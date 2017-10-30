Honeywell: More Upside Potential

Earnings season is upon us and this gives investors an excellent opportunity to examine the fundamentals of each company. One company that recently reported that I am very interested in owning more of is Honeywell International (HON).

The Company

Honeywell is composed of four segments. Honeywell's Aerospace division manufactures jet propulsion engines, flight management systems and integrated cockpits. The company's products are found on commercial, space and defense aircraft. Examples of Honeywell's products include those that help airplanes run on time, provide for safer flying and assist with fuel efficiency. Once these systems are installed in aircraft, Honeywell provides after-market services. This means that if something needs to be repaired, Honeywell performs the service for customers, thus giving the company a source of revenue that happens on a regular basis. Morningstar estimates that after-market services are so strong that 2/3 of revenue of Aerospace comes from this type of business.

Honeywell's Building Technologies division provide customers with security, fire safety and heating and cooling sensors. Management says that more than 10 million buildings around the world have a smart sensor device from Honeywell. As the company improves upon its technology, Honeywell can pitch current customers on new devices. One example of the company's advanced technology is its Lyric Thermostat. The Lyric Thermostat can use your smartphone location to detect if it should activate the heat or air conditioning. If you're close to home, the system can turn itself on in order to heat or cool your house to your chosen temperature. Wi-Fi thermostats, heaters, fans and humidifiers are some of the other products available to retail consumers.

The Safety and Productivity Solutions supplies equipment that allows for automation in businesses and warehouses. As with other divisions, this equipment requires after-market repairs as well as present current customers the opportunity to purchase newer products. One example of products from this division are tracking devices can be used to track the locations of workers in hazardous locations. If something happens to people in these areas, first responders can locate them quickly. Retail products include security cameras, doorbells, safes and water leak detectors.

Performance Materials and Technology is made up of three separate divisions that manufacture products that are designed to help industrial facilities operate safely and efficiently. Advanced Materials supplies environmentally friendly refrigerants, plastics and chemicals for a wide variety of products including nylon, pharmaceutical packaging and computer chips. United Oil Product products software services and technologies that are used in refining and gas processing. Honeywell Process Solutions' automation software is used to increase safety as well as allow facilities to operate at their peak level in industries such as refining, mining and pulp and paper manufacturing.

Honeywell's stock is having an excellent 2017. Year to date, HON is up 26.18%, while the S&P 500 is up 15.29%. With a gain like this, some investors might be cautious about holding or buying more shares. Let's examine Honeywell's businesses and most recent earnings report.

3rd Quarter Results

Source: Honeywell's 3rd quarter Earnings Report

Now let's examine the company's most recent earnings report. Honeywell released third quarter earnings on 10/20/2017. Earnings per share were in-line at $1.75, 9% from last year's third quarter reported EPS. If you don't account for tax and divestitures, EPS was up 16% from Q3 2016. HON has only missed EPS estimates once since 2014. Extreme weather was a 2 cent headwind for the company. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.12 billion, $110 million above estimates. This was up 3.3% from Q3 2016. Sales for the quarter grew 5% organically across the company. This was above the high end of the company's guidance from this past July.

Source: Honeywell's 3rd quarter Earnings Report

Aerospace accounted for 36% of sales, making the division the company's largest source of revenue. This division saw 4% organic growth during the quarter, with after-market services growing 7%. As I stated earlier, this after-market revenue is from the company having to make updates and repairs to their products. Customers are most likely going to back to the original manufacturer for services. Honeywell knows its own products better than the competition. Management said that part of this organic growth was due to the timing of product shipment to customers.

Home and Building Technologies, which made up approximately 28% of sales in the quarter, saw 2% organic growth. Smart sensors were credited with this segment's results. Honeywell's backlog for the division was 20% higher from last year. Management pointed out that Home and Building Products were selected by the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia to update the facility's airfield ground lighting control and monitoring systems. This airport is one of the largest in Asia and is capable of handling 35 million passengers per day and more than a million tons of cargo.

Performance Materials and Technologies, 22% of sales, managed to grow its sales 10% organically. The company pointed to the high demand for Solstice as one reason for the growth. Solstice is a Liquid Blowing Agent used to insulate homes. This product is nonflammable and has a low environmental impact. Solstice has lower management costs and is more efficient at insulating walls, so customer's energy costs can be reduced.

Safety and Productivity Solutions, 14% of sales, saw a spike in sales of 21% from last year's 3rd quarter. Safety and productivity showed organic sales growth of 3%. Honeywell said there were greater demand for its safety products during the quarter.

Honeywell recently announced that the company's will spin off its turbocharger and home heating, ventilation and air conditioning businesses. The company expects this spinoff to be completed by the end of next year.

Source: Honeywell's 3rd quarter Earnings Report

For full year 2017, Honeywell is forecasting 5%-7% sales growth, with 4%-6% of this growth being of the organic variety. Honeywell reaffirmed guidance for the full year EPS of $7.05-$7.10, which would show growth of 9-10% from 2016. If you follow the company, you'll recall that they raised the low end of their guidance by a nickel at the beginning of October. 2017 sales guidance was raised to $40.2 - $40.4 billion. Management said the performance and future sales for Aerospace and Performance Materials and Technologies were a major reason for the increase.

The Dividend

Honeywell has only offered investors a dividend raise for the past 6 years. The average raise over the past 5 years is 12.3%. The most recent raise was announced on 9/29/2017 and at 12%, came in close to the 5 year average. As seen in the previous section, Honeywell's free cash flow is expected to be up 5%-7% this year. With a rising free cash flow, the company should be able to continue to raise its dividend into the future.

The question of the dividend growth in future years came up during the Q & A session on the conference call. On the call, CEO Darius Adamczyk said Honeywell was committed to raising the dividend faster than their earnings growth through 2018. While Adamczyk said management would discuss the dividend strategy at their Investor Day in February, the CEO did hint that the company's dividend policy in 2019 and beyond would be to grow the dividend at a rate that is "equal to or greater than earnings".

While the dividend streak isn't the longest, I find the dividend growth to be appealing. Management seems to be committed to growing the dividend. With free cash flow projecting to grow, I feel confident that Honeywell will continue to reward shareholders with dividend growth. Shares currently yield just over 2%. The stock's yield is on the low side, but that is due in part to the gains in the share price.

Conclusion

Honeywell as a company is really rolling. Honeywell has raised its EPS and revenue guidance for the full year. If management can deliver on these 2017 EPS figures, then Honeywell is trading at roughly 20.6 PE. That isn't all that expensive for a company that is showing the type of growth that Honeywell is showing. A company that can meet or beat estimates while at the same time raise their own estimates is one whose stock will go up because investors are willing to pay more for the growth. That is why I believe that even after a 26% gain in 2017, Honeywell has a lot more upside potential. And if the company can continue to grow earnings, then the dividend growth should continue to be attractive. That is why I would be more than willing to purchase more of Honeywell at this price. In fact, we purchase a small amount of HON through shareowneronline.com every month.

