Interested In Rare Disease Segment? Put Ionis Pharmaceuticals In Your Shopping List In 2017

Biogen (BIIB) released its third quarter 2017 earnings on October 22, 2017, and the repercussions were felt strongly on Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IONS) share price. With Ionis Pharmaceuticals relying heavily on the royalty income from recently launched spinal muscular atrophy or SMA drug, Spinraza, it was obvious that any bad news for the drug will be even worse news for Ionis. However, I consider this to be more of a short-term reaction and expect Biogen and Ionis's shares to revert back as more people become aware of the positive drivers for Spinraza.

In this article, I will dwell on my hypothesis for considering Ionis Pharmaceuticals to be a solid long-term investment opportunity in 2017.

But before that, check out the trajectory that the company has charted out for itself till year 2021. And now, let me discuss some of the key factors affecting the stock in the short term in greater detail.

Spinraza continues to spin a positive future for Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Developed through collaborative effort by Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, the first and only approved SMA drug, Spinraza continued to be in the news in first half of 2017 for all the right reasons. This rare disease drug has been priced at whopping $750,000 for the first year, when patients have to take a four-dose loading regimen followed by once-in-four month maintenance dose. For subsequent years, the annual price of the drug would be $375,000 (linked above) as the patient has to continue only on maintenance dosage. While Spinraza is not a complete cure for this chronic and devastating genetic disorder, it definitely helps regain some of the lost motor function and also helps in preventing further deterioration. And, this is the reason why Spinraza sales will not be crashing down anytime soon.

In Q3 2017, Biogen reported weaker-than-anticipated performance of Spinraza in USA, especially due to many patients that had initiated therapy in previous quarters shifting to maintenance phase. The negative reaction to this news seems exaggerated as it should be remembered that spinal muscular atrophy is very much a chronic condition and gradually progresses to death of the patient. Hence, patients who have started on Spinraza, in absence of any potential alternative, will continue to remain on the drug throughout their lifetime. And, as the most serious SMA Type 1 patients live longer, they will naturally be using Spinraza for an extended time frame. So, we can have normalization of revenues but definitely not a steep decline for Spinraza.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals gets tiered royalties for Spinraza, implying that the royalty rate also increases with rising drug sales. However, the royalties that the company pays for the drug to third parties are fixed, implying that global rise in Spinraza revenues will directly boost Ionis Pharmaceuticals profit margins.

While Biogen has managed to convince a number of payers to offer coverage for the drug, there are multiple access constraints that have been put out. Humana and Anthem have offered coverage only for the most severe form of SMA patients, the Type 1s which account for half of the patient population. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has offered to cover the drug for SMA Type 1-3 patients.

This is a challenge as well as an opportunity for Biogen, since Spinraza has demonstrated efficacy and robust safety profile at both early stage and late stage of the disease. In case of infants up to six months of age, with only genetic diagnosis of the disease and no visible symptoms, Spinraza has shown the ability to enable the infant achieve all normal motor milestones. Payers have also been restricting usage of the drug for infants up to a particular age, while Spinraza has been seen to be useful even for teenage patients. Hence, we see that there are several patient segments in USA waiting to get access to this drug.

Physicians have also been working to develop ways to intrathecally administer the drug to SMA Type 2 and Type 3 patients that may require spinal fusion surgery. Only 10% to 20% of these patients are complicated cases and pose challenge to administering the drug. Hence, the remaining patients can prove to be a major revenue driver for Spinraza in USA.

Beyond USA, Spinraza definitely has a very bright future in international markets such as Germany, Japan, and Canada. The drug is awaiting reimbursement in few countries and regulatory approval in few others. Biogen's strategy of implementing early access programs in these markets has helped latch on patents, even before the completion of reimbursement decisions. And, the fact that SMA patients requiring complicated fusion surgeries are relatively lower in international markets may help spread reach of the drug rapidly in these countries.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Plans to File Marketing Authorization Application for Inotersen by end of 2017

On May 15, 2017, Ionis Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from Phase 3 trial, NEURO-TTR, that evaluated the clinical benefit derived from using investigational therapy, inotersen, in patients suffering with polyneuropathy due to hereditary TTR amyloidosis. The drug demonstrated improvement in quality of life and benefited in reducing disease progression, irrespective of the disease stage or TTR mutation of the affected patient.

Since inotersen is a once-weekly subcutaneous injection therapy that can be even administered at home, it is convenient to use for patients. The ease of usage helps boost compliance rates, which in turn increases tendency of physicians to prescribe the drug. Based on positive Phase 3 data, Ionis Pharmaceuticals expects to file marketing authorization for inotersen in U.S. as well as Europe by end of 2017.

In August 2017, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced its decision to opt out of its collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for development and commercialization of investigational RNA-based drugs, inotersen and IONIS-FB-LRx. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, however, is confident of continuing commercialization of the drug independently or in partnership with some other pharmaceutical company in 2018.

LICA drugs may prove to be a solid long-term growth driver for Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals also aims to expand its research program to develop a novel ligand conjugated antisense or LICA drug for treating patients suffering with cardiomyopathy due to TTR amyloidosis.

The company is focusing on developing generation 2.0 and generation 2.5 LICA drugs (linked above) as a part of its broader research program. These drugs have demonstrated efficacy with much lower dosages, which has subsequently helped improve the safety profile for the patients. These potent drugs have to be dosed less frequently, which will help improve patient compliance rate and also convenience of administering dosage.

Investigational familial chylomicronemia syndrome drug, Volanesorsen, may prove to be a solid addition to Ionis Pharmaceuticals portfolio in 2018

In August 2017, Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA), an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, submitted NDA seeking approval for investigational therapy, Volanesorsen, as a treatment option for familial chylomicronemia syndrome or FCS. The company has also submitted marketing authorization for this investigational therapy in Europe in July 2017.

Positive data from Phase 3 trial, APPROACH, has demonstrated robust reduction in triglyceride levels in FCS patients treated with Volanesorsen. The patients also saw additional benefits such as reduced pancreatic attacks and intensity and frequency of stomach pain. These results were further reconfirmed by data from another Phase 3 trial, COMPASS.

Certain risks should be considered before investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Besides excessive investor panic over Spinraza's sales, there is one more major worrisome factor affecting Ionis Pharmaceuticals' share price in 2017. The positive results from Alnylam (ALNY) and Sanofi's (SNY) Phase 3 Study, APOLLO, highlighting efficacy of Patisiran in Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis Patients with Polyneuropathy, are a direct hit to growth prospects of Ionis Pharmaceuticals' investigational therapy, Inotersen. Though manageable and monitorable, some of the patients dosed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals' inotersen demonstrated issues such as renal events and thrombocytopenia. Patisiran has demonstrated adverse events such as peripheral edema and infusion-related reactions of mild-to-moderate severity, which may seem less serious as compared to the safety events caused by inotersen.

In addition to competitive risks, failure of research programs or not securing regulatory approvals for its late-stage products can jeopardize growth prospects for Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company also depends heavily on partnering as a core strategy and hence is susceptible to changes in corporate decisions of these partners. The backing out of GlaxoSmithKline from the inotersen program has definitely added to the pressure for Ionis Pharmaceuticals related to commercialization of the drug. Anymore of such unfavorable decisions from partners such as Novartis (NVS) and AstraZeneca (AZN) may prove detrimental to Ionis Pharmaceuticals' growth trajectory and subsequently share prices.

However, while there are certain risks that have been affecting Ionis Pharmaceuticals, none is so severe that it will preclude the company as a promising investment opportunity in 2017. On a risk-adjusted basis, I believe investors should take the gamble and consider adding this stock to their portfolio in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.