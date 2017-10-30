Discounts Widen, Premiums Fall: CEF Weekly Update

The CEF Insider indices have taken an extended pause in their year-long rally in what is most likely the beginning of an extended season of tax-loss harvesting.

It's not unusual for CEFs to sell off at the end of the year as investors look at tax advantages, and that is a clear buying opportunity for those interested in getting an income-producing vehicle for the long term.

What's particularly interesting is the tax-free bond sub-index's steep decline. With a 6% YTD total return, municipal bonds are having a somewhat ho-hum year after a very bad 2016. This is most likely due to interest rate hike fears, which, combining with last year's worries that Donald Trump would remove the tax advantaged status of these assets, have resulted in muni bonds having an extended rout. That has also resulted in some very attractively priced municipal bond funds for long-term holding.

Biggest Discounts

Despite municipal bonds being the weakest asset class among CEFs, only one of the most discounted funds focuses on munis: the Nuveen CT Quality Muni Income Fund (NTC), which currently offers an attractive 4.5% yield and a 13.99% discount.

Elsewhere, we see Gabelli Global Small & Mid-cap Value Trust hasn't recovered from its rights offering, while RIF has climbed in the charts and BIF has fallen significantly. Other funds commonly in the top-10 most discounted list are off the chart entirely, thanks in no small part to higher bidding thanks to NAV appreciation.

Biggest Premiums

Sadly, NAV appreciation isn't so easy to find among the most premium priced funds, with familiar popular names like (PGP), (GUT), (RCS), and (DNP) not seeing much if any NAV appreciation in the last week after several weeks of ho-hum growth. That isn't stopping some CEF investors from piling heavy into these funds, causing premiums to remain bigger than elsewhere in the sector:

Significant and noteworthy is the fact that the average premium has fallen significantly for the most premium priced funds, which is in-line with the average CEF discount rising substantially to 4.24%. While this is an opportunity to get bargain-priced CEFs (and the sales prices may increase in the next few weeks), it's also an opportunity to face bigger losses when buying premium-priced CEFs.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

