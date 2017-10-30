Exxon's Secret Weapon Is Not The Only Thing I Like

I have always been bullish on Exxon (XOM), you might know that.

Since the days the bears predicted XOM would most likely cut the payout and its shares would be fairly valued only if they dropped to the low $60, or even lower, I have carefully monitored the performance of its vast portfolio, wondering whether its trading multiples actually reflect the significant improvement it has made in the past few quarters.

Better in time

Its assets are not immune to cyclical headwinds, of course, and the past two years have not been easy for shareholders, but its latest trading update released on Friday 27 October confirmed this oil behemoth remains on a solid financial footing.

As a reminder, my most recent fair value estimate was $81 a share in April this year, and its shares currently change hands at about $83.7.

Headline figures were pretty good in the third quarter as well as in the first nine months of the year. While earnings per share and revenues beat consensus estimates, however cash flows were a rather different matter and on that basis, I reckon, its third-quarter figures were a bit disappointing.

Track record

Crucially, third-quarter revenues grew 12.7% year-on-year to $66.1bn, and its nine-month performance was even stronger, given that XOM reached a turnover of $192bn, up 16.3% against one year earlier, which means its top line this year will very likely hit the $256bn mark.

This is a meaningful year-on-year improvement because 2016 sales were below $230bn, while in 2015 sales were just about $10bn higher than its projected revenues figure.

Since early 2015, its stock has traded well below $90, as the chart below shows.

Meanwhile, its price-to-book value (P/BV) has trended below mean for some time.

Fundamentals are solid, yet on this basis it is hard to say whether capital appreciation could be meaningful from these levels. So, before drawing any conclusion it is important to consider that XOM, whose net leverage of just under 1x is clearly manageable, could surprise investors in the months to come -- ever head of its secret weapon, anyway?

Buybacks

Share buybacks have not provided a fillip to its share price for well over a year, as proved by its virtually unchanged total number of shares outstanding since early 2016. I remember distinctly when XOM stopped wasting precious cash to shrink the share count a couple of years ago in order to protect the dividend, and that was a wise decision. But now I have to wonder whether the bears have actually considered that XOM could launch buybacks to further shore up its stock valuation as soon as 2018, or early 2019, if its managers continue to deliver.

of course, shrinking the share count is not necessary, you could well argue, but such a capital deployment strategy would surely boost its stock price.

Affordable?

Operating cash flow, as the chart below shows, came in at $22.7bn in the first nine months of the year, while capital expenditures stood at $14bn, which implies a core free cash flow of $8.7bn. Consider this: on a normalized annual basis, free cash flow will likely hover around $9bn this year, assuming annual capex in line with guidance at $22bn.

That implies a free cash yield of 2.5%, which is reassuring given its solid IG credit rating.

Free cash flow will be used to pay dividends, which are higher, though, than the amount of cash it generates after investing in its cost base, and before heavy investment. In fact, the annual payout will likely total $13bn this year, based on a forward consensus dividend per share of $3.06 -- incidentally, $3.06 is also your margin of safety if you are going to buy XOM stock today.





It might be premature to speculate on stock buybacks, but as the table above suggests once proceeds from asset divestments are taken into account, the dividend is fully covered by core cash flows and divestment proceeds this year, and then inevitably it is easy to argue that XOM's secret weapon could be deployed as early as the third quarter of 2018, essentially soon before the company will have to sort out some of its refinancing needs.

Swings

The stock rose before paring gains in pre-market on Friday, and then it fell more than 1% when trading began, but I am not too concerned -- and not only because it ended up mildly in the green in a frothy market.

Its one-year performance is still in the red for the year, but if you are looking for a low beta stock, XOM could well be the one.

Upside

One point worth considering for those in the bull camp is that the downgrade cycle from analysts has slowed down in recent months, and capital markets are bubbling up in a rather unusual fashion. Moreover, monetary policies seem to have become less accommodative in the West -- all of which favors XOM, whose payout this year is likely to end up being higher than 80%, but could drop to 70% or so before the second half of 2019, freeing up cash for other activities, including buybacks of between 3% and 5% of its market cap in less than 18 months.

A 50 percent increase in earnings through solid business performance and higher commodity prices is a step forward in our plan to grow profitability,” Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer said. “For the fourth-consecutive quarter, we generated cash flow from operations and asset sales that more than covered our dividends and net investments in the business.”

On top of that, I also think investors underestimate the possible "M&A upside" that should be priced into its stock currently.

Finally, assume XOM will grow revenues to $295bn by 2020, while maintaining a steady adjusted operating cash flow (AOCF) margin of 17% over the next three years. Then, the net present value of its AOCF yields a market cap of $379bn, under the assumption of a constant 9x AOCF multiple over the period, and a conservative discount rate.

That implies upside of at least 7.3% from its current level, and a fair value of $89 a share, but capital gains could be higher still if its P/BV ratio reverts to mean, and extraordinary corporate activity ensues.