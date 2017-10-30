Satya Pradhuman: Favorable Credit, Weaker Dollar = Good Earnings Season

Satya Pradhuman, director of research at Cirrus Research, founded the firm in 2007 after more than 20 years on Wall Street in the equity research departments of E.F. Hutton, Lehman Brothers, and Merrill Lynch.

Harlan Levy: What do you make of earnings so far?

Satya Pradhuman: The earnings season appears to be fairly good. We continue to see a greater number with positive earnings surprises on a quarter-to-date basis.

Our expectation is that sales growth for most firms we track should continue to be healthy. What we've noted is that favorable credit trends, combined with a slightly weaker dollar, have created a more supportive backdrop for this earnings season.

Conversely, we've also seen the sell-side analysts ratchet up their forecasts. As a result, we think the earnings season should be fairly good. We think the degree of positive surprises will likely be more mixed, as the hurdle rates for earnings have been raised.

H.L.: What do you predict will be positive sectors and negative sectors?

S.P.: A great deal of the positive surprises should be coming from the growth segments within the economy, in the technology sector, and also in healthcare. We believe that some of those areas are really where the growth rates are superior and likely to continue.

Conversely, we continue to see very mixed results in the commodity group, the energy sector. In addition, we also see potentially noisier results in the consumer services sector. Those are examples of the outliers for this current season.

H.L.: What's happening with blue chips and small caps?

S.P.: We've made a case that the leadership in the market is likely to narrow. What that means is that it's a higher-cap bias marketplace. We make this case on two or three grounds.

Foremost, the profit cycle remains healthy, but we believe it's starting to peak out. The profit cycle began to accelerate about two years ago, and we feel that easier comparison is behind us.

In addition, the absolute level of growth remains fairly benign. Even though most of the economies we're looking at, including the U.S, have recovered over the last couple of years the growth rate compared to historical standards are still below norm. This tells us that the equity buyer is going to continue to pay up for visible growth, not just growth, but visible growth. As a result, investors may unwittingly chase higher-capitalization firms.

At the end of the day, we think that leadership in the marketplace will likely remain more narrow and, as a result, favors the larger-cap benchmarks.

H.L.: Talk more about top-line growth?

S.P.: Top-line growth is healthy at about a 5 percent level but unlikely to accelerate. If we had accelerating top-line growth, that would point us to the smaller-cap stocks for leadership. But if we're right, we think that the easiest comparisons are behind us, and as a result, it forces investors to more conservative visible growth bias.

H.L.: What are the credit markets telling you?

S.P.: If you look at the credit markets globally, they seem to be moving in sync, meaning that credit spreads, whether I look at the U.S., Europe, or the U.K., remain quite favorable. Credit spreads, when they're narrow, tell us that riskier firms have a lower cost of capital.

Currently, we're looking at 20 to 30-year lows in credit spreads. That says the marginal firm out there has very good access to capital. We think that this is underneath the easier earnings comparisons when we look out the next three to six months. These comparisons are quite favorable. In short, the credit markets remain constructive.

I think the counterpoint to the equity market puzzle is that because credit spreads are so good, it's hard to see leadership take hold in the smaller micro-cap market. One of the points we make is that the best period for smaller-cap leadership is when credit spreads are improving, but what we've really seen already in the last year is that credit spreads have narrowed nicely. The Russell 2000, or small-cap market outperformed the blue chips very strongly in 2016 but continues to lag this year.

One of the points we've been making is that the good news on the credit market is that credit seems to be abundant, and it seems to be cheap. The tough challenge for investors is leadership. When credit comparisons are already very good, it's hard to see investors chase the secondary or small-cap stocks, because the improvements are probably behind us.

H.L.: What's your outlook on interest rates, the Federal Reserve's strategy, and what's to come?

S.P.: In framing out the equity portfolio, we have to have a reasonable understanding of what the Fed is doing and where rates are going. Our take is that the Fed will quietly continue to hike short-term rates.

We believe that that is fairly healthy, and the market is pricing that in quite well. The additional steps it's taking in terms of shrinking the balance sheet and allowing mortgage-related bonds and Treasury notes to mature.

We think that may present some short-term risk for interest rates. It's very uncertain, though, because it's not as if we've got examples of this Fed policy pattern in history that we can look to. It's really a very new world in terms of Fed behavior.

We continue to consider limiting the interest-rate-sensitivity of firms within the portfolio. If a stock is deemed to have a very negative sensitivity if rates were to rise, we would want some degree of protection.

We should be thinking more about the interest rate picture, not specifically in terms of the Fed raising short-range rates but in terms of how they shrink the balance sheet and what the potential fallout is on the stocks we hold.

H.L.: What do you think about the overall global risk and our president, who may be threatening creates uncertainty, confusion, and potentially dangerous out-of-control situations?

S.P.: Investors continue to struggle how to frame President Trump on equity valuations. On the one hand, investors believe the added uncertainty that he brings to the office could potentially offset market gains. Conversely, Congress continues to move in a much slower fashion, tempering dramatic changes in policy. It's possible that the markets are looking through this, and recognizing that the system in place seems to be holding up quite well, that Congress, the Constitution, in general many of the rules in place seem to be holding even with the added uncertainties.

