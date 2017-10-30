U.S. Financials: Branch Consolidation Analysis

Mentioning zero company names, this report is meant to be used for comparisons and to aid investors researching regional banks

Consolidation, technology, mergers, and acquisitions, are all contributors to the decreasing number of U.S. bank branches. At the top the big banks have been major consolidators, and at the bottom we've seen in the past few years smaller banks moving in the opposite direction, with a large number of them branching out and into major metropolitan areas. On the whole, there is no reason to believe the long and downward-sloping trend in count is going to revert, but last year's offset (new branches) was up from prior year activity.

I've been lucky to cash-in on the consolidation theme, that tends to reward selling banks with an improved valuation, but as much as I'd like to take credit for picking the right name I contribute a lot of my success with these transactions to knowing where to look. With that said, here's a review of the most recent FDIC Marketshare Report (maps - data as of 6/31/17), and the FFIEC's Report of Condition and Income for All Insured U.S. Commercial Banks (From FRED database, as of Q2 2017).





Starting with annual fluctuations, Idaho was the only state in the top 8 based on absolute change that reported a higher branch count last quarter (added 1 branch, state now has 12). Every other state listed above experienced consolidation, with branches in Virginia leading the way after falling 14.28% YOY. This move was accomplished with the closing of only one branch - the more material changes came from Virginia (down 10.5% - currently reports 76 branches), North Carolina (down 9.3% - reports 39 branches), and Washington (down 9.5% - 38 branches).

Florida only shed 3.7% of all branches in-between Q1 and Q2 of 2017, but it is a standout with 128 offices - the next closest name highlighted has only 76 (Virginia - down 5%). Within the top 8, Maryland was the only state that reported an increase (added 1 branch).

Up to this point, it's safe to say we found some useful information on the FRED website, but my filter is skewed by smaller unexciting states (yields less options as far as acquisition activity goes). With this in mind I turned to the FDIC website and downloaded this year's recently updated report - which yields the following:

I have to say, this map is more eye-pleasing, but it misses on helping us identify change.



Failed again here on change, but a major upgrade in helping us to define more specific branch concentrations (counties). You may or may not want to confirm this, but if you go back and check out some of my past articles you'll see I've spent most of my time in and around red zones.





Now we're getting somewhere. We can confirm that some areas are still in-fact opening new branches, but notice how quickly the scale declined. At the top, only 25 branches were opened in Los Angeles last year, while 17 were opened in Cook county Illinois, followed by 15 in Lancaster Pennsylvania.

Turning to closings, Cook county made a comeback (68) to eclipse Los Angeles (45), with Harris county (TX) rounding out the top 3 (41).

Bottom Line

Regional banks continue to consolidate at a rapid pace, and I need to point out that the map analysis I have provided is based on each office's ID (from FDIC download). I wanted to avoid looking into specific names, for now, but further analysis could include a list of companies that didn't open and close a branch during the same year (relocation). If anyone's interested in knowing the numbers for a specific area that's not already provided, send me a message or comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.