Transocean: Impressive October Fleet Status - Analysis, Charts And Commentary

Transocean (RIG) - The Deepwater Invictus.

Gross Tonnage: 68034: Deadweight: 62918 t: Length Overall x Breadth Extreme:238m × 42.04m: Year Built: 2014

Investment Thesis

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that appears to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment.

However, the market is far from being dead and we see signs of a rig market recovery appearing this year. Rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise, asset values are increasing, crude oil benchmark prices held relatively stable, albeit not sufficient enough to trigger new activity on their own.

The caveat lector is that this recovery comes at a cost and it is called sinking day rates to entice offshore drilling that otherwise would not have happened.

Transocean is definitely one of the best offshore driller with a record backlog of over $13.5 billion (10/17) after the acquisition of Songa offshore will be completed. Read my article here.

The conclusion is that offshore drillers could be at the bottom, and it is time to invest in this sector again for the long-term, in my opinion.

Complete Fleet Status as of October 26, 2017.

Fleet status 10/26/2017. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction.

# RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location Ultra-deepwater Drillships 1 Deepwater Poseidon 12/40 Q2/18 Q1'18-Q1'28 519 [Shell] TBA 2 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("2") 12/40 2Q'20 Available - - 3 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2 ("2") 12/40 4Q'20 Available - -

("2") The company agreed with SembCorp Marine’s subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two, newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020.

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12) 4,500-7,200'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 706 1976/1994/ 2008 Semi 10/18 290 [Petrobras] Brazil 2 Jack Bates 1997 Semi 10/18 127 [ONGC] India

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 6/18 N/D [Fairfield En.] UKNS 2 Actinia 1982 Semi 5/19 101 [ONGC] India

6 - Continuation contract for 2 Jack-ups sold to Borr.

Note: The jackups were contracted at the time of its sale on May 31, 2017. The company will continue to operate the rig until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

Jack-ups (Sold to Borr Drilling) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' JU Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Siam Driller (Borr) 2013 JU 3/18 144 [Chevron] Thailand 2 Transocean Ao Thai (Borr) 2013 JU 10/18 144 [Chevron] Thailand

7 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Note: Transocean retired six floaters in September 22, 2017.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recent scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 24 12 2 6 2 Cold stacked/idle 17 14 0 1 2 New builds rigs 3 3 - - - Total 42 29 2 7 4

Contract backlog remaining as of October 26, 2017, is about $9.4 billion. (I added the two Jack-ups backlog sold to Borr for a total value of ~$74 million, RIG continues to operate the two rigs until next year).

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

The backlog repartition per year is the most impressive and stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell. For instance, I have estimated $1.82 billion for 2018. These amounts do not include the Songa offshore backlog.

Now, it is clear from the graph below that Transocean is a deepwater player with over 90% of the backlog attached to the Ultra Deepwater segment.

I have estimated that the Shell part of the backlog represents 71% of the total backlog. These contracts are firm and if terminated, they will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them very safe.



Songa Offshore Backlog will add an extra $4.1 Billion of firm contract from Statoil (STO).

The future acquisition will increase RIG backlog significantly to $13.5 billion not including options (an extra of $3.7 billion if exercised).





Transocean released its fleet status on October 26, 2017. The report also includes the following:

The newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Pontus commenced operations in late October, on a 10-year contract with Shell in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

New builds: The drillships TBN1 and TBN2 are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020.

Deepwater Invictus – Awarded a two-year contract plus three one-year priced options

Deepwater Nautilus – Awarded a four-well contract plus 11 one-well priced options offshore Southeast Asia

Paul B. Loyd, Jr. – Awarded two contracts, both in the U.K. North Sea (two-well contract plus three one-well priced options) and (two-well contract plus two one-well priced options).

The company fleet is now down to ~48 rigs with 19 rigs classified as "cold stacked" including 11 rigs "cold stacked" since 2015, that can be considered as "practically-waiting-to-be-scrapped" and 4 rigs idle.

Commentary:

Transocean is the leader in the offshore drilling industry, a quick look at the fleet status, detailed above, is very revealing.

The backlog is a strong positive for the company and its shareholders, because it is guaranteed cash flow for many years to come.

For instance, Ensco (ESV), Diamond Offshore (DO), Rowan (RDC) or Noble (NE) that have released their own FSR in October are indicating a much lower backlog. If we look at the five most attractive companies in this struggling segment, we realize immediately that Transocean is the uncontested leader in this group.

Yes, of course, it is not a perfect picture and we know for a fact that the industry is struggling with dismal day rates, rig oversupply and lack of tendering, albeit we are seeing signs of recovery in both the Jack-up and Floater segment.

Nonetheless, offshore drilling business is essentially cyclical and what is down now will eventually rally in a year or two. The question for investors is to take hold of the right timing and accumulate at the bottom.

As we can see, RIG is now forming a bearish ascending wedge pattern or rising wedge which is a reversal pattern frequently seen in bear markets. This means that the stock will eventually appreciate to around $11.75 - $12 and retrace around $9.50 after that, to eventually go higher and higher after that.

This is the perfect scenario for a long term investment strategy based on profit taking at key points and accumulation at technical supports.

