Texas Instruments: Fantastic Total Return And Recent Dividend Increase Of 24%

Texas Instruments three-year forward CAGR of 6% is fair and will give you good growth with the increased use of semiconductors in almost all electronic products.

Texas Instruments Has increased its dividend for the past 13 years and presently has a yield of 2.6% which is a bit above average.

This article is about Texas Instruments (TXN) and why it's a good buy for the total return investor and a fair buy for the income investor. But,it may soon become a great investment for both.

Texas Instruments is now a full position at 5.2% in The Good Business Portfolio and will be left to grow over time. TXN products cover the full line of analog and digital products. If you drive a car, you most likely have many TXN products in your car.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Texas Instruments has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope better than the market. In 2013 TXN had a great year when the market was up 27%, TXN came in at a 39% increase. This is the kind of chart I like to see, continued gains without much volatility.

Fundamentals of Texas Instruments will be reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that, hopefully, keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Texas Instruments passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Texas Instruments does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 13 years of increasing dividends and a 2.6% yield. Texas Instruments is therefore a good choice for the dividend income investor. The average 5-year payout ratio is good at 49% over the past five years. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business worldwide, buying bolt-on companies and buying back stock. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. TXN passes that guideline. Freeport-McMoRan is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $95.4 Billion. Texas Instruments 2017 projected total yearly cash flow at $4.5 Billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increase dividends and buy back of the stock. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 6.0% (S&P CFRA) meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Texas Instruments can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of semiconductors in electronic products. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. TXN easily passes this guideline since the total return is 199.2%, more than the Dow's total return of 78.04%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $39,100 today. The total return in the good year of 2013 was 39.82% compared to the DOW gain of 27%. This makes Texas Instruments a very good investment for the total return investor. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. TXN's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recently increased target price to $95.0, passing the guideline. TXN's price is presently 2.6% above the target. TXN is over the target price at present and has a high PE of 21, making TXN a fair buy at this entry point if you are a long-term investor that wants growth with an above average dividend yield. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fantastic and with an above average yield makes TXN a good business to own. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes TXN interesting is the potential long-term growth as new electronic applications are developed as the world economy grows. There is also the potential for extra growth of earnings as President Trump lowers corporate taxes.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Texas Instruments strongly beat the Dow baseline in my 55.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 199.12% makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. TXN has an above average dividend yield of 2.6% and has had increases for the past 13 years making TXN also a fair choice for the income investor. The Dividend has recently been increased to $0.62/Qtr. from $0.50 or a 24 % increase.

DOW's 55.5 month total return baseline is 78.04%

Company Name 55.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Texas Instruments +199.12% 121.08% 2.6%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 24, 2017, Texas Instruments reported earnings that beat expected by $0.12 at $1.24 and compared to last year at $0.94. Total revenue was higher at $4.12 Billion more than a year ago by 12.3% year over year and beat expected by $210 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is increasing. The next earnings report will be out in late January 2017 and is expected to be $1.17 compared to last year at $1.12 a fair increase.

Business Overview

Texas Instruments is one of the largest manufacturers of semiconductors, which supports products that include TVs, Video Projectors, and DPL products.

As per Reuters Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries. The Company's Analog segment's product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High-Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA). HVAL products support applications, such as automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low-voltage motor drivers and integrated motor controllers. The Company's Embedded Processing segment's product line includes Processor, Microcontrollers, and Connectivity. Processor products include digital signal processors (DSPs) and applications processors. DSPs perform mathematical computations to process digital data."

A typical product of Texas Instruments is designed for special imbedded products.

Using the TPS40170 PWM Buck Controller, this power management reference design provides a regulated 5V to power 2 USB ports at 2.1A each (total 4.2A) in a small form-factor. The design has been optimized for a nominal 12V input and accepts 8-60V.

Source: Texas Instruments web site

Overall Texas Instruments is a good business with 6% CAGR projected growth as the need for more semiconductor products increases going forward. The good cash flow provides TXN the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as they buy bolt-on companies, increase dividends and buy back shares. TXN announced that they have started a $6 Billion share buyback program which should add to increased earnings.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump wanting to lower corporate taxes on foreign income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Texas Instruments business income should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.8%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From April 25, 2017, earnings call David Pahl (Vice President, Investor Relations) said

I'll start with a quick summary of our financial results. Revenue for the third quarter increased 12% from a year ago. Demand for our products continued to be strong in the industrial and automotive markets. In our core businesses, Analog revenue grew 16%, and Embedded Processing revenue grew 17% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Operating margins increased in both businesses. Earnings per share were $1.26. With that backdrop, I'll now provide details on our performance, which we believe continues to be representative of the ongoing strength of our business model. In the third quarter, our cash flow from operations was $1.7 billion. We believe that free cash flow growth, especially on a per-share basis, is most important to maximizing shareholder value in the long term. Free cash flow for the trailing 12-month period was $4.2 billion, and free cash flow margin was 29.0% of revenue. We continue to benefit from our improved product portfolio that is long-lived and diverse and the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, the latter of which includes our growing 300-millimeter analog output. We believe that free cash flow will be valued only if it's productively invested in the business or returned to owners. For the trailing 12-month period, we returned $4.3 billion of cash to owners through a combination of dividends and stock repurchases. In September, we announced we would increase our dividend by 24% and also increased our share repurchase authorizations by $6 billion, which together reflect our commitment to return all of free cash flow to our owners."

This shows the feelings of management to continued growth of the Texas Instruments business and shareholder return.

Takeaways

Texas Instruments is an investment choice for the total return investor with its above average great total return over my test period and a fair choice for the income investor. Texas Instruments is 5.2% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held as we watch it grow over time. If you want a growing total return and fair growing income TXN may be the right investment for you

Recent Portfolio Changes

Recently on October 16 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 11.3% of the portfolio to 11.0%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Wrote some LB November 17, strike 42.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

The increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return ".

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.6% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.8% of portfolio and Boeing is 10.9% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. Recently S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $272.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

