upside from fixed income with huge drawdowns from equities.

US High Yield CCC or Below Total Return Index Value data by YCharts

If you look at how each bond-rating performed during the 2015 bond pullback, CCC-graded bonds performed the worst whereas BBB and BB bonds performed similarly flat on a total return basis followed by steady growth compared to the almost 30% drawdown of CCC-rated bonds. In 2008, CCC-rated bonds had a total return drawdown of about 50% which was about the same as equities. Due to the extreme drawdowns of CCC-rated bonds and the high volatility yet having limited returns it is not worth it to invest in CCC-rated bonds.

US High Yield CCC or Below Total Return Index Value data by YCharts US High Yield CCC or Below Total Return Index Value data by YCharts

Why not B-rated bonds?

B-rated bonds only offer a yield of 1.33% greater yield than BB-rated bonds, yet come with significantly higher default risk, having a one-year default rate of 3.76% vs. 0.72%. The spreads over Treasuries for B-rated bonds are 3.37% and yields are 5.46% which are on the low end. They are also prone to selling off when there are signs of economic weakness but not nearly as much as CCC-rated bonds. I believe there may be an opportunity for some in B-rated bonds for active bond investors, but do not believe that indexing the whole B-rated market would be a good investing strategy.

US High Yield B Effective Yield data by YCharts

Default Rates By Year and Credit Rating

Source: S&P Global

Spreads and Yields by Bond Rating

US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

US High Yield BB Effective Yield data by YCharts

Overview of Corporate Bond ETFs

Symbol Type SEC Yield Duration Avg Maturity Credit Quality MER VCIT IG Corp 5-10y Market Index 3.14% 6.5y 7.5y AAA: 2.0% AA: 7.2% A: 35.5% BBB: 55.3 0.07% JNK Liquid Junk Market Index 4.96% 3.64y 5.92y BB: 44.5% B: 40% CCC or lower: 15% 0.4% CJNK BBB (50%)/BB(50% Market Index 3.51% 5.67y 8.72y BBB 53.6% BB: 44.7% 0.3%

CJNK data by YCharts CJNK Total Return Price data by YCharts

SPDR BofA ML Crossover Corp Bond ETF (CJNK)

Inception: 06/18/2012

AUM: $48M

30-day SEC Yield: 3.51%

MER: 0.3%

This ETF invests in bonds which have a credit rating of BBB+ to BB-. It is based on an index and is not actively managed. The fund is split 50/50 between BBB and BB and is market cap weighted within those two ratings.

It has an SEC yield of 3.51%, a duration of 5.64 years and an average maturity of 8.68 years.

It should have a lower credit risk than JNK as half of the fund is BBB (investment-grade quality) and BB-rated bonds still have a relatively low default risk. However, it will still have more credit risk than investment-grade bond ETFs which also include higher rated bonds (A, AA, AAA) as well.

The duration of this ETF (5.64 years) is higher than the duration of 3.64 years for the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF ((NYSEARCA:JNK)), therefore, it will be much more sensitive to rising interest rates - the duration risk would be comparable to Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) which has a duration of slightly more at 6.5 years.

The ETF does not yield as much as JNK (which has an SEC 30 day yield of 4.96%) but does offer a slightly higher yield than what you will get with pure investment-grade bond ETFs or treasuries. In my opinion, I don't believe that the slightly higher yield for JNK justifies the added credit risk - holding over 50% in B and CCC-rated bonds.

The returns since inception for CJNK have matched JNK's returns - having cumulative returns of 30% compared to 33% for JNK - as you can see from the chart above CJNK had a much lower volatility and a much lower sell off compared to JNK. When you look at price returns, JNK had a large drop whereas CJNK was more stable having 5% in cumulative price returns compared to -3.5% with JNK. I believe that over the long term, crossover bonds will have a greater total return due to avoiding the large sell-offs which happen with JNK.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNK PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.