Monster: You'll Want To Hold On To Your Shares

Unlike most of its competitors, Monster appears to be weathering the storm of health-conscious consumers quite well.

Highlights

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) has become a recession-proof business in recent years. Its partnership with soft-drink giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has allowed it to take the lead in the energy drink space. Not only is it at the forefront of the energy drink segment, it has also increased its revenue every year, something the broader soft-drink industry has failed to accomplish.

With its new distribution prowess, you'll want to be sure to hold onto your stocks. Over the next 12 months, I anticipate the firm performing in line with the rest of the market. However, unlike most stocks in the market at large, Monster isn't overvalued. My calculated intrinsic value gives it a small upside potential from its October 26, 2017, closing price of $56.50. This valuation relies on an equally weighted blend of historic 2-year average earnings multiples and a discounted cash flow analysis. This recommendation lays on the following key catalysts.

Preface

In recent years, Monster has further entrenched itself as a core player in the global energy drink market. In terms of market share, Monster is nearly equal in the United States with competitor RedBull. Outside the United States, the firm's penetration is less visible, only capturing an estimated 20% of market share.

In 2015, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) acquired a 16.7% equity stake in Monster. As a result, Monster acquired Coca-Cola's energy drink brands and transferred its own soft drink brands to Coca-Cola.

Through Coca-Cola, Monster has been able to tap into perhaps the world's largest bottler and distribution network for a relatively small price. In 2015, the revenue to Coca-Cola obtained by distributing Monster energy drinks was 362 million. The distribution agreement has been a primary catalyst to Monster's increased market penetration and margin growth, both of which have seen better numbers since the agreement.

The soft drink category as a whole has suffered revenue declines across the industry. As consumers become more health conscious they are changing their consumption habits. However, Monster unlike most of its competitors has been able to continue to grow revenue.

Business Overview

Monster Beverage is a holding company developing and marketing energy drinks through subsidiaries. Currently, 90% of total revenue comes from the sales of its Monster Energy drinks. The firm operates in a segment of the non-alcoholic beverage industry, which is expected to become a 2 trillion dollar industry by 2020.

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)

The firm has started to increase international sales, allowing it to rely less on the domestic market for sales revenue. In 2016, international sales had grown to 25% of the total. Both domestically and internationally, Monster's primary revenue segment is full-service bottlers/distributors. Its largest single client is Coca-Cola in this segment. Large clients from the retail and merchants segment would include firms like Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT). The chart above shows Monster's 2016 revenue sources as a percentage of the whole.

Monster's ability to generate cash has continued to improve in recent years. Out of total revenue, Monster's cost of goods sold captures the largest portion of the total at 35%. SG&A comes in second with a total just over 25%. The margin for net income has increased over the years and is currently just under 26% of total revenue. In 2014, net income tricked down to 20.4%. Monster has effectively added 5% more to its bottom line in just under three years. The chart below shows the margins for each major segment as of 2016.

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)

Distribution Agreement with Coca-Cola

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)

It appears that one of the primary benefits of the Monster-Coca-Cola distribution agreement has been the reduction of cost of goods sold. Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less cost of goods sold. Coca-Cola bought its stake in Monster in 2014. This suggests that the benefits of the agreement weren't realized until 2015. The chart above indicates the large jump in margin growth from 2014 and 2015, denoted by the red line between the two columns (2014-2015).

Prior to the distribution agreement, Monster's margin growth averaged 2.5% YOY. The following years saw an average margin growth of 8.5% YOY. It is likely that these increases have come from larger sales volumes and increased purchasing power as a result.

Through Coca-Cola's distribution network, Monster's international market penetration has increased as well. In 2Q17 international sales had grown 23% from where they were in 2Q16. Overall international market share grew 3% from 2Q16 to 2Q17. The chart below lists the market share growth based on data given in the most recent earnings call. It is Coca-Cola's distribution expertise that will see Monster through to a globally diversified company. As the years go on, I anticipate international sales being a key catalyst for the growth of Monster's top line.

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)

INVESTMENT RISKS

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)



All investments carry risk, financial professionals are known for saying that more risk gives the potential for more reward. The risk matrix is something I like to use as a way to give a visual representation of potential risks and their impacts on the firm.

Coca-Cola sells its equity stake (B1)

Of all of the risks with an investment in Monster the most impactful would be Coca-Cola deciding to leave. Upon the announcement of Coca-Cola's equity investment Monster's shares rose 30%. If something were to change between the two companies I would anticipate at least a 30% pullback. This scenario, in my opinion, is highly unlikely. From what I've seen, Monster was able to do what Coca-Cola couldn't. Thus giving Coca-Cola reason to buy a portion of Monster. In lieu of that, if Monster started to suffer declining sales, or if Rockstar and RedBull began to substantially outperform Monster, Coca-Cola might reconsider their commitment.

Unfavorable Litigation (B2)

The firm is almost constantly in some stage of a legal battle with plaintiff's suing for compensation for adverse reactions and even deaths as a result of consuming Monster's energy drinks. Up to this point, Monster hasn't suffered any major consequences as a result of any litigation. Currently, the FDA regulates the amount of caffeine allowed per 12 oz, limiting it to 71 milligrams. Monster's energy drinks, however, are not sold as food items, they are sold as nutritional supplements, allowing them to bypass the FDA's mandate.

Thus far litigation has failed to make an impact on the company but does not mean things won't change in the future. Caffeine consumption has been linked to deaths and Monster's beverages have potentially played a role in some of those cases. If things were to change and adverse effects were more directly linked to the firm. Monster could potentially suffer major revenue declines as a result. However, Monster has faced these pressures for the better part of 10 years, with minimal negative outcomes. It is for this reason that the placed probability of this this happening is low.

Change in Consumer Preferences (B3)

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)

Change in consumer habits has been a hot topic in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. This is where "Monster bears" like to roam. Critics claim that Monster's business exists in a declining industry. While that may be true to an extent, Monster has been able to sustain growth over the last 5 years, while Coca-Cola and Pepsi have both suffered declines. The chart above shows the change in revenue year over year for Monster, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi. Out of three Monster has been the only one to have growth going back to 2011. One of the largest threats to Monster in this topic was the "soda tax." However, these taxes are proving to be less impactful than expected. Most cities that passed the tax have since repealed it, making the chances of further impacts relatively low.

Increased Pressure for Market Share (B4)

Monster, RedBull, and Rockstar are the primary participants in the energy drink category. Thus far, all firms enjoy relatively high margins on their products when compared to the broader soft drink KO)/Data/Operating_Margin" rel="nofollow">market. This is because they compete in a form of oligopolistic competition. An oligopoly is a characterized by competition between few producers. This allows firms to enjoy greater operating margins due to less pricing competition. Monster averages an operating margin over 30%, compared to Coca-Cola's margin is just over 20%. However, if other firms entered the market or if Rockstar or RedBull decided to aggressively take market share, competition between pricing would ensue.

Increased Borrowing Costs (F1)

Monster is in a unique position, having virtually no debt. The firm has been able to operate with cash flow for some time now. This makes the impacts of rising interest rates negligible, though the chances rates rise is fairly high.

Financial Risk (F2)

With a growing international customer base, Monster's financial risk increases slightly. In 2016, international sales accounted for 25% of the total. This number was up 2% from 2015. As a result, unfavorable foreign exchange rates caused a loss of 9.9 million in 2016 and a loss of 5.5 million in 2015. The firm has yet to use any measures to hedge against FX risk but might need to consider this as international sales continue to become a larger portion of total sales.

Coca-Cola does not hedge against FX risks, as a result, the firm's sales tend to fluctuate with the strength of the USD. Because Monster has yet to hedge its own FX risk its sales will follow a similar trend, although not quite to the extreme Coca-Cola does.

Since 2014, the USD has appreciated on a fairly steady trend. While there are hundreds of factors playing into this, one to consider is the rising FED funds rate. As the world's risk-free rate rises in comparison to other central bank rates, the dollar will continue to become more valuable in the eyes of safe haven seekers. This will likely cause the dollar to continue to strengthen against other currencies.

Economic Pullback (S1)

Monster came out better than the overall market during the last recession but didn't fare quite as well as its current partner. However, Monster is much different today then it was 10 years ago. At the time, Monster had a market cap between 2-5 billion, today its market cap is 31 billion. In 2007, international sales accounted for only 2.3% of the firm's total sales volume, roughly 19 million dollars. Today, international sales bring in roughly 888 million dollars. Monster is much more diverse in its business then it was during the last recession. While it is difficult to determine exactly how another recession would impact Monster, I expect that due to Monster's more diverse business, it will respond more like Coca-Cola did during the last recession.

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)

Porters Five Forces is a metric used to gauge the strength of a firm's revenue. The stronger the defenses around the revenue the better the investment will be in the long run. Looking at the chart above, the closer the white dot is to the center coincides with the firm's strength in the category (1 being strong 5 being weak).

Referencing the chart above, Monster's primary threat comes from intense industry rivalry. With Rockstar and RedBull both fighting for market share, Monster's margins may begin to suffer as time goes on. This puts pressure on the long-term ability Monster has to generate sustained cash flow growth.

The threat of substitutes for Monster is relatively low. Monster's brand alone is enough to stave off any real threat. The firm has positioned its drinks as a premium product, worthy of consumers spending the money to capture the benefits.

Monster is not exposed to the bargaining power of buyers. Coca-Cola is Monster's single largest buyer. While this might have been worrisome in years past, the risk decreases greatly now that Coca-Cola owns an equity stake in Monster. I don't see it in Coca-Cola's strategy to pressure Monster for better prices. Since the equity deal, Monster and Coca-Cola are more or less hitting for the same team.

In terms of the bargaining power of suppliers, Monster again isn't exposed to any real pressure. All of the ingredients Monster uses in producing its beverages are considered commodities. Because sellers of commodities cannot differentiate their products or brand them in any real way there is no room for pricing above what supply and demand sets as the equilibrium price. As a result, Monster doesn't face pressure in this category.

In every industry, there is always a threat of new entrants or that a new firm will enter the market and uproot the current participants. In the beverage industry, however, there are relatively high start-up costs. Not to mention the time it would take to create a successful brand. Coca-Cola tried to enter the energy drink space and failed. If Coca-Cola couldn't do it I wouldn't be too worried about other firms being successful in the attempt.

With the partnership with Coca-Cola, Monster is well-positioned in the industry. As a result, Monster will be able to protect its market share and continue to drive international growth. Along with growth, it has strong defenses built around its revenue stream. Anticipate it staying this way for the next 5-10 years (assuming Coca-Cola remains a part of the equation).

Valuation

(Source: Created by author, with data from company filings)

Considering all of the above catalysts, Monster is in a great position. Its stock price has appreciated 16% over the last year alone. Looking at the various earnings multiples above, only two suggest Monster has more room to run in terms of relative value. Taking an equally weighted average gives a suggested price of $57.43. Averaging the target price from 18 analysts ranging from Goldman Sachs to Credit Suisse places Monster's value at $58.41. With all of these in consideration, I place Monster's intrinsic value between $57-$60 per share. With that, anticipate Monster to "market perform" over the next year.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a great company well positioned in a growing industry Monster is a good place to start. Its revenue stream is well-defended, it is positioned to continue growing and it has manageable risks. What might be even more exciting is that Monster is one of few firms not overvalued. It is for these reasons that if you are a current shareholder you'll want to hold onto your shares and consider buying more if the stock price were to drop.

