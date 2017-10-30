Retail Stocks Cheap? A Value Investor's Perspective (Video)

|
Includes: BITE, CNDF, CNSF, FDIS, FSTA, FTXD, FTXG, FXD, FXG, IBUY, IYC, IYK, JHMC, JHMS, MENU, PBJ, PEJ, PEZ, PMR, PSCC, PSCD, PSL, RCD, RETL, RHS, RTH, SCC, SZK, UCC, UGE, VCR, VDC, XD, XLP, XLY, XRT, XS
by: Sven Carlin

Summary

Retail is becoming very attractive, we see single-digit valuations and very low comparable stock prices.

However, high past stock prices don't mean everything is a bargain.

There will certainly be winners coming from the retail sector and I share some insights how and when to pick them.

Retail is becoming extremely attractive. As soon as I see a good brand like Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) that trades at a P/E ratio of 7 and has $550 million in free cash flows, I immediately get interested. However, catching falling knives is a very dangerous game to play.

I look a bit at the trend in BBBY's and other retailers' margins in order to determine whether there is more downside or we have hit bottom and what we have here is a clear bargain. An investor should approach the current retail sector very carefully and properly assess sales, comparable sales and margins trends because it is all about margins in a highly competitive industry like retail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here