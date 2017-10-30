This Is What Happened To AMD

Investment Thesis

Through a handful of articles, I had been highlighting that there was too much hope and optimism being priced into AMD's shares. That the company would sooner or later misstep and under-deliver. And here is the thing, ironically, the company did deliver strong numbers, yet its shareholders were still disappointed, hence the sell-off.

Recent Developments

AMD (AMD) released its earnings last week. And for all intents and purposes, its headline numbers were remarkably strong. However, shareholders were displeased by the fact that some help in delivering those strong numbers come from IP gains - rather than from AMD's core products. Which, in and of itself, should not have caused such significant selloff, were it not for the fact that AMD opted not to quantify just how material its IP gains were, relying more on evasive rhetoric,

When we look at it going forward, we have a pipeline of IP deals and we're constantly looking at them. And from our standpoint, we're working several deals in progress. So we believe that IP-related revenue will be a factor as we go forward

Thus, since what the market hates nearly as much as bad news is uncertainty; AMD's shares tumbled, as the market demanded recurring revenue and investors did not wish to be invested in AMD for its lumpy IP gains to make up the numbers.

However, from an objective bystander's perspective, it was a strong quarter and its midpoint guidance for Q4 2017, while down sequentially will still be up year over year by approximately 26%, which is extraordinary. In fact, AMD's management is confident enough in its Q4 2017 forecast results that they has once again increased AMD's annual guidance and expect the full year 2017 to finish 20% above the full year 2016 revenue. Which once more reinforces, that the issue at hand is not with AMD's lack of revenue. But rather, with investor's expectation and the price at which AMD's shares are currently being traded at.

Furthermore, while I have frequently felt like a lone voice on SA, by going over the titles from articles published in the past couple of weeks, with the exception of one or two titles, the vast majority of authors were bullish its prospects, yet AMD's shares disappointed. Again, not because the company did not deliver strong numbers on its top and bottom line, as well as strong guidance, but simply because the expectations were just too high relative to the company's actual cash flow generation capabilities.

Computing and Graphics Delivers

AMD's top segment, its Computing and Graphics segment was up an extraordinary 74% year over year. AMD's Ryzen processors have found demand amongst customers. I had, in actuality already noted, in a different article, that Intel's management had made defensive comments of its own operations relative to AMD's and that this could only mean one thing: that AMD had drawn blood from its main CPU competitor. Thus, while that was great, true vindication possibly felt even better for AMD's stockholders when they saw their efforts transpire in such resounding financials.

Server Business Gains Market Share

AMD's Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment was flat year over year. And even though AMD's management had previously admitted to investors that it had essentially zero market share in the servers business, AMD nevertheless hoped that its opportunity could be around a $21 billion total addressable market. As discussed in the earnings call, AMD has recently been successful in making inroads into this large and significant market and has successfully signed up as its datacenter customers tier-one customers, such as Baidu, Microsoft Azure and Tencent. Essentially, proving to AMD's critics that its EPYC processors can actually find customers.

Share Dilutions

In several previous articles of mine, I have highlighted my issue with the fact that AMD consistently dilutes its shareholders. Commentators of one specific article , correctly pointed out that essentially no one who bought AMD at IPO would still be holding AMD today, some forty years later. While I highlighted that example in order to best illustrate how AMD frequently raises capital, that point got lost amongst the commentators. So now, instead of going back to IPO, I will just highlight the past 5 years. Hopefully, some readers will at least consider the past 5 years' company's performance before considering whether or not to invest in a stock.

In black and white, in the table above, shows that in the past 5 years AMD's shareholders have been diluted just over 50% (using the company's Q4 2017 estimates). To which, shareholders would be quick to point out that the share price has risen near enough 500% from the trough of 2013. Which brings me to two key points.

Firstly, that those returns have passed and that no one should expect another 500% over the next 5 years. And secondly, and more importantly to investors, that AMD's balance sheet highlights an inconvenient truth. AMD's balance sheet shows all the company's gains and losses since inception, under its stockholder's equity. And since inception, AMD has a cumulative loss of near enough $8 billion. Which means, that although no one has been holding these shares for the past 4 decades, the company has, over time, cumulatively not shown a profit since its inception. Which is nerve-racking.

Valuation

The table above demonstrates the reason why investors feel that AMD is overpriced - relative to its competitors it does not produce any consistent free cash flow. And what it did produce in Q3 2017, the $32 million is nowhere near enough to support its $11 billion market cap valuation. Not to mention that AMD's Q3 its peak quarter.

Takeway

In spite of reporting strong top and bottom line numbers, the AMD's valuation remains nothing less than precarious. Its current valuation will not allow for a safe return on investment from the current price. Although I had previously been arguing that its shares were overvalued and not considered seriously, hopefully now, readers might at least temper some of their comments - although I doubt they will.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.