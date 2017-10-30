The Case Against Gold

Gold is now, and will continue to be, a holding based on the emotions and fear of the crowd, and does not deserve a place in a rational investor's portfolio.

There is a great divide on the issue of whether investors should hold gold in their portfolio. Rather than try to take a biased viewpoint of proving one or the other, I reviewed the evidence on gold and came away with the conclusion that gold is not an investment. I penned an article with "Gold Is Not An Investment", and received severe backlash by the SA community of goldbugs who insist that investors should hold gold. While I can appreciate their points and arguments about why an investor should hold gold, I cannot follow them on their quest to invest in the shiny metal because the evidence simply does not support such an action.

I have always attempted to be a financial researcher and analyst who tries to get to the bottom of key issues like this, and invest based on evidence, not emotions or whims of the moment. This evidence based investment philosophy has served me well and allowed me to simply follow the data to construct better investment portfolios that can stand the test of time that will thrive in multiple economic environments. In short, I ignore the crowd and follow the evidence.

The evidence on gold is clear: it is not an investment. Holding gold increases the risk in your portfolio because there is no way to measure the cash flows of gold to put a price on it - because there aren't any. It trades in waves at the whims of the speculator who pushes its price up or down. Holding gold on the fear of a monetary breakdown is really an emotional, rather than real concern, at least for readers in the U.S. In an effort to further answer the objections of goldbugs, I present more evidence proving that gold is a poor holding and has no place in an investment portfolio.

Now, I should note, I am not in any way trying to convince the goldbugs of the misguided nature of their decision. Because it is an emotional decision to hold gold, no intellectual argument can convince the goldbugs of their poor decision.

Instead I aim to address the unsuspecting investor who has heard commercials on TV or heard others are investing in gold and are wondering "should I invest in gold?" The answer is a resounding NO!

While I provided a great deal of evidence in my earlier piece, "Gold Is Not An Investment", I will attempt to add to the case against gold in this piece.

This discussion in the video below was on financial guru Dave Ramsey's show. It may help the average investor get a better understanding of the issues around holding gold, and why it is a bad choice for investors.

The Evidence Part II

DFA Analysis-2013

Weston Wellington, Vice President at Dimensional Fund Advisors wrote a piece in May 2013 that is as valid today as the day it was written.

Taking a somewhat longer view, for the 40-year period ending March 31, 2013, gold performed in line with many widely followed fixed income benchmarks, while lagging behind most equity indices. We find it ironic that the return on gold over the past four decades is essentially indistinguishable from five-year US Treasury notes, often scorned by gold advocates as “certificates of confiscation.” Considering the volatility of gold prices, even a 40-year period is too short to provide conclusive evidence regarding gold’s expected return....In his book The Golden Constant, published in 1977, University of California, Berkeley Professor Roy Jastram examined the behavior of gold in England and America over a 400-year plus period—and suggested that the long-run real return of gold was close to zero."

I am not sure why goldbugs want us to believe that this block of matter is somehow a good place to put our money. Why should an investment professional advising high and ultra-high net worth clients allocate part of their extensive holdings to an object that pays them no dividends, provides no income stream, and is priced more on the basis of emotions in the market rather than any formulaic methodology of supply and demand? I reason that we shouldn't because it is not an investment.

To those who would make the argument that gold is like insurance I would again demur. Holding flood insurance on your house, for example, is a legal contract where by you the policy holder pays a monthly premium, and in the event of a flood, pursuant to the details of the contract, the insurance company promises to pay you in the event of a flood. There is no legal contract between the holder of gold and another party. Gold is a speculative instrument there is no guarantee of its value in a crisis, and if history is any guide it did not provide a promise of high returns for investors. Do not buy the hype on gold. It is not an investment; it is not insurance; it is not a store of value.

Dr. Jeremy Siegel Analysis

The renowned finance professor, Jeremy Siegel, of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, did a study of just how well each asset class has done since 1802 in his book "Stocks For the Long Run". His findings, completely ignored by the goldbugs, should be astounding to everyone else, and it should be noted, coincide with Dimensional Fund Advisors 2011 study of gold that I presented in my previous piece, as well as the other studies I have presented demonstrating the worthlessness of gold as an investment idea.

Gold is not an investment and is not a good store of value. The following shows an update up to 2016. You can see that not only has gold provided returns that are near 0%, the only return it did provide occurred in the recent past. You would have been better off holding simple T-Bills than investing any of your money in gold.

Goldbugs want you to believe that when the U.S. dollar is gone you will be a rich king sitting on your pile of gold coins hidden in your underground safe room. You will be able to retain your wealth and all of those who do not believe in the gold thesis will be ruined as paper money is worthless. I am sorry, but this is a fanciful notion thought up by the goldbugs to sell people gold coins, bars, and in general, sell gold as an investment vehicle.

The reality is that in times of great crisis, gold is not used as a medium of exchange, nor does it provide sky rocketing returns in dollar terms. In 2008's financial crisis, the worst since the Great Depression, gold provided investors with virtually no returns. Look at this chart showing the price change of the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) during 2008.

DFA Analysis-2011

DFA's 2011 study that I presented in my last piece looked at gold over multiple periods. It is possible for goldbugs to cherry pick their time horizons and demonstrate that gold is a store of value, and offers investors a wonderful investment return as you can see in the first two charts below looking at small samples of time.

Yet nothing could be further from the truth when we look at longer time frames. The longer we elongate the time period for research purposes, the closer the return on gold is 0% in real terms. It is also possible for those making a case against gold to cherry pick the data to prove that gold is a poor investment. What matters is what the true long term tells us about whether gold should be part of the portfolio construction discussion.

Looking at over 400 years of data as Roy Jastram did, one finds that the returns on gold over this period was close to 0%. This evidence is what drives my conclusions that investors should stay away from gold. There is simply too much evidence that supports the conclusion that gold is not an investment. It is a speculative vehicle that may be hazardous to an investor's long term wealth plans. It is not like holding cash; the volatility of gold is nothing like cash. Investors, and those who advise them need to get serious about providing the conclusions based on evidence about gold.

Gold Is Not a Store of Value

The notion that gold is a store of value is also a fanciful notion. How did this rationality for owning gold work out for those who purchased gold at $2,000/oz? They have lost a great deal of the value of their assets in dollar terms. Look at this chart of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD): it fell from a high of $180/share down to a low around $100/share. That means investors who put their assets into gold at the high, thinking it is a store of value that is going to $200/share and beyond on GLD, would have lost 44% of their assets - or roughly $444,444 on a $1 million portfolio. Following the fear mongering of the goldbugs is hazardous to your wealth.

Some may quickly retort... "well I don't own paper gold, I own coins, only physical gold for me!" Well, the value of your gold coins has just gone down. Regardless of whether you hold gold through a fund structure or physically, the value of what you hold just went down.

There is also no way of knowing whether the price of gold is correct because it is moved by the erratic whims of irrational speculators. I can assess the value of a business, rip apart the financial statements, and arrive at a value for the business, and then make a rational decision based on market price as to whether I want to buy the business and allow it to move to my target price over time, or not. I can consider the dividends I will receive and the overall growth potential of the investment. With gold you cannot do that.

Buying gold is a lot like gambling. You are just hoping that more people pile into the yellow metal and push the price higher and higher. In reality gold only has value because people think it does, and it could lose its value at any time by people deciding it does not have value. For those who say this argument also applies to paper money investments, this is simply untrue. There is a real business behind a stock, it produces profit for me, the shareholder. I can value it; you can do none of that with gold.

Conclusion

The traditional characteristics of an investment are not present in the discussion about gold. The thesis for owning it can be boiled down to a simple statement: "Fiat currencies are trash, eventually they will end, buy gold." But the evidence simply refutes every argument the goldbugs make. Even parties who traditionally do not agree on investment style agree on the fact that you should not own gold. DFA is a passive investment firm, Dave Ramsey is an advocate of active investing, Warren Buffett is an active investor who advises others to buy index funds, and all three believe buying gold is a bad idea.

The arguments of goldbugs are unsubstantiated speculation, and their entire thesis is based upon a mirage of calamity that will befall the world. In reality it is not a store of value; it is not a hedge against inflation; it is not worthy of an investors dollar. In short gold is not an investment. Investors would be wise to stay away from gold.

