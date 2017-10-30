Intel: Epyc Failure Redux?

Q3 results are out for both Advanced Micro Designs (AMD) and Intel (INTC). AMD has launched two new chip families, Ryzen and Eypc, that make it competitive with the chip offerings from Intel. I look at the results to see if the new AMD chips are having a significant impact on Intel. While the AMD chips are helping AMD be profitable, they are not having a significant impact on Intel's profitability. Since Intel is still growing in revenue and profitability I still want to own its shares. Right now, however, the share price is too high to make Intel a buy. Based on the dividends I expect to be paid and that this is the second quarter in a row where Intel has had both an earnings beat and a raise in guidance, Intel is a buy below $42 or so.

What did I think about INTC and AMD last time?

Back on August 6 I compared the Q2 results from INTC and AMD. At the time AMD was early in the release of its new Ryzen and Epyc chips. I looked at how the release of those chips had impacted both companies. While it seemed to me that the new chips had done wonders for AMD, I didn’t see much impact on Intel.

To be fair to AMD, Epyc had been available only a very short time, and even shorter time in any real quantities. Even Ryzen was still ramping up its production rate. Plenty of folks thought Q3 would show AMD in a better light. Well, Q3 results are now out, so let’s take a look again. As a dividend growth investor, I am interested in Intel and not in AMD, but I need to examine how AMD is doing so that I can better judge how Intel will do in the future.

Upfront I also want to make clear that even Q3 results are not the end of the story on the new chips from AMD, at most it is the end of the beginning. For instance, AMD has already indicated that it has more new chips coming out in February of next year.

Before I look at what is new for INTC, let’s look at AMD

Pulling numbers form the press release and a chart from the presentation, I will look at how AMD did in each of its segments (since the two new chips are reported in different segments). I was a bit disappointed that the presentation for Q3 didn’t have a slide that matched what I used for Q2, but I don’t think anything can be read into that.

AMD certainly had a good quarter, and improved on what had been its best quarter in several years. It's also very good that net income and operating income are both now positive. While these are certainly good numbers, it's also easy to rack up big gains when you start from the low base that AMD had last year. Keep in mind that AMD released a number of graphics cards and GPUs in addition to the new CPUs and doesn't break out those numbers separately.

From the press release I see that the Computing and Graphic segment had revenues of $814 million and operating income of $70 million. This was a 74% increase year over year and was much larger than the year over year increase from last quarter. This seems to be driven more by higher prices than higher volume as both the CPU and GPU had higher ASP (both described as significantly higher by AMD). While this is great news for AMD and its shareholders, I don’t think this is particularly bad news for Intel. AMD has increased the performance of its desktop chips relative to comparable chips from Intel. By increasing the price and not getting a lot more volume, AMD puts less pressure on the premium that Intel is able to charge for its chips. So while the new Ryzen chips are doing wonders for AMD's top and bottom lines, they do not seem to be hurting Intel as much as they might if AMD was getting more revenue and profit mostly by selling more chips.

The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment had approximately flat revenues at $824 million. Here lower revenues from the Semi-Custom sub-segment were offset by Epyc sales. However this also resulted in higher costs, so the operating profit declined to $84 million from $136 million. Epyc sales increased, but it's hard to judge by how much as IP-related revenue also saw an increase and AMD doesn’t give separate numbers for each sub-segment. Due to costs increasing I would suspect that means the increase was more driven by Epyc sales, as IP tends to not have much incremental costs. Epyc chips are also far more complex than the console chips for the sem-custom work, so the increase in costs also tends to indicate more Epyc sales.

I think it’s clear that this was another very good quarter for AMD. It’s even better that after many years of bad quarters and losses, AMD was able to string 2 good quarters in a row together. Even the current guidance for Q4 of a 15% decline in revenues sequentially is still a 26% increase from the prior year. While this is hardly a quarter where AMD crushed Intel (as some of the more enthusiastic AMD supporters had proclaimed would happen), it is still a very good quarter. AMD doesn't meet my investment goals, but that doesn't mean it can't be a good investment for those with different goals.

What did the latest earnings report say about Intel?

Since my last article, AMD has both released new versions of its new chip families and ramped up production of those chips. How do these new chips impact Intel's ability to sell its chips? I regularly talk about my 4 keys to finding a good dividend growth company. What impact has the new chips from AMD had on Intel in the first 2 keys: growing revenue and growing profits? Based on the numbers from AMD, I think I know, but I need to look at the numbers from Intel to confirm.

On October 26 Intel released its Q3 earrings report. Several slides from the presentation show data that I presented last time and can be used to show how Intel is doing and any potential impact from the new AMD chips. In the analysis below I will alternate with slides from the current quarter and slides from the last quarter.

The slide below is the same slide from the Q2 earnings presentation for comparison purposes with Q3.

This first pair of slides looks at the results for the Client Computing group where Intel reports the sales of chips with which Ryzen is competing. The first thing I notice is that unit volumes shrank in Q3 where they didn’t in Q2. Now part of this is certainly due to the PC market shrinking in general, but it’s likely that some of it is due to the new Ryzen chips. Also it’s likely that much of the price rise was due to adding more notebooks and fewer desktops to the sales mix. Operating margin expansion continues to improve on a year over year basis. Again part of this is likely do to changing product mix, but some is likely due to higher margins on Intel’s newer chips.

If the Ryzen chip was having a big impact on sales, I would not expect the margin improvement or the sales price increase. While I do think the numbers show some impact from Ryzen, and certainly the release of new Intel chips is in part a response to the AMD chips, I don’t see that there is a major impact on Intel yet. AMD also produced new versions of Ryzen, and those still could have big impacts down the road. And we won’t know till they release them what the new AMD chips slated for February will do either. But so far AMD’s success hasn’t resulted in Intel’s failure. Not in the PC segment anyway.

Also note that the sub-segment that includes Intel’s modem business continues to grow. It’s now producing some $700 million a quarter. I am not sure how much of that is due to modems and how much to other products dumped in there, but it is already comparable in size to each of the main segments at AMD. That is just one number to illustrate the scale difference between AMD and Intel. The operating profit of Intel's CCG segment alone is nearly twice the revenue of all of AMD.

Below is the slide from the current quarter, Q3, for results from the Data Center Group.

Below, for comparison purposes, is the equivalent slide from Q2.

This segment produces chips that compete with AMD’s Epyc chip. AMD has been selling Epyc chips and that in large part has helped its segment hold the line on revenues from last year. This quarter revenues only increased 7% from last year rather than 9% like last quarter, but it’s still pretty solid growth. In Q3 margins improved to 46% unlike last quarter where they dropped. Also in Q3 volumes increased only 4% rather than the 7% of last quarter. Price went up a bit more than last quarter, but only by 1%.

I just don’t see the numbers that would say Epyc is having a big negative impact. It could be that it will just take more time for customers in this segment to switch, but as with the PC market I see no evidence that AMD is crushing Intel. Don’t get me wrong, AMD is doing quite well without crushing Intel and it could continue to do well without ever hurting Intel’s business. And as a computer user who also uses the cloud, I like the faster pace of performance growth this competition stimulating providing. I don't think its good for computing in general for Intel to be running the table because no other company is able to compete with it. Shareholders should like it either because the fast pace of innovation that results from competition expands the possible uses for Intel's products.

Looking forward at Intel Guidance

I always like it when a company I own ups guidance for the full year. This slide also gives us an idea of what Intel management thinks will be the outcome for Intel from the new AMD chips. Remember, last quarter Intel upped guidance as well, so this is the second bump. This reinforces my opinion from the last article that management is unconcerned that the AMD chips will hurt results in 2017.

I included the slide above so that when the Q3 results come out it will be an easy task to compare actual results to predicted ones. In Q3 revenue came in at $16.15 billion beating the forecast. EPS came in at $1.01 beating the forecast by over 20%. So if anything management projections are on the conservative side.

Above is a slide showing what management expects to do next quarter. It looks conservative to me and doesn’t look like they are seeing any big impact from AMD either. So now I have something else to let me judge how Intel does next quarter. Notice too that in contrast to what AMD expects, Intel is expecting a sequential increase in revenue.

Based on both how AMD and Intel are doing, I conclude that Intel is still meeting all 4 of my investment keys:growing markets, growing profits, managing debt well and growing dividends. As such, Intel is a company I want to own provided I can get the shares at a good value. In fact, Intel is such a good company that I am willing to pay a bit of a premium to open a position.

What’s a good price for INTC?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

While I usually look to David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) Intel hasn’t re-qualified for inclusion on that list yet. As I did last time, I will use the latest declared dividend converted to an annual value of $1.09 as the dividend amount. Since Intel has fewer than 5 years of increases it wouldn’t be a prudent move to count the increase before it’s declared. So I will keep the same dividend for the next 12 months. Last time I projected dividends to grow at about the same rate as the last increase, 5%. With EPS guidance being bumped for a second time, I think that is quite supportable. That gives a 6% rate of dividend increase, which is still below the 8%+ rate finvis.com reports that Intel will grow EPS over the next 5 years.

Using those parameters I get an NPV value for the projected dividends of $37.79 or a buy price of anything under $38. Given that the 4-year average yield is 2.88% using that number with the current dividend to estimate a price yields $37.84. I think my buy price is still good, Intel has just gotten over-valued at around $44. Hopefully readers of my last article on Intel bought it then when it was priced at a good value. For those like me who couldn’t find the cash, we will have to wait till the price is better.

Can options help buy INTC?

I don’t see any put contracts worth writing because the current price is so over-valued. On the call slide I see a reasonable call contract with a November expiration date. The call contract with the $45 strike price does offer a nice premium and has a Delta of 0.33. The call contract with a $44.50 strike price offers a better premium with its Delta is 0.44 and it will buy your shares when it is exercised for $0.50 a share less.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward it’s still not clear whether or not the AMD chips will ever represent a threat to Intel. So far the Ryzen and Epyc chips don’t seem to be having much of an impact on Intel revenues and profits. They are certainly pushing Intel to work harder to keep growing. One of the claimed benefits of AMD’s new design is that it is relatively cheap and quick to improve the design. I want to see what AMD puts out early next year to see if this really is the case with these chips. I like that both AMD and Intel are releasing a lot of new chips as competition is always good for the customer.

Conclusion

Intel reported yet another good quarter and bumped its guidance again. Despite AMD having a great year and quarter, INTC is still growing its revenues and profits at a very attractive rate. With the earnings beat and a guidance increase, Chowder would recommend a buy no matter what the valuation. I am a bit more cautious and so want to see a share price closer to $42 (I will pay a 10% premium since this is the second beat and raise in a row).

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I currently own no shares of Intel, I have in the past and do intend to own it again. I don't own AMD and until it begins paying a dividend it will not fit my investment goals.