Google Should Enter Customer Service

One of the biggest advantages held by Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and even Microsoft (MSFT) over Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) (or just disadvantages of the latter depending on your perspective) is that each of the former has a customer service division of sorts, handling at least one aspect of their massive business operations.

It recently occurred to me that Google does not. One area Google could benefit tremendously in building AI for dealing with people would be to create a customer service presence. In this article, I outline 2 distinct strategies Google could take and examine benefits and drawbacks of each one.

The way I see it, the two main ways Google could attempt to bolster their customer service capabilities are to either start a customer service department with live people on-call to interact with customers. While they do offer this now, it is only for administrators of the service, like IT heads at schools or businesses. This would be the most costly version, especially if it is the only one they implement. It would also likely just be a temporary fix on the way to full automation, similar to how Uber (Private:UBER) is using human drivers as a stopgap to autonomous vehicles.

The other approach, that to me personally is more up Google's alley is to simply develop a customer service chat interface, which it can integrate with Google Assistant and sell to other businesses to use. Eventually, after enough data is amassed, Google Assistant could likely handle all customer interactions on its own (maybe with some live people monitoring the conversations but only stepping in in rare circumstances).

This would save Google the expense of developing a huge customer service department, training programs, and potentially outsourcing the chat interface software. Below are some bulleted lists detailing the pros and cons of each strategy.

Start A Live Customer Service Department:

Allow for product support on their own products. Create another direct customer interaction point besides stores (and one that is potentially much more impactful for a digitally-based company). Allow collection of data on customer service interaction expediting the proliferation of an AI bot version.

Create A Customer Service Chat Interface:

Allow them to create a new interface for their own use, that is also a marketable B2B product for the G Suite they market to schools and businesses. Depending on terms of use, it could collect data from the clients allowing an even more robust set of data for creating the AI version.

What About Both?

By doing both of these strategies in conjunction, there are many synergies:

One of the most obvious is that it would increase justification to create an in-house version of the live chat interface (whether from scratch or a ported version of Hangouts, Duo, or any number of other chat interfaces they have already created like Google+). This would reduce cost from buying the SaaS from a company like Livechat (WSE:LVC). The fact it would then be a Google product to fold into G Suite or sell on its own with appeal to enterprises would be a great up-sale for cloud services or other products.

Additionally, the costs could also be offset for employees they hired to do the customer service via the interface while honing the AI by potential revenues from selling the software.

The main reason to do this would be that this is one area they lack behind many companies they compete with like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

Further, many of their apps are basically unsupported. For example, if a business or school migrates from Google Suite to a competitor, there is nobody at Google to help people transfer their documents to another Google account, let alone the competitor. There is nobody to talk to when you are having trouble with the software. The most you can do is file a bug report requesting a change in features.

For a company with virtually no sales team or customer service department, this would be a departure from the old Google to one more intent on selling hardware, having physical stores and ultimately making all divisions profitable.

I believe this is a logical direction for Google since the forming of Alphabet, as well inline with the changes made since the installation of Sundar Pichai as CEO in 2015.

Google is such a forward-looking company that I would not be surprised to see them skip the customer service department completely until it can be run completely by AI, but I think this decision risks them losing the lead in this area to Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook (FB) in particular.

Who Cares About Customer Service?

I would also like to emphasize the importance of good customer service. Anecdotally, I bought an app from Apple and another from the Steam Marketplace some months ago. I tried to return both products within a very small time frame as they were not what I understood them to be before purchase.

The result? Apple instantly offered to refund me, as well as leaving it to my discretion to uninstall the purchase (which I of course did since I did not want it).

Steam, on the other hand, refused to refund me repeatedly. I have not purchased a game on the Steam marketplace since, even buying games developed by the company that owns Steam (Valve) from third parties.

I have had similar experiences with Amazon. They will refund you before you even return the product, or ship you a replacement while giving you 30 days to return the defective version.

One of Amazon's competitors, Costco (COST) also has a very good customer service experience. Upon getting home with a case of beer once, for example, I opened it to find only 16/24 bottles. I returned to the store and they allowed me to replace the case no questions asked. No proof of purchase or anything (although of course they could check on my account). These experiences can win you a customer for life or lose them forever.

So How Is Google Even Competing Without This Infrastructure?

Given Google's lack of human contact with potential customers, it is a wonder they have gotten to where they are at all. If anything, this just illustrates the radically different ways consumers perceive digital companies. Nobody would buy a car they may not be able to get serviced, but who would refrain from signing up for a free email service or using a search mechanism?

In other words, I believe Google has achieved this remarkable feat by providing free services to customers, and just hoping they like it enough that some convert to pay as storage limits are met, or that they suggest the G Suite at work or their Parent Teachers Conference. It of course helps that Google can make money ultimately without collecting the money from the consumers themselves by way of data collection and ad revenue. I believe this methodology will falter, ultimately, with hardware.

So Let's Talk Numbers

It's clear that Google's strategy for the last couple of decades has been to provide great services, constantly test new products and more or less just see what sticks. With hardware, a much more costly venture in general, one that requires additional expenditure per unit produced, and one that can require service and maintenance beyond just pushing another update, this will ultimately not work. While Google could come out with a dozen "fire phones" that just crash and burn in the marketplace like Amazon, and not be much worse off financially, this hardly is a grade-A approach to hardware.

While Google's financial reports are not broken down in a way that makes it easy to discern how much they might need to dedicate to customer service to support their existing products, here are some interesting facts related to the metric:

It is 6-7 times more expensive to acquire a new customer than to keep a current one.

People tell twice as many others about a bad customer service experience than a good one.

Almost 90% of U.S. consumers would pay more to ensure a superior customer service.

Amazon, Apple, Costco and Netflix were all listed as top 10 companies for customer service in 2011 (All of the above besides Costco were cited by Google as competitors in their 2016 Annual report).

What I take away from the above is that:

1. You can bake the increased cost into the cost of the service.

2. It saves you marketing money on attracting a new customer if you can resolve a negative experience.

3. All of Google's main competitors (those listed in Google's annual report of 2016) understand this better than they do, with the exception of Facebook and Microsoft.

To me this implies the cost of providing more accessible customer service (beyond going to one of Google's few physical stores) would be more than justified. In fact, it seems that the cost of customer service is more justifiable than the exorbitant spending on marketing and sales most companies are involved in.

This even suggests that instead of negatively impacting the bottom line, it could even bolster it. Unfortunately I could not find any metric of customer service as a percentage of revenue. To make up for this, I have included the cost "per incident" that Apple charges for an online chat session, which is $19.00. While I was unaware of this policy introduced in 2014, it seems to have already been revoked back to a free variant.

Based on this information it would seem that if Google created a customer service department, they could transfer a large portion of their sales department to the task and it would actually increase their revenues further by retaining customers and creating positive word of mouth further reducing marketing costs. Coupled with the fact that existing customers are more likely to spend money on your products than someone who has never before, this seems like common sense.

I believe this could be a big opportunity for Google to solidify their brand and reinforce their customer relationships as they move more into hardware. It appears the biggest challenge would not be creating a customer service department, but a seriously good one.

Over time, the costs would be reduced tremendously as they are able to implement more AI into the interface, predicting customer needs and watching for clues they are getting frustrated.

Conclusion

While refraining from either of the suggested initiatives above will certainly not cause the downfall of Google, I believe this is one of their biggest weaknesses against many of their tech company brethren. By having the least amount of human to human interaction between Google and their customers, they are missing a huge opportunity to foster positive emotions and relationships that would help to retain customers.

As they continue their foray into hardware, technical and customer service can be even more important. Who would buy a $1000 laptop with nobody to service it besides BestBuy (BBY) or another 3rd party technician when the alternative is having access to Apple's Geniuses?

While staffing live-support people will be a pretty large cost for Google, and one that would be initiated with plans to end it as soon as possible, it would still likely reinforce Google's brand for many consumers.

I would expect the most likely route for them to pursue is selling chat support services to other businesses and collecting data on their customer interactions. The biggest hurdle to this would be gaining permission from the companies to access the chat data.

As Amazon and Apple continue their hardware dominance and amazing customer experience, Google will have even more difficulty competing in this space without a change. If they are successful in branching out into third party customer service products in the medium term, and can implement AI in the long term, they will increase the chances of success in hardware significantly.

Investor Takeaway

Watch for Google to expand their customer service offerings, this would show they are serious about hardware and the customer experience, and would put them on even ground with their competitors.

If they do not, know that most hardware investments will likely not pay off and Google may ultimately stop attempting to develop more devices. If this happens, many consumers may get locked into the Amazon or Apple (or Microsoft) ecosystem and migrate away from using Google's other products.

