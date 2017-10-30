Banco Santander: On Course And Attractively Valued

10x 2019 EPS is cheap. The stock can trade at 14x out there.

Income is growing faster than costs at Banco Santander (SAN). The shares are on 10x 2019 EPS (consensus), and they offer attractive upside if the bank can still trade on its multiple of current year earnings out there.

At 13.7x 2017 EPS, this hurdle appears modest. Current yield is 2.6% and by 2019 this should be 5%. This remains a well diversified, conservative bank stock with attractive structural return drivers. The below chart gives the evolution of the current valuation over the last year.

Grinding its way to higher ROTE-

SAN recently increased its 2018 ROTE estimate to 11.5% from 11%, and 3Q numbers confirmed margins continue to expand. Current P/B for this bank is 0.78x and 1.3x TBV. This is comfortable given the multiple of earnings the market is assigning SAN here.

Operating leverage was again positive in the quarter due to improved other items and trading account driving income growth over the tightly controlled cost base Q/Q.

These are not the highest quality items in the mix, to be sure. However, core items are also in shape with the main income driver over long term horizons being net interest income over a consistent net interest - non interest income mix.

Of note is the strong performance of Brazil where SAN has gained from the drop in SELIC rates, via its bond portfolio (see below). SAN is a good way for investors to gain EM growth exposure with a DM governance standard.

Profit growth is generally strong: this chart gives numbers on an underlying basis for 3Q and shows most areas are going in the right direction.

SAN continues to deal with restructuring items, which are really a frequent feature of its results and often driven by acquisitions. Still, the shares are not expensive and underlying growth is far in excess of what one would achieve in a pure play Eurozone bank stock of any size. The market will focus on the underlying trends, and these are very good.

As I wrote at the time of SAN's Popular acquisition, the bank's estimates of cost synergies seem very modest and this remains a source of potential upside surprise for the market over the medium term.

Conclusion

I am a fan of this bank's strong cost management and mix of EM/DM growth and governance. I also like well managed businesses at reasonable stock values. You have that here.

FIG Ideas will remain long SAN in its global financials portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.