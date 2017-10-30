McDonald's Remains A Hold After Q3

It has been awhile since I last wrote about McDonald's (MCD), its growth plans, and the attractiveness of an investment in its stock. The recent rally and financial results gave me an opportunity to update my thoughts on the matter.

Refranchising Strategy and Overall Growth

Q3 was basically in line with estimates and didn't give any sign of particular weakness or strength. The 4.1% increase in comp sales in the U.S. is a good sign of relative performance, considering that the overall industry is not growing much and competitors such as QSR are growing at significantly lower rates (+3%). The International segment saw comps up in basically every region, with a strong 6.2% growth in China and an outstanding double-digit growth in Japan.

I think that it's extremely important to highlight the positive trend in comps as the company continues the process of refranchising. By selling its restaurants to franchisees, McDonald's is generating high costs savings that are driving bottom-line growth but leading to a contraction in the top line. By focusing on the trend in SSS, we can understand that the customers' interest for McDonald's is increasing and it's easy to see that the company is gaining market share.

In just under three years, McDonald's has increased the percentage of franchised restaurants from 81% to 91%. According to the management, franchised margins will now comprise more than 80% of the company's total restaurant margin dollars going forward, and the share of franchised restaurants on the total will is likely going to increase further, as management declared:

We'll continue to optimize our ownership mix by refranchising restaurants in certain of our large mature markets, like the U.S., using the same financial rigor and discipline that we began a couple years ago. And we'll continue to evaluate other markets to determine whether a developmental license model is the right model to efficiently grow in those markets.

Overall, I don't think the choice to refranchise restaurants can be bad for the company. McDonald's strength is not in its ownership of restaurants but in its brand strength, its scale and bargaining power, and the efficiency of its business model. McDonald's still controls its operations and makes the rules for its franchisees and I can only welcome its choice to free-up costs to pursue other growth projects. There is no reason for a company in McDonald's situation for not pursuing a different business model in the more mature markets if this can increase operating income and at the same time free up resources to invest in emerging markets and/or for the development of its digital or delivery capabilities. These two factors should be analyzed separately, as they are both going to be good growth drivers in the future.

Digital and Delivery

It's evident from the trend in comps that the company is gaining market share, which suggests the recent focus on digital capabilities and the push on delivery are helping the top line.

The development of digital capabilities includes measures to improve the Company's existing service model (i.e., eat in, take out, or drive-thru) and simplify how customers order, pay and are served through additional functionality on its global mobile app and self-order kiosks, as well as table service and curbside pickup. The management said the company is on track to deploy mobile order and pay to 20,000 restaurants by the end of the year, including all the restaurant in the United States.

I thought these two factors were bullish for McDonald's, and I still think they can be an excellent driver of growth. Mobile Order & Pay may contribute to improving efficiency as much as it did with Starbucks (SBUX), which is probably the best example of a company that has successfully introduced digital applications in its business.

Delivery, on the other side, is probably even more important as it has the potential to create additional sources of revenue and put McDonald's in a strong position against other food providers, such as pizzerias and restaurants that offer delivery options, while giving the company an obvious competitive advantage against the ones who don't offer this service. It would give access to a wide range of customers who are too busy or lazy to go to a McDonald's restaurant. The market opportunity could be huge. Consider that pizzerias account for 60% of the food delivery market, having a $126B slice in a $210B market, according to JPMorgan, and largely benefited from the limited competition from fast-food chains and other food providers.

McDonald's already offers delivery in over 20% restaurants around the world and is on track to offer delivery in 10,000 total restaurants by the end of the year. I agree with the management that this is a market destined to grow. After all, many consumers are increasingly busy, while many are increasingly lazy. In this context, there is probably no other restaurant player in the world who is closer to its customers -- in McDonald's top five or six markets around the world, 75% of our customers live within three miles of a McDonald's. I think it's also interesting to note what management said about the delivery business, the type of customers that uses it and the average check:

What are the sort of trends we're seeing? We're certainly seeing it appeal to the younger consumer. We're seeing some great results around college towns. As I say, from a daypart perspective, we see it skew slightly later, so into evenings and overnights. There tends to be more group orders, so we see the average check somewhere between 1.5 to 2 times a typical average check in a restaurant. So I think it really is beginning to clearly demonstrate to us that this is an incremental business for us. […] you can expect us to move from about 8,500 restaurants today to probably north of 10,000 by the end of this year. And expect to see the trend continue.

After decades outside a growing market, McDonald's has finally entered the delivery business with, apparently, excellent results. Considering the size of the market ($210 billion according to JPMorgan) in the U.S. alone, we can have an idea of how huge the opportunity is. There is a reason why comps sales are growing at these paces and I think a significant portion of that success is a result of the growth in the delivery business, and I see no reason to believe it will not continue. The introduction of delivery services is definitely a positive factor per se. Those who want to eat at McDonald's will continue to eat there or get the food delivered at home and some of those who don't want to go to a restaurant may start to get the food delivered as well.

The main risks are more related to the potential competition from other players entering the market. After all, many rival chains are not active in this segment at the moment but may try to get a slice of the cake soon, especially if they see a confirmation of McDonald's recent success.

Financial Trends and Valuation

The refranchising process, the several measures to increase the overall efficiency, and the larger potential scale triggered by the expansion of the delivery business will help increase margins. The refranchising process will obviously shift the business model to one with lower operating costs while the mobile order and pay can help increase productivity as it did with Starbucks. The expansion of the top line through the delivery business will help comps and generate some operating leverage. All these factors are, therefore, positive for margins and the bottom line. The management shared some ambitious goals on the front of margins:

The critical moves we've made through our refranchising efforts will benefit our business for years to come as our strategic partners unlock the growth potential in these markets, without the use of our G&A and capital resources, while we receive a steady stream of royalty income. And they will also lead to an increase in our operating margin on our way to a target of mid-40s under our new more heavily refranchised and efficient business model.

Operating margin in the mid-40s means something like 1,000 bps above the operating margin of the last four quarters. Although these goals are ambitious, the company has already demonstrated how much room for improvement there is by growing operating margins from the high twenties in 2014-15 to last quarter's 38.7% and I think that the aforementioned factors can help add 500-600 bps more over a long enough period (three to five years). If the management's goals can be achieved, then there is at least 22%-25% upside in EPS that can be generated by operating margin expansion alone. This without considering top-line growth and buybacks. Now, if we assume that operating margin can reach the management's goal in five years, this would imply a 4%-5% CAGR in EPS generated by operating margin expansion alone.

Moreover, buybacks have reduced shares outstanding by 4% a year over the past four years and by 3.5% a year over the last eight years, so I will assume the company will at least buy back 2.5%-3% of shares outstanding every year. Comps are growing at mid-single digits (6%) and I will assume a similar growth rate (4%-6%) for revenue will continue for several years.

Based on these assumptions, it's not difficult to foresee an 11%-14% EPS CAGR for the next five years. Using discount rates between 8% and 9% and assuming a 3% perpetual growth rate, we can estimate a range of reasonable P/E multiples between 24 and 32. Although the positive scenario is probably a bit too optimistic, high single-digit to low double-digit growth can be definitely achieved and the stock is barely pricing that scenario, as it's trading at a bit less than 24x TTM EPS and next year's estimated EPS.

Conclusion

Based on these considerations, the stock's current valuation looks fair as it reflects a deserved growth multiple for a company exposed to several positive trends that will help the bottom line grow at sustained rates for the next several years. Clearly, it's not dirt cheap. The current valuation does imply a decent growth in the bottom line, and there are some risks that can make the process of margin expansion more difficult or slower, or factors that can lead to lower revenue growth. For example, several competitors may start to develop their own delivery business and limit the company's potential growth in the segment. In the current conditions, I don't think there is a significant mispricing, but the potential growth, the overall stability of the business and some good financial characteristics -- such as the constant dividend growth and buybacks -- make MCD a good stock to hold at the current valuation.

