Beware Hyperbole In Equities - It Ends Badly, But The Precious Metals Market Might Get Additional Support

If I am correct, the precious metals market could get additional support from the smart money leaving the U.S. stock market.

During these phases, the smart money is leaving U.S. equities and entering safe havens (precious metals, treasuries, and the U.S. dollar).

In my opinion, the U.S. stock market is in its high-gear bubble stage now.

It looks as if on Oct. 27, 2017, the U.S. stock market has entered its high-gear bubble stage. Below I have plotted the price action of the Power Shares ETF (QQQ). It's easy to spot that the trendline drawn by this popular ETF looks like hyperbole:

Generally, hyperbole ends badly. For example, the bull market in stocks that ended in 2000 was typical hyperbole. The end of this bubble was dramatic -- in less than three years, the Nasdaq 100 index lost more than 80%.

I do not want to speculate on whether the current bubble is going to end with a crash or when it is going to happen. I am not a fortune teller. All what I want to say is that it's very likely that the so-called smart money is selling -- or, at least, not buying -- U.S. equities today. Simply put, hyperbole emerges at the latest stages of any bull market in stocks when the masses enter the market to bet on higher prices of equities. At such a time, the smart money is leaving the stock market and looking for safe havens. And gold, together with treasuries and U.S. dollars, is perceived as a safe haven.

It means that it's likely that the precious metals market can get medium- or even long-term support from the smart money placing its bets on gold, silver or precious metals mining stocks. If I am correct, a big and positive cyclical change in the precious metals market sentiment might be in the making now. Now, let's see whether the latest developments occurring in the markets considered to be safe havens confirm my thesis.

Gold

According to the last Commitments of Traders (COT) report, money managers trading gold futures became very uncertain about gold.

Spreading is a computed amount equal to offsetting long and short positions held by a trader. The computed amount of spreading is calculated as the amount of offsetting futures indifferent calendar months or offsetting futures and options in the same or different calendar months.

In other words, higher spreading figures might be indicative of growing uncertainty among traders. What is more, in many cases the price bottoms in gold are printed when money managers are uncertain about the direction the price of gold is heading (see the red arrows):

Also, last week the gold longs dominated the market. The shorts (money managers holding short positions in gold futures) cut their short positions by 2.7 thousand contracts. but the longs cut their exposure by 3.8 thousand contracts. As a result, a net long position in gold futures held by money managers decreased by 1.1 thousand contracts with the longs being the main contributing factor.

Furthermore, despite gold prices going down, the selling pressure among money managers is dissipating:

Note that since Sept. 19, 2017, the money managers have been cutting their net long positions in gold futures. However, since Oct. 3, these cuts have been smaller.

Interestingly, since the middle of September the U.S. dollar has been increasing steadily (you can find more details about the greenback in the section "U.S. Dollar" below), yet the selling pressure among gold speculators has been dissipating. As a result, now I am slightly more optimistic about gold in the short term.

Silver

Silver looks stronger than gold. On Sept. 12, 2017, the buying pressure reported by money managers had culminated. Then, between Sept. 19 and Oct. 3, this group of traders was cutting their exposure to silver (look at the row below titled "change in net positions" and negative figures). However, since Oct. 10, despite lower silver prices, money managers have been once again increasing their net long positions:

To summarize, although money managers are more optimistic about silver than gold, the latest developments taking place in both markets (gold and silver) support a slightly bullish thesis on precious metals.

U.S. Dollar

It looks as if on Sept. 20, 2107, the U.S. dollar started its bullish cycle:

On Sept. 8, 2017, the U.S. dollar made a price bottom. Then, on Sept. 20, this bottom was tested -- the greenback quotations got very close to the minimum established on Sept. 8, but the result was positive (U.S. currency did not go below 91.0, and then closed at 92.3 and printed a long, bullish candle).

What about the COT report? Well, big speculators trading U.S. dollar index futures are quite irresolute. Since Sept. 19, 2017, they were either cutting their exposure to the U.S. dollar or increasing it:

However, since Sept. 26 (the first week of a bull cycle in the U.S. dollar) their net exposure to the U.S. currency has increased by 2,000 contracts. It is definitely a bullish pattern, so I am optimistic about the greenback in the medium term.

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Notes

Since Sept. 26, 2017, the big speculators trading 10-year treasury notes futures have been cutting their net long positions held in these futures. The treasury prices followed this pattern, and between Sept. 26 and Oct. 26 they went down by 1.3%.

However, according to the last COT report, during the week that ended Oct. 24, the big speculators changed their minds and increased their net exposure to 10-year treasury notes by 47.3 thousand contracts. So it looks as if, ahead of an incoming Fed, meeting the big speculators are once again betting on stable or lower market interest rates.

Interestingly, last Friday (Oct. 27) treasuries reversed the downward trend in their prices and closed 0.23% higher.

Summary

It looks as if the U.S. stock market is moving into a high-gear bull market phase, and the hyperbole drawn by the prices of U.S. equities is the best confirmation of this fact. In my opinion, during this emotional phase of a bull market in equities, the smart money is leaving the U.S. stock market in order to place its bets in safe havens (treasuries, the U.S. dollar, and precious metals). Although this process is at the initial stage, the latest developments occurring in gold, silver, U.S. dollar index futures and treasuries confirm my thesis -- all of these markets (the U.S. dollar, treasuries and silver) report the increasing buying pressure or, at least, the easing selling pressure (gold).

If I am correct, the precious metals sector should be strengthening in the medium term or, at least, remain stable. Interestingly, a stronger U.S. dollar should not have a big negative impact on the precious metals sector.

