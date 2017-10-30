GNC: Re-Assessing My Long Position

Hence, I decided to re-visit the initial argument and look at the position in the context of the alternatives.

Three quarters later, the company is in better shape but the market does not appreciate an improved company.

Last year, Mr. Moran took over the sinking ship and decided to turn around the company with a New GNC (GNC) strategy. His actions were the steps in a right direction. Hence, I initiated a long position at the beginning of the year. The main reason was that the company was in a terrible shape and once the strategy kicks in, the health of the company improves and the shares would rise. It has been three quarters already with the New GNC and the company is in a better shape. Yet, the shares trade lower. As a result, I decided to cut my position by half and realize a loss of around 20%. I still hold long position but it represents a much smaller portion of the portfolio. The main reason why I cut the position was to re-assess the initial argument and consider it in the context of possible alternatives.

Arguments in favor of GNC

Mr. Moran took over GNC in July last year with the aim to turnaround the company. The shares were trading at more than $20 per share at that time. He brought a new strategy called the New GNC whereas it involved bold actions such as cutting the gold membership and cutting the dividends among others. Those were the steps in a right direction. Indeed, the New GNC has been in place for three quarters already and the company is in better shape. GNC reduced debt by approximately $200 million, stabilized the profitability and same-store sales continue to have an upward trajectory. Hence, I think the company is in better shape and look healthier than 9 months ago. Yet, the market does not appreciate the improved company. The shares have a very negative momentum and this momentum persists. Particularly the 50 days moving average is a strong resistance to overcome. The shares reversed the downward trajectory precisely when touching the 50 days moving average and are still in a bearish momentum.

The market is concern about the secular trend in the industry and this argument is still valid.

Secular trend

The current trend results in a shift in consumer behavior in favor of digital purchases rather than in-store purchases. Companies selling through brick and mortar channel face an increased competition and declining market. This results in sales and profitability decline across the whole market operating within the traditional brick and mortar channel. In order to preserve the market share, the companies needed to increase promotions in order to save the revenue which had a negative impact on profitability. If we look at GNC's profitability it does have a declining trend.

And even though the recent performance shows signs of stabilization, the trend is to the downside. The projected operating margin for 2017 would be 7.5% with an expectation for a gross margin of 31.5% and SG&A 24.5% for 4Q 2017.

My main argument in favor of GNC was that the New GNC will bring additional customers and the revenue and profitability will expand. This has not happened yet. Even though the sales transactions show signs of improvement, the profitability is still declining. The gross margin stabilized but SG&A keeps declining and shows a significant correlation with comps increase. As a result, the environment is still promotional. There was an interesting question from Simon Gutman from Morgan Stanley with respect to margin sustainability on last earning's call. Particularly, he was highlighting the fact that sales and traffic are still driven by increased promotion which may continue to eat up margins further.

And so, the Amazon argument is still valid. In the meantime, JC Penney (JCP) cut its guidance and Amazon (AMZN) reported stellar performance. Hence, I decided to diversify away from the Amazon risk. I closed half of my GNC position with a loss of approximately 20% and bought Foot Locker (FL) instead. (For a full disclosure I also bought Celgene (CELG) which is in a different industry and risk category)

Foot Locker's comparison

Foot Locker faces the same risk of change in consumer behavior as GNC. Foot Locker reported terrible results for the first and second quarter and the shares tumbled. Investors' concern was amplified by Nike's announcement of its Amazon partnership starting its pilot program on Amazon platform. So, the market is right to worry that changes in consumer preferences may lead to a decline in revenue and lower profitability in the future. However, Foot Locker has been one of the fewest names whose profitability did not decline over the years. It remained relatively stable and even expanded from 9.9% in 2012 to 13.0% in 2016.

In addition, the company is in much better shape than GNC, pays dividends and trades at cheaper valuations. Its balance sheet consists of net cash of $917 million or $7.5 per share. And as I said, it trades at cheaper valuations currently 8.1 enterprise value to free cash-flow whereas GNC trades at multiple of 12.4. (I used $150 million for GNC's free cash-flow and excluded the positive impact from the working capital adjustments and $400 million for Foot Locker's free cash-flow which is the last four quarters.)

Because Foot Locker does have excess cash on the balance sheet, it can distribute the free cash to shareholders whereas GNC's free cash would go primarily for debt repayments. If we consider $400 million free cash for Foot Locker then it can use $147 million (4% yield) for dividend payments and additional cash for share repurchases at current depressed levels. $400 million of free cash-flow would be the worst performance in 3 years hence there is a bit conservatism applied.

As a result, I came to a conclusion that by selling GNC and buying Foot Locker, I will be more diversified from Amazon risk. GNC currently trades close to lows from April and the momentum is to the downside. The company needs a strong positive catalyst to overcome the negative momentum.

Possible catalysts

I believe China could be a game changer. On the last earning's call, the management mentioned that they explore alternatives how to penetrate the market.

However, we do not have more details how it will be structured and what impact it may have on additional revenue and profitability at the moment. The other catalyst may come from the acquisition. GNC has been mentioned a couple of times that it was an acquisition target. At these levels, it may attract the investors and re-join the discussions. Also, the New GNC may show improving profitability next year as there will be full year impact of the New GNC and discontinued membership. Therefore, the company may overcome the negative momentum hence I kept long positions in GNC but decided to diversify as mentioned above. There are also risks with GNC investment that needs to be considered as they may be the catalyst to restore the bearish trend.

Risks to be considered

The shares may decline below the $6.55 low from April if there is a market correction. The S&P 500 index (SPY) increased from February 2016 low of 1865 to a current all-time high of 2581 without any meaningful correction. Hence the probability of correction increases.

Another reason may be that GNC's profitability will decline further, particularly with promotions needed to support the sales as was highlighted by Morgan Stanley analyst.

Also, I would like to point out to GNC's store within a store concept at Rite Aid. Currently, they have 2,414 stores at Rite Aid (RAD). Rite Aid had approximately 4,500 stores across the country which means GNC was in more than 50% of the stores. Recently, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) announced the acquisition of 1,932 stores whereas it said it will close 600 of them.

I could not find any information whether the acquisition may impact the GNC stores but perceive the situation as uncertain. Hence, I decided to diversify away from GNC.

Takeaway

After three-quarters of the new GNC, we see an improved company. The margin shows signs of stabilization and debt decreased. However, the market does not appreciate the performance and the shares have a negative momentum. The market still believes that GNC's existence is endangered. The company needs to deliver stronger results or announce China expansion to overcome the negative momentum. Additionally, there are some risks that persist. Hence, I decided to cut my position by half in case the shares will restore the bearish trend.

