Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Gilead's Unappreciated Opportunity, Merck's Keytruda Stumble, Epizyme's Positive Results

Gilead’s NASH and CAR-T assets are not being assigned any value by the market.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Gilead

Today we will discuss a Gilead article titled "Gilead: The Bad News, Then The Good News, Then Some Guesses" by DoctoRx. Gilead has seen extreme decline in HCV sales, and very poor guidance - "HCV meds are guided to a midpoint of $1.1 B in Q4, down from $2.2 B in Q3 and $3.3 B in Q3 last year." On the other hand, Gilead's TAF-based regimens have taken off very well in HIV. Combining these two above, the author considers Gilead fairly valued at its current $100bn market cap. Thus, we are left with CAR-T and NASH, and the market seems to not assign any value to these two assets right now. This is where there's multi-year opportunity in Gilead at its current prices.

CAR-T is an unbelievably huge space, and while Yescarta's current approval only targets some 5300 patients, at $373,000 a pop, that's a market worth $18bn. The drug is indicated for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma. But what is important to understand here is that CAR-T is as much a logistical and manufacturing problem as it is a medical problem. Since this is an autologous therapy, Kite Pharma's El Segundo location near LAX is critical.

As Gilead has commented, one of the reasons it targeted Kite was because Kite's SoCal manufacturing prowess matched with Gilead's existing manufacturing hub in the area. 16 more centers are ready for Kite's certification as of now, and the company plans to add 30 more centers, with an eventual target of 70 centers across the USA. This is a long term play, and while we should not expect much from the carefully planned phases roll out of the therapy in the near term, Gilead is gearing up for additional label expansions and increase in patient count, for which it is readying up manufacturing.

KTE-C19 is also being advanced in various other indications. In combination with anti PD-L1 Tecentriq , it is in advanced trial in refractory DLBCL. Kite also is advancing Yescarta in second-line DLBCL, mantle cell lymphoma and pediatric and adult ALL, all in various stages of trials. If DoctoRx is right and Gilead is fairly valued at $100bn considering only HCV and HIV, then this entire endeavor is being given no value atall, to say nothing of Kite's early stage but promising TCR therapy in solid tumors.

Then we have NASH, where Gilead recently declared positive results from a phase 2 study of GS-0976. "Data demonstrated that the higher dose of GS-0976 (20 mg taken orally once daily) when administered for 12 weeks was associated with statistically significant reductions in hepatic steatosis (buildup of fat in the liver) and a noninvasive marker of fibrosis (TIMP-1) compared to placebo." There is an unmet need in patients with advanced fibrosis, which can lead to various complications including end-stage liver disease, hepatocellular carcinoma and the requirement for liver transplantation. This 126-patient study had the following data:

As the table above shows, there was significant decrease in both liver fat content and TIMP-1, a serum marker associated with liver fibrosis.

Gilead has a strong program in NASH and other liver diseases. its ASK1 inhibitor selonsertib is in phase 3 trial among NASH patients with bridging fibrosis (F3) or cirrhosis (F4). Earlier, phase 2 data from this molecule demonstrated "regression in fibrosis that was, in parallel, associated with reductions in other measures of liver injury in patients treated with selonsertib for 24 weeks."

NASH is a huge market with considerable unmet need; some forecasts claim a $49bn market size by 2027. While Gilead's isn't the most advanced drug in the entire NASH pipeline, it isn't necessarily true that the first to enter the market will be the best, or most profitable. Gilead has a careful way of doing things, as it did with the Kite acquisition, and its slow but steady and progress in NASH certainly deserves a lot of value, which is not being reflected in the current market cap. This discussion does not even take into consideration Galapagos' (GLPG) filgotinib, which DoctoRx discusses briefly. Given all this, I think there's considerable hidden potential in this most-discussed of all companies, and that the value, to extend that analogy, is hidden in plain site in its long-tailed pipeline.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of BMY, MRK, EGRX, EPZM, CELG

Bristol-Myers up 2% after hours on Merck's apparent stumble in lung cancer with Keytruda

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 98B $59.94 5,725,871.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $66.10 $46.01 30.28 3.4B oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience

Therapy: Opdivo (nivolumab)

Disease: first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

News: Bristol-Myers Squibb went up on robust volume after Merck (MRK) withdrew its European application for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This increases the potential for Opdivo (nivolumab) in the same indication.

Analysis: First line NSCLC is a potentially huge market marred by low early diagnosis. The broad NSCLC market will be worth $12bn by 2025. Keytruda and Opdivo are competing checkpoint inhibitors with Keytruda in the lead in terms of annual sales. The drug has annual sales of approximately $2.5bn, while Opdivo is estimated to bring in $5bn in annual sales by 2020. However, Opdivo also hasn't done too well in this indication, as the drug performed worse than chemotherapy in the CheckMate-026 trial, extending progression-free survival (PFS) by 4.2 months compared to 5.9 months in the comparator arm.

FDA tentatively OKs Eagle Pharma's generic version of lung cancer med Alimta

Company: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume EGRX Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc 844M $55.65 311,690.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $97.15 $45.05 23.53 55M critical care and oncology

Therapy: PEMFEXY (pemetrexed)

Disease: Lung Cancer

News: Eagle Pharmaceuticals announced tentative FDA approval for PEMFEXY (pemetrexed), its generic version of Eli Lilly's ALIMTA that does not require reconstitution.Tentative approval means that the company's marketing application met the criteria for approval but patent issues need to resolved before the product can be launched.

Analysis: In related lung cancer news, Alimta (pemetrexed), a chemotherapy drug from Eli Lilly (LLY) approved for maintenance therapy in NSCLC, now has a generic version approved by the FDA. Alimta is a multibillion dollar drug so this approval, even if tentative, increases the value of EGRX considerably. LLY has tried hard to protect its Alimta IP, which went off-patnet last year, and has fought a well-followed legal battle with Teva (TEVA) in that regard. EGRX has continually fallen since July highs.

Early-stage study shows treatment effect of Epizyme's tazemetostat in adults extends to pediatric patients

Company: Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume EPZM Epizyme Inc 1.1B $16.65 606,786.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $20.45 $8.50 95.88 88M Oncology

Therapy: tazemetostat

Disease: pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory INI1-negative molecularly defined solid tumors

News: Epizyme is up on light volume on the heels of the release of new Phase 1 data on the use of tazemetostat in younger patients. The results are being presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Philadelphia.

Analysis: We covered EPZM in an earlier article where we discussed the potential reasons behind big pharma's interest in this company. Since then, tazemetostat has declared unexpectedly poor results in a phase 2 study in r/r follicular lymphoma or DLBCL, with less than expected ORR or overall response rate. The company did a secondary offering soon after, taking the stock down even further. However, since then, the stock has shown some strong improvement, and these results should do well to maintain that momentum.

In other news, Celgene's (CELG) ozanimod beat Biogen's Avonex in late-stage RMS study. Celgene, which has pulled the entire biotech sector down with its poor show in the recently released earnings, needed some good news and this may be part of it.

Analyst Ratings

AbbVie (ABBV): Piper Jaffray Companies raises target to $115.00 with overweight rating; BMO Capital Markets sets target to $66.00 with hold rating. See our coverage here.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX): HC Wainwright reiterates buy with target of $5.00. Check out analysis on ACRX here.

Alkermes PLC (ALKS): J P Morgan Chase & Co sets target to $78.00 with buy rating; Credit Suisse Group lowers target to $66.00 with outperform rating. ALKS is in our model portfolio.

Biogen (BIIB): Canaccord Genuity initiates hold rating with target of $340.00. See our articles on BIIB here.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Piper Jaffray Companies and Credit Suisse Group reiterate hold rating with target of $60.00 and $61.00 respectively. Check our articles on BMY.

Celgene Corporation (CELG): Citigroup, SunTrust Banks, BMO Capital Markets and Royal Bank Of Canada lower target to $102.00, $127.00, $148.00 and $148.00 respectively with ratings of neutral, buy, outperform and top pick respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald and JMP Securities downgrade from overweight to neutral, and outperform to market perform respectively. Barclays PLC, Canaccord Genuity, Robert W. Baird, and Goldman Sachs reiterate equal weight, buy, hold and sell respectively. Morgan Stanley upgrades from underweight to equal weight. J P Morgan Chase & Co set target of $123.00 with buy rating. CELG is in our model portfolio. Also check our recent analysis.

Gilead Sciences (GILD): BMO Capital Markets lowers target from $89.00 to $83.00 with outperform rating; Maxim Group reiterates hold. Check our GILD coverage and analysis.

Omeros Corporation (OMER): Maxim Group reiterates buy with target of $24.00. We have recently analyzed OMER.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN): Bank of America Corporation upgrades from underperform to neutral; HC Wainwright reiterates buy with target of $75.00; SunTrust Banks sets target of $52.00 with hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Robert W. Baird, Needham & Company LLC and Royal Bank Of Canada reiterate buy rating.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Cowen and Company reiterates hold with target of $129.00.

SGEN, VRTX and UTHR are in our catalyst driven aggressive portfolio.

See more ratings in the appendix below.

Insider Purchases

Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ): Director and 10% shareholder Svennilson Peter acquired 2,681,000 shares for $10,992,100.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc (PPHM): Director Bamforth Mark R acquired 50,000 shares for $225,091.

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS): 10% shareholder Biotech Growth N V acquired 50,000 shares for $1,547,550.

Xencor Inc (XNCR): 10% shareholder Stafford John S III acquired 150,000 shares for $2,970,892.

Align Technology ALGN Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy $245.00 Credit Suisse Group Raises Target Outperform $175.00 -> $209.00 Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $250.00 Alimera Sciences ALIM HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $5.00 Anika Therapeutics ANIK Barrington Research Raises Target Outperform -> Outperform $53.00 -> $57.00 Apollo Endosurgery APEN Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Accuray Incorporated ARAY Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $9.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Outperform $117.00 -> $119.00 Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Target Buy $107.00 -> $105.00 Boston Scientific Corporation BSX BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Outperform $30.00 -> $32.00 CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $12.00 Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $26.00 Depomed DEPO Royal Bank Of Canada Set Price Target Hold $8.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $75.00 Gemphire Therapeutics GEMP Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Overweight -> Overweight $22.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $18.00 Insys Therapeutics INSY Royal Bank Of Canada Set Price Target Buy $8.00 Integer Holdings ITGR Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Hold -> Neutral Juno Therapeutics JUNO Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $49.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $55.00 NovoCure Limited NVCR Wedbush Reiterates Outperform $29.00 -> $25.00 Puma Biotechnology PBYI Leerink Swann Raises Target Positive -> Outperform $140.00 Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $55.00 PDL BioPharma PDLI Cowen and Company Reiterates Hold $3.00 Recro Pharma REPH Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $11.00 ResMed RMD Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Sell Barclays PLC Raises Target Underweight $68.00 -> $70.00 BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Market Perform $70.00 -> $74.00 Northland Securities Reiterates Sell $55.00 Revance Therapeutics RVNC Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $28.00 Sage Therapeutics SAGE BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy $80.00 Shire PLC SHPG Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $222.00 Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold $160.00 Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Stryker Corporation SYK Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target Buy $158.00 -> $168.00 Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold $161.00 Wells Fargo & Company Raises Target $160.00 -> $166.00 Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $156.00 Canaccord Genuity Raises Target Buy -> Buy $155.00 -> $162.00 Barclays PLC Raises Target Underweight $137.00 -> $148.00 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International VRX Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Sell Versartis VSAR Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $14.00 Voyager Therapeutics VYGR Canaccord Genuity Initiates Buy -> Buy $35.00

Earnings Calendar

Company Date Pfizer (PFE) October 31 CRH Medical Corp. (CRHM) November 1 Community Health Systems (CYH) November 1 Teva (TEVA) November 2

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) $32.55 Million $7/Share

