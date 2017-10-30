Biotech Forum: Why M&A Will Pick Up In 2018

We lay out the reasons M&A should pick up substantially in 2018 after a very punk year for deals in 2017 below.

Given robust balance sheets and possible tax reform, it would seem logical that the industry needs to pursue more acquisitions in the year ahead.

The dismal 3rd quarter earnings reports from drug and biotech giants over the last week point to a lack of organic growth in the industry.

Outside the tremendous earnings from big tech names like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) and the big rallies in those stocks those results ignited, there was not that many positives in the market to talk about this week. Most of the rest of equities drifted down on the week with particular weakness in biotech. That sector was certainly not helped by tepid earnings results/guidance from the likes of Celgene (CELG), Merck (MRK) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

One thing that is painfully clear in this third quarter earnings season is that the major biotech players are struggling mightily for organic growth with some exceptions like AbbVie (ABBV) thanks to its blockbuster compound Humira, the best-selling drug in the world.

Let's take a quick look at some of the earnings reports from the biotech stalwarts this week.

Celgene - Although revenues were up 10% overall from the same period a year ago, product sales were flat. The company benefited from some price increases on key drugs like Revlimid. Investors did not like the slowdown in growth and the stock dropped some 20% on the week. The company also had a recent high profile trial failure. The company does have $10 billion in 'available cash' to make future acquisitions to boost its pipeline.

Amgen (AMGN) - The stock fell more than 5% on the week even as quarterly top and bottom numbers slightly beat expectations. Revenues were down some 1% from a year ago as sales from core products like Repatha, Krypolis, Aranesp, Prolia and Xgeva and not showing the growth the company and its investors would like to see. In the past, the company has stated it has up to ~$40 billion available to make purchases. Amgen is also banking on its biosimilar pipeline to deliver future growth. The company could have as many as five biosimilar products approved and doing approximately $3 billion in annual sales by year-end 2019.

Merck - Another biotech/drug giant that had a tough week after disclosing sales had fallen some two percent on a year-over-year basis. The stock is likely to be punished more on Monday as well. After the bell, Merck announced that it has withdrawn its marketing application in Europe seeking approval to use Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin, for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.

This is a large potential market and investors are not going to be happy this was not disclosed on the conference call following earnings. This is another large biotech concern that has the financial power to be a major player in the M&A market should it choose to do so.

Gilead - Another major biotech concern that fell more than 5% on the week. The company beat earnings estimates but alluded that hepatitis C sales would fall more than expected in the future due to increasing competition in the hepatitis C space and the fact that so many of the sickest individuals with this affliction have already been cured.

On a brighter note, last week the FDA approved Yescarta for one form of lymphoma. This is one of the primary assets Gilead received when it purchased Kite Pharma (KITE) in late August. Yescarta could see up to $1.7 billion in peak sales for this one indication and is in trials to treat other indications. The company noted on its conference call that it continues to be on the lookout for other purchases.

It is pretty obvious from these reports, that big biotech concerns need an infusion of new growth engines in their pipelines or product portfolios. Those are unlikely to come from internal development for the most part. The good news is these companies have great balance sheets and plenty of financial flexibility to make myriad purchases. This 'firepower' will increase markedly if any enacted tax reform package includes a 'tax holiday' for the hundreds of billions the industry holds in its overseas operations.

2017 will go down as one of the leanest years for M&A across the sector in many years. This level of deal volume has not been seen since 2013. However, given the replenishment needs of biotech/drug giants, their robust balance sheets and possibly positive tax policy changes, 2018 should be a banner year for deals in the sector. Later this week, we will discuss several small and mid-cap names that make logical acquisition candidates in the year ahead.

'Merger Monday' looks like it is getting off to a decent start in the sector this morning. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) just announced it was paying almost $4 billion to buy cancer diagnostic firm Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAAP). Maybe it will be the first of myriad 'bolt on' type of purchases we see to close out 2017 and that momentum will carry us into 2018 on a stronger M&A note.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, CELG, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.