Nevsun Is A Serious Takeover Target At These Prices (Video)

I also share some news from Serbia. I suppose most of you don't speak Serbian, thus there is value added here.

I calculate what a price that would make Nevsun a profitable buy for a fund seeking 15% annual returns over the next 8 years.

In this video I try to analyze how Nevsun Resources (NYSE: NSU) and its Timok project in Serbia have become a serious takeover target after the publication of the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the project.

The increase in measured and indicated resources will attract more institutional investors and should lead to buyout offers at prices around $3. The annual return on investment is 15% with a pretty large margin of safety, given that only the first 4 years of Timok's cash flows cover for the investment. The Timok lower zone and exploration potential would be only positive upsides for the buyer.

The fact that the Chinese are taking over the mining and smelting facilities owned by the Serbian government near Timok makes Nevsun a logical next step for Hunan Gold. Enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.