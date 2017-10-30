Apple iPhone X Will Drive A Strong Share Price Jump

On September 12, Apple (AAPL) announced the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, and the more radical iPhone X.

In an earlier post I predicted that the iPhone X would rule, and it appears I was right.

There have been many reports of iPhone 8/8Plus sales being low, particularly that the ratio to sales of the one-year previous models was much lower than that of earlier years. This is exactly what one would expect if you anticipate a strong showing for the X.

The X model opened for presales just after midnight last Friday morning (26 Oct.) and current stock (allocated for presales) ran out almost instantaneously. Within just ten minutes, delivery estimates lengthened to five to six weeks in most countries. As of Sunday (29 Oct.) they remain there.

“Off the charts”

Official Apple response has been that demand is “off the charts.” Let’s look at this statement. If one is to take this seriously and literally, as I think we should, then what would this mean?

Let’s look at the chart. This is from Bare Figures, and shows calendar quarters, which is what I will use.

I highlighted the Q4 2014 quarter as this was the holiday quarter for the 6/6Plus models – the first larger sized models that Apple produced. I think here the phrase “off the charts” would have been appropriate with 46% year over year unit sales growth. I am sure that we won't see this much increase in demand, but if it does not somewhat approach it, then the phrase would be misleading.

So I think we should be looking at growth of 18 - 28 percent. To be conservative, however, I will model at ~16% which is close to the absolute minimum growth I would demand for such a categorization.

Evidence for this comes from an unexpected place. Yahoo Finance reports that:

Electronics recycling site Decluttr.com says it has received more trade-ins of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus than any other previous new iPhones. It appears that users lured by the new features of the coming iPhone X are trying to cash in on their iPhone 8 and 8 Plus while the value is still relatively high.

They note that the iPhone 8 rate is 7% while last year it was just 1% for new models. James Bell, digital marketing manager for Decluttr went on to say of their customers are “...excited about the face recognition technology.”

This is precisely what I predicted in the earlier article.

Sale projections

So what should we be looking for in projections for sales?

I am working under the following assumptions.

But first, all projections are based on the idea that while there may be some minor glitches in performance of the new iPhone X, there are no serious ones, particularly with the Face ID system. It is inevitable that some problems will show up, but these will be either minor, fixable, or in so few instances that replacement is not a real issue.

This is always a risk, particularly with FaceID since this is such cutting edge technology and the camera system needs to be very precise. (In fact, my guess is that this is the reason for the glass back – to provide greater stability for the camera unit under changes of temperature, as aluminum expands a lot more than does glass. But this is conjecture)

So here are my assumptions:

Sales for the 8 were lower than normal for a new model and this will affect the current quarter sales. Demand for the X is what will drive overall sales for the overall cycle. Late opening of sales and limited supply will also dampen the holiday quarter sales. However, since delivery dates have not continued to slip, my guess is that Apple has confidence in a ramp up of production in the next three weeks. A real surge in demand. combined with supply restrictions, will push exceptional sales into the winter quarter. Here the overwhelming sales of the model X will boost ASP the most. Finally, although not relevant for this time frame, the Face ID technology will drive increased demand into the next couple of generations – i.e. next year’s models – as non-owners of the X see the benefits of the Face ID.

Thus, this year will produce much less of a blip in sales than did the introduction of the Plus sized models in 2014.

I should note here that my prediction is for the final number (202 million units). Thus, if Apple can build more in the holiday quarter then the numbers shown will redistribute, as will the ASP. Overall affect for the coming six months, however, is what I am proposing as a moderately conservative model.

Also, ASPs have been conservatively estimated. The model X sells for $1000 and $1149. This could very well drive ASPs to over $800. While the lower priced model likely has a lower margin than historically normal due to the cutting edge technology of the Face ID, the higher priced model probably restores much of this margin.

Here are the projections for revenue.



My prognosis therefore, is for a slight reduction of revenue from the iPhone this current quarter, a moderate increase in revenue for the holiday quarter, but a huge year over year increase in revenue for the winter quarter.

Summary

Apple’s Face ID is revolutionary. If it works well, then it will drive both upgrades and switchers. While there are anti-Apple people who will continue to insist that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) had facial recognition before Apple, and that this is just a “copycat,” most people recognize that if you don’t have sufficient confidence in the system to trust it with your payments (i.e. Samsung’s system), then it is not worth anything.

In fact, if you wish to secure your phone, then Face ID will be revolutionary since all you need to do is glance at it, which is just what you do naturally.

Apple will announce quarterly results on November 2. My estimate is that the drop in iPhone revenue will be covered by increases in Services and the “Other” category: Apple Watch, etc., both of which are climbing rapidly. It is possible that results will be nearer Apple’s low end then one would have hoped.

The stock price is on a tear with the news about initial sales, and this will likely last until earnings.

Then, the following day, the price will fall with the naysayers harping on “iPhone sales disappoint.”

What happens next will depend a great deal on Apple’s guidance, and to some extent on the conference call. If these are very optimistic, the stock will take off immediately. If very disappointing, then we will see a long retraction.

If Apple was correct to categorize iPhone X preorders as “off the charts,” then my figures are likely to be in the ballpark. In this case, we will see significant revenue and earnings growth, and this will be reflected in Apple's projections.

This will push the price up from two directions. First, just to maintain the current PE ratio the price will need to rise on an increase of earnings. Second, Apple has a lot of doubt hanging over its head as sales flattened after the introduction of the first larger sized models: the 6 and 6 Plus. This will show that Apple is returning to significant growth, and will drive up the PE ratio.

Last year’s September through March quarters generated iPhone revenue of about $116 billion. The figures I suggest for this year would produce $147 billion - $31 billion more. At a profit margin of 21%, this would add about $6.4 billion of incremental earnings or about $1.26 per share over the three quarters or roughly $1.90 incremental for the year. This alone would be sufficient to drive the price from the current $163 to $198 (at 18 PE). Add to this growth in other areas, and you easily have $200. Any PE expansion from greater confidence would add only more.

And if my figures should prove conservative, then Apple would clearly go well over $200.

Your comments are appreciated.